Influential Lifestyle Brand Entrepreneur Brad Pyatt Hints at the Next Big Trend
The industry thought leader is behind recent trailblazing ventures, and he's nearly ready to launchsomething he predicts will be hugeDENVER, CO, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having an agile, strategic mindset served Brad Pyatt well as an NFL athlete. These attributes continue to power his career as a successful health and wellness entrepreneur. Once named among the Top 50 Successful Athlete Entrepreneurs of All Time and among the Top 100 Influential Leaders in the Food Industry, Pyatt has a reputation for upending traditional thinking to create multi-million dollar brands.
Cracking the difficult codes
"My strength is being able to peek around the corner and find the trends before they become trends," comments Pyatt, whose track record off the field has been filled with big wins. He and wife Stephanie amassed numerous celebrity endorsements when they formed Tru Brands, Inc. and launched TruWomen, 100 percent plant-based protein bars with fun, playful names targeting the women's nutrition market.
An easy route might have been just capitalizing on the plant-based trend. But that's not how Pyatt does business. "We're dedicated to cracking the difficult codes. It took us two years, and hundreds of renovations, before we were ready to debut TruWomen to the market in 2018," Brad Pyatt recalls.
"Our challenges were texture and taste. We were not satisfied with just coming out with a plant-based bar. We focused on disrupting the category with the best-tasting plant-based product and the best-tasting protein bar. We solved the challenge with a coated bar, which hides a lot of the protein within the coating."
Marketed as indulgent nutrition, TruWomen is a taste-based candy bar alternative. The product line won Vegan Protein Bar of the Year in 2020, and the UK's Nourish Award for plant-based ingredient products. Its fans include Halle Berry and Megan Fox. Brad Pyatt negotiated for TruWomen to be distributed by Target, Whole Foods and Costco Canada, among other locations.
"My success with TruWomen caused me to dig deeper into ingredient technologies and how these products are produced," he reflects. Pyatt sold Tru Brands in 2019 to focus on his next creative venture.
Pyatt next helped introduce the world to citrus-based CBD
Ever the disruptor, Pyatt founded Tasty Idea, LLC in 2018 to use his imaginative ideas to accelerate growth for food and beverage companies. To date, Pyatt and his team have launched more than 500 products and won 20 industry awards.
But the idea that turns the most heads lately is Peels, the only company in America selling citrus-based CBD. Brad Pyatt is one of the founding shareholders. "I like to bring solutions to categories with new ingredient technology. We didn't want to be part of the hemp dialogue," he explains. "With Peels, we can make CBD even more accessible and worry-free because it's not from hemp, is 100 percent THC-free and it is not governed by the same legal restrictions."
Peels CBD is made from orange peels and marketed as citrus-derived wellness. It is molecularly identical to the CBD produced from cannabis plants and offers the same holistic effects. "It alleviates most of the consumer concerns about CBD products: There are no toxic impurities. It is FDA Standards and GRAS certified. And there are no concerns about positive drug tests."
What's next for this driven athlete-turned-entrepreneur?
Brad Pyatt gives a small glimpse into where he'll next apply his energies. "I am intrigued by sports nutrition innovation. There are ingredients that have been around for decades, but that doesn't mean there isn't something new to bring to market with some smart technological re-imagining. My ‘what's next' will be what I call a cool, T-shirt worthy lifestyle brand: a name and logo consumers will want to wear.
"Stay tuned because I'm about to usher in a new era of sports nutrition."
