PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the "Bank") and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. ("Mortgage World"), reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of ($1.2 million), or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter Highlights

Net interest income of $12.9 million for the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 10.4% from prior quarter and increased $3.0 million, or 29.9% from same quarter last year.

Income before income taxes of $3.2 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 50.8% from prior quarter and increased $4.6 million, or 323.9% from same quarter last year.

Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.77% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.94% from the prior quarter and 1.48% from same quarter last year.

The net interest margin was 4.00% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.78% for the prior quarter and 3.87% from same quarter last year.

The net interest rate spread was 3.76% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.50% for the prior quarter and 3.51% from same quarter last year.

The efficiency ratio was 76.94% for the current quarter compared to 84.71% for the prior quarter and 102.62% from same quarter last year.

Non-performing loans of $12.3 million increased $2.6 million year-over-year and equates to 0.99% of total loans receivable as of March 31, 2021.

Net loans receivable were $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $71.8 million, or 6.2%, from December 31, 2020.

Deposits were $1.14 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $109.0 million, or 10.6%, from December 31, 2020.



President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “This is a great start for the new year and reflects our executing well on all fronts. We significantly grew our deposit base while lowering our cost of funds; our loan portfolio continued to expand while improving our net interest margin. We continue investing in GPS, our Sales Force initiative, while lowering our operating expenses and increasing profitability. In addition, Mortgage World is contributing nicely to our product and income diversification. Importantly, these accomplishments could not have happened without the dedication and commitment of our expanding Ponce Family to each other, our values and our stakeholders. We are now poised to benefit from the rediscovery of the important role MDIs and CDFIs like us have in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present, in our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “Our focus on building stakeholder value during 2021 is reflected in our Company’s nine-month payback of its $1.8 million acquisition of Mortgage World, the repurchase of 107,717 common shares during the first quarter of 2021, the renovation of four more branches and contributing to the stabilization of our communities with $132.5 million in PPP loans to over 1,700 small businesses.

Loan Payment Deferrals

Through March 31, 2021, 406 loans aggregating $376.1 million had received forbearance primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months. Of those 406 loans, 337 loans aggregating $303.6 million are no longer in deferment and continue performing pursuant to their terms and 69 loans in the amount of $72.4 million remained in deferment and are in renewed forbearance. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $1.6 million of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a ($1.2 million) net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The change from the three months ended March 31, 2020 is primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in non-interest income, a $3.0 million increase in net interest income, a decrease of $460,000 in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.1 million increase in non-interest expense and a $941,000 increase in provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $12.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 10.4%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of $3.0 million, or 29.9%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest margin was 4.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 22 basis points from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of 13 basis points from 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest rate spread increased by 25 basis points to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread was primarily due to a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 62 basis points to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 1.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 offset by a decrease on the average yield on interest-earning assets of 37 basis points to 4.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 5.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Non-interest income decreased $906,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased $3.3 million from $622,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease on income from the sale of mortgage loans, a $232,000 decrease in brokerage commissions, and a decrease of $209,000 in other non-interest income, offset by a non-recurring $663,000 gain, net of expenses, on the sale of real property recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $163,000 in late and prepayment charges. The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 was due to $1.5 million in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World operations, a non-recurring $663,000 gain, net of expenses, on the sale of real property recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $539,000 in loan origination fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 7.5%, to $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased $2.1 million, or 19.3% from $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to decreases of $1.2 million in compensation and benefits and $271,000 in professional fees, offset by an increase of $410,000 in direct loan expenses. The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily reflects Mortgage World operations and was attributable to increases of $797,000 in direct loan expenses, $656,000 in compensation and benefits, $617,000 in occupancy and equipment, $325,000 in other non-interest expense and $127,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $365,000 in professional fees and $196,000 in marketing and promotional expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $78.5 million, or 5.8%, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases in net loans receivable of $71.8 million, including $57.7 million in PPP loans, cash and cash equivalents of $18.0 million, available-for-sale securities of $13.4 million, premises and equipment, net, of $1.6 million and accrued interest receivable of $1.2 million. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, of $21.7 million, other assets of $5.4 million, FHLBNY stock of $369,000 and deferred taxes of $87,000.

