State Board Focuses on Educator Workforce Initiatives

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board will hear from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) on their agency’s work to update the District’s Educator Preparation Provider certification requirements. D.C. Official Code 38-2652 states that the State Board shall approve standards for accreditation and certification of teacher preparation programs of colleges and universities or teacher preparation academies. OSSE is striving to provide a new set of regulations for the State Board’s consideration by early fall 2021. OSSE will also provide the State Board with information about their other educator workforce initiatives, including professional development opportunities.

The Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy (CGYCA) is a life intervention, dropout reintegration, and GED preparatory program located in Laurel, MD. The District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with OSSE provides a structured environment for student cadets to promote academic achievement, improve self-esteem, and develop leadership skills. Members of the State Board welcome retired Sergeant Major Herman Preston and Military Instructor Gerard Waluyn to learn more about how the program is impacting the lives of D.C. youth.

The Student Advisory Committee (SAC) will present its proposed changes to its Student Representative positions. The recommendations include increasing the number of Student Representatives to four (4) per school year, with at least one representative that attends a school East of the River; diversifying the student representatives to reflect the demographics of the District; creating more visibility with high school principals; and adopting a policy that would allow students to have more input on resolutions.

The State Board’s committees will also give updates on their work.

Upcoming Committee Meetings:

Administrative Committee - May 12 at 10:00 am

Advocacy & Outreach Committee - May 21 at 10:00 am

Board Governance - May 14 at 1:00 pm

Student Advisory Committee (SAC) - May 10 at 5:30 pm

Teacher Practice Committee - May 11 at 4:00 pm

Assessment & Accountability Committee - May 20 at 4:30 pm

Education Standards Committee - May 26 at 4:30

ReOpen Task Force- TBD

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. Educator Workforce Initiatives

VI. Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy

VII. Student Advisory Committee

VIII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Accountability Assessments

iii. Board Governance

iv. Education Standards

v. Reopen Task Force

vi. Teacher Practice

vii. Administrative

IX. New Business & Other Discussion

X.. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]