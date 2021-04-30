More COVID-19 testing options increase accessibility

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Testing continues to be one of the most effective tools in the fight to contain the virus that causes COVID-19 and move past the pandemic.

Those who should get tested include those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, those who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 (unless fully vaccinated or tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months), those with household contact, those who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk of infection, and those who have been recommended for testing by their healthcare provider or health department. Many camps, events and some forms of travel have moved to requiring evidence of a negative test result prior to participation.

Testing capacity has grown significantly over the past year, and testing efforts have continuously evolved to meet existing needs.

Now, there are tests that have been authorized by the FDA for at-home usage. Those who need to be tested for COVID-19 and can’t get tested by a healthcare provider can consider using either a self-collection kit or a self-test that can be performed anywhere. Self-collection kits and tests are available either by prescription or over the counter in a pharmacy or retail store without a prescription. Currently available self-collection kits and tests are used for the detection of current infection. These tests either require a nasal or saliva specimen.

The availability of these tests increases access to testing which results in the ability to take appropriate public health action. However, following the self-collection directions carefully is important for the validity of the result. It is also important to follow directions for reporting of the test results as it ensures the continuity of public health surveillance and mitigation efforts

The State continues to offer community testing events in areas throughout the state in a regular weekly cadence. A new regular event in Branson has been added to the schedule. Community testing events are free COVID-19 testing options that are available to anyone without any specific reason needed for the testing. Events are currently available at the following locations:

St. Louis Area

Every Monday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. IBEW Local #1 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110

Every Thursday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Laborers Local #110 4532 S Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO 63127

Every Saturday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Machinist Lodge #777 12365 St Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton, MO 63044

Central MO Area

Sundays (dates below) - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 9, 23 June 13, 27 American Legion #1423 Tanner Bridge Road Jefferson City, MO 65101

Southwest Area

April 28 - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Webster County Fairgrounds 614 N. Marshall Street Marshfield, MO 65706

Every Tuesday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mother's Brewing Company Open lot located on the corner of West College and Grant Avenue Springfield, MO

Every Friday (starting May 7) - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce 4100 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616

Kansas City Area

Every Monday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132

Every Thursday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132

Every Saturday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Teamsters Local #955 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64130

Southeast Area

Sundays (dates below) - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 2, 16 June 6, 20 Red Show Barn 410 Kiwanis Drive Cape Girardeau MO 63701

No pre-registration or appointment is needed, and patients do not need to be Missouri residents to be tested. A government-issued ID is not required, but if available will shorten the onsite registration process. The test used at these community testing events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.

Additional community testing locations may be added as data indicates the need for additional offering of testing opportunities. Missourians are encouraged to periodically visit health.mo.gov/communitytest for additional events.