Total liabilities increased $76.8 million, or 6.4%, to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $109.0 million in deposits and $2.2 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance. The increase in total liabilities was offset by decreases of $18.3 million in warehouse lines of credit, $8.0 million in advances from FHLBNY, $7.3 million in other liabilities and $807,000 in mortgage loan fundings payable.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, to $161.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $1.7 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $2.5 million in net income, $352,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $134,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, offset by $1.2 million in stock repurchases and $107,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,631,570 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.27 per share, of which 1,444,776 were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,631,570 shares repurchased, a total of 186,960 shares have been used for grants given to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019. Of these 186,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 13,551 $ 26,936 $ 14,302 $ 15,875 $ 13,165 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 76,571 45,142 61,790 60,756 90,795 Total cash and cash equivalents 90,122 72,078 76,092 76,631 103,960 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 30,929 17,498 14,512 13,800 19,140 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,732 1,743 — — — Placement with banks 2,739 2,739 2,739 — — Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 13,725 35,406 13,100 1,030 1,030 Loans receivable, net 1,230,458 1,158,640 1,108,956 1,072,417 972,979 Accrued interest receivable 12,547 11,396 9,995 7,677 4,198 Premises and equipment, net 33,625 32,045 32,113 32,102 32,480 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,057 6,426 6,414 6,422 7,889 Deferred tax assets 4,569 4,656 3,586 4,328 4,140 Other assets 7,204 12,604 9,844 5,824 5,127 Total assets $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351 $ 1,220,231 $ 1,150,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,138,546 $ 1,029,579 $ 973,244 $ 936,219 $ 829,741 Accrued interest payable 66 60 58 48 86 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,264 7,019 7,739 6,007 8,295 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 109,255 117,255 117,283 117,284 152,284 Warehouse lines of credit 11,664 29,961 9,065 — — Mortgage loan fundings payable 676 1,483 1,457 — — Other liabilities 3,032 10,330 10,131 5,674 4,794 Total liabilities 1,272,503 1,195,687 1,118,977 1,065,232 995,200 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost (19,285 ) (18,114 ) (18,281 ) (17,172 ) (16,490 ) Additional paid-in-capital 85,470 85,105 85,817 85,481 85,132 Retained earnings 99,993 97,541 95,913 91,904 92,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28 135 168 150 110 Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (5,187 ) (5,308 ) (5,428 ) (5,549 ) (5,669 ) Total stockholders' equity 161,204 159,544 158,374 154,999 155,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351 $ 1,220,231 $ 1,150,943





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 14,925 $ 14,070 $ 13,375 $ 12,162 $ 12,782 Interest on deposits due from banks 2 10 5 3 66 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 250 233 223 228 182 Total interest and dividend income 15,177 14,313 13,603 12,393 13,030 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,219 1,422 1,597 1,730 1,827 Interest on other deposits 382 448 500 534 692 Interest on borrowings 684 769 655 608 587 Total interest expense 2,285 2,639 2,752 2,872 3,106 Net interest income 12,892 11,674 10,851 9,521 9,924 Provision for loan losses 686 406 620 271 1,146 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,206 11,268 10,231 9,250 8,778 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 329 263 236 145 248 Brokerage commissions 223 455 447 22 50 Late and prepayment charges 244 81 145 13 119 Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,508 2,748 1,372 — — Loan origination 539 656 269 — — Gain on sale of real property 663 — 4,412 — — Other 387 596 371 394 205 Total non-interest income 3,893 4,799 7,252 574 622 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,664 6,846 5,554 4,645 5,008 Occupancy and equipment 2,634 2,686 2,584 2,277 2,017 Data processing expenses 594 578 596 496 467 Direct loan expenses 1,009 599 437 199 212 Insurance and surety bond premiums 146 166 138 128 121 Office supplies, telephone and postage 409 385 386 312 316 Professional fees 1,262 1,533 1,553 1,336 1,627 Marketing and promotional expenses 38 — 127 145 234 Directors fees 69 69 69 69 69 Regulatory dues 60 59 49 56 46 Other operating expenses 1,030 1,034 834 772 705 Total non-interest expense 12,915 13,955 12,327 10,435 10,822 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,184 2,112 5,156 (611 ) (1,422 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 732 484 1,147 (40 ) (209 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,452 $ 1,628 $ 4,009 $ (571 ) $ (1,213 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205 16,723,449 16,800,538 Diluted 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205 16,723,449 16,800,538





