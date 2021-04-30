FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Net Income
DUNMORE, Pa., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the "Bank"), (collectively, ("FNCB") today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $3.7 million, or 182.7% from $2.1 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the same three months of 2020. The increase in earnings comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 was primarily due to a $2.2 million, or 24.2%, increase in net interest income, a $1.1 million, or 63.8%, increase in non-interest income, and a $1.0 million, or 83.8%, reduction in the provision for loan and lease losses. These positive factors were partially offset by an $0.5 million, or 117.0%, increase in income tax expense, which was due to the higher level of pre-tax net income.
Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 1.61% and 15.27%, respectively, compared to 0.69% and 6.06%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Dividends declared and paid were $0.060 per share for the first quarter of 2021, a 9.1% increase compared to $0.055 per share for the same period of 2020. Year-to-date 2021 dividends equated to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 3.2% based on the closing stock price of $7.54 per share at March 31, 2021.
First quarter 2021 performance
- First quarter net income increased $3.7 million, or 182.7%, to $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share in 2021 compared to $2.1 million, or $0.10 per share in 2020;
- Yield on earnings assets (FTE) decreased 21 basis points to 3.85% in 2021 from 4.06% in 2020;
- Cost of funds decreased 55 basis points to 0.34% in 2021 from 0.89% in 2020;
- Net interest margin (FTE) increased 24 basis points to 3.59% in 2021, compared to 3.35% in 2020;
- Provision for loan and lease losses decreased $1.0 million, or 83.8%;
- Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 63.8%;
- Non-interest expense decreased $34 thousand, or 0.47%; and
- Efficiency ratio improved to 51.87% in 2021 compared to 66.46% in 2020.
Summary financial position at March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020:
- Total assets grew $34.4 million, or 2.3%, to $1.500 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.466 billion at December 31, 2020;
- Loans, net of deferred loan fees and cost and unearned income, increased $30.8 million, or 3.4%, to $931.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $901.1 million at December 31, 2020;
- Included in net loans were PPP loans outstanding, net of loan origination fees and costs, of $103.5 million at March 31, 2021;
- Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 2.7% to $1.323 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.287 billion at December 31, 2020;
- Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.52% at March 31, 2021 from 0.62% at December 31, 2020; and
- The Bank's total risk-based capital and leverage ratios improved to 16.26% and 9.88%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared to 15.79% and 9.57%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
"We are pleased with our strong first quarter 2021 results," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and CEO. "PPP was once again a major focus for us this quarter with the government's extension of this program on January 11, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the FNCB team assisted 540 business customers secure $59.0 million in additional funding under round two of the program. Additionally, loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of first round PPP loans contributed to our year-over-year earnings performance and margin improvement. We anticipate that the majority of outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by the end of 2021 and earnings will continue to be favorably impacted by the additional fee recognition. We continued to see strong deposit growth, which was driven by the second round of PPP funding and additional fiscal stimulus payments, and were able to further reduce our funding costs. Most importantly, during the first quarter, we worked with health care providers to be able to secure and provide vaccines for our employees, as the health and safety of our FNCB family remains foremost," concluded Champi.
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
While the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact national, regional and local economies, the Unites States economy has begun to show signs of recovering and with the availability and distribution of vaccines, governments have started to lift restrictions on businesses. All FNCB community offices are open, and while fully operational, are still operating under the pandemic preparedness plan. We continue to follow CDC and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania guidelines and take additional precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees. Additionally, FNCB has worked with local health care providers to secure and offer vaccinations to all eligible employees.
While positive developments have occurred, we are keenly aware that FNCB’s business and consumer customers may continue to experience varying degrees of financial distress, as uncertainty related to the pandemic still exists. Should the number of cases rise, or new COVID-19 variant infections increase, additional economic restrictions could be mandated again. Commercial activity has improved, but has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, which may result in asset quality deterioration. Our commercial customer base includes businesses in industries such as hotel/lodging, restaurants, hospitality, and retail and commercial real estate, all of which have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to closely monitor customers within these industries as the economic recovery unfolds.
On December 27, 2020, another COVID-19 relief bill was signed into law that extended and modified several provisions of the PPP. This included an additional allocation of $284 billion in funding. The SBA reactivated the PPP on January 11, 2021, and on January 19, 2021, FNCB began originating additional loans through the PPP. The SBA will continue to accept new applications for this new round of funding through May 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, FNCB originated and received SBA approval and funding for 540 PPP loans totaling $59.0 million and received $2.8 million in related deferred loan origination fees associated with this funding. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, FNCB received forgiveness for PPP loans totaling $30.2 million originated in 2020 under the first round of funding, with $1.3 million in PPP loan origination fees, net of loan origination costs, recognized into interest income upon forgiveness. PPP loans, net of deferred loan origination fees and costs, outstanding at March 31, 2021 were $103.5 million. FNCB expects to apply and receive forgiveness for the majority of these loans by the end of 2021.
Management expects the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as certain provisions of legislative and regulatory relief efforts, to continue to impact FNCB's operations. The full impact is unknown, continues to evolve and will be contingent upon the speed and extent of recovery. At this time, management cannot determine or estimate the full magnitude of the impact and cannot provide any assurances as to how the crisis may ultimately affect FNCB's results of operations or financial position. Management believes that FNCB's balance sheet and capital position are strong, and we will continue to address any issues related to the pandemic in a safe and sound manner as they arise.
