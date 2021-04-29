When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 29, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 30, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Sub potency Company Name: Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description NP Thyroid (Thyroid Tablets, USP)

Company Announcement

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is voluntarily recalling certain lots listed in the Tables 1 and 2 below of 15-mg, 30-mg, 60-mg, 90-mg and 120-mg NP Thyroid®, Thyroid Tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3)] to the consumer level. The products are being recalled because routine testing has found these lots to be sub potent. The product contains less than 90% of the labeled amount of liothyronine (T3) and/or levothyroxine (T4).

Risk Statement: Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) which may include, fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight. There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development. In elderly patients and patients with underlying cardiac disease toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism may occur, such as cardiac pain, palpitations or cardiac arrhythmia. To date, Acella has received 43 reports of serious adverse events that could possibly be related to this recall.

NP Thyroid®, Thyroid Tablets, USP is composed of levothyroxine and liothyronine, and used to treat hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count and 7-count bottles. See product images below.

To best identify the product, the NDC’s, Product Description, Lot Numbers and Expiration Dates are listed on Attachment A hereto. These lots were distributed nationwide in the United States to Acella’s direct accounts, including wholesalers, pharmacies, and healthcare offices.

Acella is proactively notifying its consignees to discontinue distribution of the above referenced lots being recalled and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Patients who are currently taking NP Thyroid® from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

Consumers with questions about the recall can email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or contact our representatives at 1-888-424-4341, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Attachment A

Table 1. List of 35 Recalled Commercial Lots (100-count Bottles)

# Product Description NDC Number Lot Number Exp. Date Distribution Dates 1 NP Thyroid® 15mg Tablets 42192-327-01 M327D20-1 3/31/2022 08/11/2020 - 10/06/2020 2 NP Thyroid® 15mg Tablets 42192-327-01 M327D20-3 3/31/2022 07/20/2020 - 09/29/2020 3 NP Thyroid® 15mg Tablets 42192-327-01 M327H19-3A 7/31/2021 06/23/2020 - 07/08/2020 4 NP Thyroid® 15mg Tablets 42192-327-01 M327L19-1 4/30/2021 03/04/2020 - 04/30/2020 5 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328H19-2B 8/31/2021 09/16/2020 - 09/24/2020 6 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-11 8/31/2021 04/15/2020 - 06/09/2020 7 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-2A 8/31/2021 07/28/2020 - 08/07/2020 8 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-3A 8/31/2021 08/07/2020 - 09/02/2020 9 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-4A 8/31/2021 08/31/2020 - 02/09/2021 10 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-5A 8/31/2021 09/04/2020 - 11/18/2020 11 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-6A 8/31/2021 09/14/2020 - 10/16/2020 12 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328J19-7A 8/31/2021 09/29/2020 - 10/14/2020 13 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328K19-2 9/30/2021 04/02/2020 - 10/02/2020 14 NP Thyroid® 120mg Tablets 42192-328-01 M328K19-4A 9/30/2021 09/25/2020 - 11/25/2020 15 NP Thyroid® 30mg Tablets 42192-329-01 M329D20-1 3/31/2022 05/12/2020 - 02/02/2021 16 NP Thyroid® 30mg Tablets 42192-329-01 M329D20-2 3/31/2022 06/22/2020 - 09/08/2020 17 NP Thyroid® 30mg Tablets 42192-329-01 M329D20-3 3/31/2022 07/13/2020 - 09/28/2020 18 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330D20-1 3/31/2022 08/11/2020 - 03/16/2021 19 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330D20-2 3/31/2022 09/25/2020 - 10/12/2020 20 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-2A 8/31/2021 06/16/2020 - 06/16/2020 21 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-4A 8/31/2021 07/28/2020 - 08/19/2020 22 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-5A 8/31/2021 06/18/2020 - 06/24/2020 23 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-6A 8/31/2021 07/01/2020 - 07/15/2020 24 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-7A 8/31/2021 06/10/2020 - 06/30/2020 25 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330J19-9A 8/31/2021 05/29/2020 - 06/04/2020 26 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330K19-10 9/30/2021 03/31/2020 - 05/07/2020 27 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330K19-1A 9/30/2021 08/19/2020 - 08/26/2020 28 NP Thyroid® 60mg Tablets 42192-330-01 M330K19-9 9/30/2021 05/04/2020 - 08/26/2020 29 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331J19-10A 8/31/2021 08/19/2020 - 08/27/2020 30 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331J19-11 8/31/2021 04/03/2020 - 04/27/2020 31 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331J19-2A 8/31/2021 07/28/2020 - 08/05/2020 32 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331J19-6A 8/31/2021 09/29/2020 - 10/08/2020 33 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331K19-1 9/30/2021 04/27/2020 - 06/10/2020 34 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331K19-2 9/30/2021 04/23/2020 - 07/29/2020 35 NP Thyroid® 90mg Tablets 42192-331-01 M331K19-6 9/30/2021 06/11/2020 - 07/08/2020

Table 2. List of 3 Recalled Sample Lots (7-count Bottles)