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Variance $ Variance % (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 14,925 $ 12,782 $ 2,143 16.77 % Interest on deposits due from banks 2 66 (64 ) (96.97 %) Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 250 182 68 37.36 % Total interest and dividend income 15,177 13,030 2,147 16.48 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,219 1,827 (608 ) (33.28 %) Interest on other deposits 382 692 (310 ) (44.80 %) Interest on borrowings 684 587 97 16.52 % Total interest expense 2,285 3,106 (821 ) (26.43 %) Net interest income 12,892 9,924 2,968 29.91 % Provision for loan losses 686 1,146 (460 ) (40.14 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,206 8,778 3,428 39.05 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 329 248 81 32.66 % Brokerage commissions 223 50 173 346.00 % Late and prepayment charges 244 119 125 105.04 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,508 — 1,508 — % Loan origination 539 — 539 — % Gain on sale of real property 663 — 663 — % Other 387 205 182 88.78 % Total non-interest income 3,893 622 3,271 525.88 % Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,664 5,008 656 13.10 % Occupancy and equipment 2,634 2,017 617 30.59 % Data processing expenses 594 467 127 27.19 % Direct loan expenses 1,009 212 797 375.94 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 146 121 25 20.66 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 409 316 93 29.43 % Professional fees 1,262 1,627 (365 ) (22.43 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 38 234 (196 ) (83.76 %) Directors fees 69 69 — — % Regulatory dues 60 46 14 30.43 % Other operating expenses 1,030 705 325 46.10 % Total non-interest expense 12,915 10,822 2,093 19.34 % Income (loss) before income taxes 3,184 (1,422 ) 4,606 323.91 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 732 (209 ) 941 450.24 % Net income (loss) $ 2,452 $ (1,213 ) $ 3,665 302.14 % Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) N/A N/A Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) N/A N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,548,196 16,800,538 N/A N/A Diluted 16,548,196 16,800,538 N/A N/A





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.72 % 0.50 % 1.28 % (0.20 %) (0.46 %) Return on average equity (1) 6.16 % 4.03 % 9.95 % (1.47 %) (3.07 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.76 % 3.50 % 3.33 % 3.13 % 3.51 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.00 % 3.78 % 3.65 % 3.45 % 3.87 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.82 % 4.29 % 3.95 % 3.57 % 4.07 % Efficiency ratio (4) 76.94 % 84.71 % 68.09 % 103.37 % 102.62 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 133.25 % 132.04 % 134.35 % 130.72 % 129.16 % Average equity to average assets 11.77 % 12.44 % 12.90 % 13.30 % 14.85 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 15.80 % 15.95 % 16.93 % 17.52 % 17.84 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % 16.26 % 16.59 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % 16.26 % 16.59 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 10.78 % 11.19 % 11.46 % 11.63 % 12.76 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.37 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 126.07 % 127.28 % 131.00 % 118.89 % 138.47 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.02 %) 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.85 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.85 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.49 % Other: Number of offices (5) 20 20 20 14 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees (6) 236 227 230 179 184

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Number of offices at March 31, 2021 included 6 offices due to acquisition of Mortgage World.

(6) Number of full-time equivalent employees at March 31, 2021 included 46 full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 317,895 25.51 % $ 319,596 27.27 % $ 320,438 28.55 % $ 317,055 29.25 % $ 308,206 31.31 % Owner-Occupied 99,985 8.02 % 98,795 8.43 % 93,340 8.31 % 91,345 8.43 % 93,887 9.54 % Multifamily residential 315,078 25.28 % 307,411 26.23 % 284,775 25.37 % 274,641 25.34 % 259,326 26.35 % Nonresidential properties 215,340 17.28 % 218,929 18.68 % 217,771 19.40 % 209,068 19.29 % 210,225 21.36 % Construction and land 119,339 9.57 % 105,858 9.03 % 99,721 8.88 % 96,841 8.93 % 100,202 10.18 % Total mortgage loans 1,067,637 85.66 % 1,050,589 89.64 % 1,016,045 90.52 % 988,950 91.24 % 971,846 98.74 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 142,135 11.40 % 94,947 8.10 % 96,700 8.61 % 93,394 8.62 % 11,183 1.13 % Consumer loans (2) 36,706 2.94 % 26,517 2.26 % 9,806 0.87 % 1,578 0.14 % 1,288 0.13 % Total non-mortgage loans 178,841 14.34 % 121,464 10.36 % 106,506 9.48 % 94,972 8.76 % 12,471 1.26 % Total loans, gross 1,246,478 100.00 % 1,172,053 100.00 % 1,122,551 100.00 % 1,083,922 100.00 % 984,317 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs (512 ) 1,457 786 2,256 2,146 Allowance for losses on loans (15,508 ) (14,870 ) (14,381 ) (13,761 ) (13,484 ) Loans, net $ 1,230,458 $ 1,158,640 $ 1,108,956 $ 1,072,417 $ 972,979

(1) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, business loans include $132.5 million, $85.3 million, $86.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.







PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 242,255 21.28 % $ 189,855 18.44 % $ 186,328 19.15 % $ 192,429 20.55 % $ 110,801 13.35 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 32,235 2.83 % 39,296 3.82 % 29,618 3.04 % 26,477 2.83 % 31,586 3.81 % Money market accounts 157,271 13.81 % 136,258 13.23 % 148,877 15.30 % 125,631 13.42 % 121,629 14.66 % Reciprocal deposits 137,402 12.07 % 131,363 12.76 % 108,367 11.13 % 96,915 10.35 % 62,384 7.52 % Savings accounts 130,211 11.44 % 125,820 12.22 % 120,883 12.42 % 119,277 12.74 % 112,318 13.53 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 457,119 40.15 % 432,737 42.03 % 407,745 41.89 % 368,300 39.34 % 327,917 39.52 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 77,418 6.80 % 78,435 7.62 % 80,403 8.26 % 81,786 8.74 % 81,486 9.82 % Brokered certificates of deposit 86,004 7.55 % 52,678 5.12 % 55,878 5.74 % 55,878 5.97 % 51,661 6.23 % Listing service deposits (2) 61,133 5.37 % 39,476 3.83 % 49,342 5.07 % 54,370 5.81 % 55,842 6.73 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 214,617 18.85 % 236,398 22.96 % 193,548 19.89 % 183,456 19.59 % 202,034 24.35 % Total certificates of deposit 439,172 38.57 % 406,987 39.53 % 379,171 38.96 % 375,490 40.11 % 391,023 47.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 896,291 78.72 % 839,724 81.56 % 786,916 80.85 % 743,790 79.45 % 718,940 86.65 % Total deposits $ 1,138,546 100.00 % $ 1,029,579 100.00 % $ 973,244 100.00 % $ 936,219 100.00 % $ 829,741 100.00 %

(1) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.

(2) As of March 31, 2021, there were $28.8 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,907 $ 2,808 $ 2,750 $ 2,767 $ 2,327 Owner occupied 1,585 1,053 1,075 1,327 1,069 Multifamily residential 946 946 210 — — Nonresidential properties 3,761 3,776 3,830 4,355 3,228 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 9,199 $ 8,583 $ 7,865 $ 8,449 $ 6,624 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 246 $ 249 $ 267 $ 272 $ 276 Owner occupied 2,195 2,197 2,191 2,198 2,185 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 661 654 655 656 653 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,102 3,100 3,113 3,126 3,114 Total non-accrual loans $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 $ 11,575 $ 9,738 Total non-performing assets $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 $ 11,575 $ 9,738 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 3,362 $ 3,378 $ 3,396 $ 3,730 $ 3,730 Owner occupied 2,466 2,505 2,177 2,348 2,359 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 750 754 759 762 1,300 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,578 $ 6,637 $ 6,332 $ 6,840 $ 7,389 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 18,879 $ 18,320 $ 17,310 $ 18,415 $ 17,127 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.00 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.85 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.49 %

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020

Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,239,127 $ 14,925 4.88 % $ 975,499 $ 12,782 5.27 % Securities (3) 22,516 176 3.17 % 18,218 83 1.83 % Other (4) 46,581 76 0.66 % 38,220 165 1.73 % Total interest-earning assets 1,308,224 15,177 4.70 % 1,031,937 13,030 5.07 % Non-interest-earning assets 63,951 37,467 Total assets $ 1,372,175 $ 1,069,404 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 33,085 $ 38 0.47 % $ 29,026 $ 38 0.53 % Money market 277,104 304 0.44 % 160,471 618 1.54 % Savings 126,961 39 0.12 % 113,710 35 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 405,980 1,219 1.22 % 379,154 1,827 1.93 % Total deposits 843,130 1,600 0.77 % 682,361 2,518 1.48 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,899 1 0.05 % 7,980 1 0.05 % Borrowings 129,755 684 2.14 % 108,640 587 2.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 981,784 2,285 0.94 % 798,981 3,106 1.56 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 215,116 — 108,646 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 13,754 — 2,968 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 228,870 — 111,614 — Total liabilities 1,210,654 2,285 910,595 3,106 Total equity 161,521 158,809 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,372,175 0.94 % $ 1,069,404 1.56 % Net interest income $ 12,892 $ 9,924 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.76 % 3.51 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 326,440 $ 232,956 Net interest margin (7) 4.00 % 3.87 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 133.25 % 129.16 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Other Data Common shares issued 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 Less treasury shares 1,444,776 1,337,059 1,346,679 1,228,737 1,163,288 Common shares outstanding at end of period 17,018,252 17,125,969 17,116,349 17,234,291 17,299,740 Book value per share $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25 $ 8.99 $ 9.00 Tangible book value per share $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25 $ 8.99 $ 9.00

