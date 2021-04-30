Mortgage Centre Canada Franchisee Wins Brokerage of the Year (Fewer than 25 Employees)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that Outline Financial, an MCC franchisee, was named the Brokerage of the Year (Fewer than 25 Employees) at the 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards.



Rich Spence, President of MCC, commented: “Congratulations to Jason Friesen, Joanna Lang, Jason Lang and the entire Outline Financial team on being named the Brokerage of the Year (Fewer than 25 Employees) and on their incredible performance in 2020. We are very proud to have you as part of the MCC family and we wish you continued success.”

For more information on the Canadian Mortgage Awards, please visit www.canadianmortgageawards.com.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca

