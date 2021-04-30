Notice of Funding Availability -Nature Near Schools Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience - 2021

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to provide Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences (MWEE) to elementary and middle school students, ideally in third through fifth grade, enrolled in DC Public Schools (DCPS) and DC Public Charter Schools. The project will run within the health and safety constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nature Near Schools (NNS) program intends to offer District students the opportunity to spend a significant amount of time learning about their local watersheds and the Chesapeake Bay while immersed in their local, school-based environment. This hands-on outdoor program will also provide professional development for teachers, advance the integration of environmental literacy into classroom curriculum, and help prepare District students to be competitive in the green economy.

Beginning April 30, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2115-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 14, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions; and

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].