Summary Results
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $2.3 million, or 24.9%, to $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $9.3 million for the comparable period of 2020. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 reflected a $1.2 million, or 10.6%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income, coupled with a $1.1 million, or 57.0%, reduction in interest expense. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income was largely due to higher volumes of earning assets and the recognition of PPP origination fees, partially offset by a decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $183.8 million, or 16.5%, to $1.296 billion for the first quarter of 2021 from $1.112 billion for the same quarter of 2020 due to higher loan and investment volumes. Comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, average loans increased $86.9 million, or 10.4%, to $920.4 million from $833.5 million, respectively, and average investment securities increased $90.6 million, or 33.4%, to $362.0 million from $271.4 million, respectively. The increase in loan volumes primarily reflected the origination of PPP loans, net of forgiveness received, while the higher level of investment securities was due to the deployment of a portion of excess liquidity into the investment portfolio. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets decreased 21 basis points to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021 from 4.06% for the same quarter of 2020, which partially offset the positive impact on interest income from higher volumes of earning assets. The 57.0% decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a 55-basis point reduction in the cost of funds to 0.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 0.89% for the same three months of 2020. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits decreased 49 basis points to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2021 from 0.81% for the same period of 2020. The average rates paid for interest-bearing demand and time deposits, which reflected the reduction in market interest rates, decreased 48 basis points and 58 basis points, respectively, comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. FNCB experienced strong deposit growth due to additional fiscal stimulus in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, changing customer deposit preferences due to the reduction in economic activity and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the deposit growth, as well as factoring into deposit migration from time deposits into non-maturity deposits. Specifically, average interest-bearing deposits increased $177.9 million, or 21.7%, to $999.1 million from $821.2 million comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 31.6%, to $695.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $528.8 million for the same quarter of 2020, while average savings deposits increased $20.4 million, or 21.7%, to $114.3 million from $94.0 million comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $9.5 million to $188.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $198.4 million for the same three months of 2020. FNCB used the excess liquidity from deposit growth to reduce its reliance on and repay higher-costing borrowed funds. As a result, average borrowed funds decreased $51.5 million, or 83.3%, to $10.3 million from $61.8 million comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020. FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 24 basis points to 3.59% for the first quarter of 2021 from 3.35% for the same quarter of 2020. The margin improvement was primarily impacted by activity related to PPP loans, coupled with reduction in funding costs. On a linked quarter basis, FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 11 basis points from 3.70% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 63.8%, to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $1.7 million for the same three months of 2020. The increase resulted primarily from a gain of $422 thousand from a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim that was recognized in the first quarter of 2021, coupled with increases in net gains on equity securities and net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. Net gains on equity securities totaled $364 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $350 thousand compared to $14 thousand for the same quarter of 2020. FNCB recorded net gains on the sale of mortgage loans of $224 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $128 thousand, or 133.3%, compared to $96 thousand for the same three-month period of 2020. Additionally, FNCB experienced increases in net gains on available-for-sale debt securities, loan related fees and deposit service charges. Net gains on the sales of available-for-sale securities totaled $213 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 thousand, or 43.0%, compared to $149 thousand for the same quarter of 2020. Additionally, loan-related fees increased $77 thousand, or 137.5% to $133 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $56 thousand for the same period of 2020, while an increase in debit card usage contributed to the $49 thousand, or 5.9%, increase in deposit service charges to $874 thousand from $825 thousand comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.
Non-interest expense was relatively constant at $7.2 million, decreasing by $34 thousand, or 0.5%, comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. The decrease primarily reflected reductions in salaries and benefits, advertising expenses and other operating expenses. Salaries and benefits decreased $193 thousand, or 4.9% to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, from $3.9 million for the same period in 2020, due primarily to the deferral of payroll-related loan origination costs associated with PPP loans. Advertising expenses decreased $90 thousand, or 43.5%, to $117 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 from $207 thousand for the same quarter of 2020, as FNCB reduced its advertising during the pandemic. Other operating expenses decreased $97 thousand, or 11.1%, to $775 thousand from $872 thousand comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. This decrease reflected reductions in OREO-related expenses, coupled with reductions in office expense, auto expense and travel and entertainment expense due to travel restrictions and a large percentage of staff working remotely. These expense reductions were offset by increases in regulatory assessments of $129 thousand, or 218.6%, data processing of $94 thousand, or 13.0%, professional fees of $71 thousand, or 37.8%, and occupancy expense of $55 thousand, or 9.9%, comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Regulatory assessments for the first quarter of 2020 were reduced by the remainder of the FDIC's small bank assessment credit. There were no such assessment credits in 2021. The increase in data processing expense reflected added costs associated with employees working remotely, coupled with additions to FNCB's digital banking services, while the increase in professional fees was primarily due to additional costs associated with FNCB's annual audit. The increase in FNCB's occupancy expense was largely due to higher snow removal costs.
Asset Quality
Despite the economic uncertainty related to the pandemic, FNCB's asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2021 as total non-performing loans decreased $739 thousand, or 13.2%, to $4.8 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 from $5.6 million, or 0.62% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The improvement primarily reflected the payoff of one commercial relationship and the return of two other commercial loan relationships to accrual status. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million, or 43.5%, from $8.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) was 0.70% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2020 and 1.41% at March 31, 2020. Annualized net loans charged off, as a percentage of average loans, was 0.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 0.09% for the same three months of 2020. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $186 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The larger provision recorded for the first quarter of 2020 was directly related to the economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to $11.9 million, or 1.33% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $9.9 million, or 1.19%, at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100.0% guaranteed by the federal government, this ratio was 1.46% at March 31, 2021.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $34.4 million, or 2.3%, to $1.500 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.466 billion at December 31, 2020. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in net loans and available-for-sale debt securities, which were partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Net loans increased $30.7 million, or 3.5%, to $919.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $889.2 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination and funding of a second round of PPP loans, partially offset by first-round PPP loan forgiveness. Available-for-sale debt securities increased $57.4 million, or 16.4%, to $407.4 million at March 31, 2021 from $350.0 million at December 31, 2020, which primarily reflected the deployment of a portion of FNCB's excess liquidity into the investment portfolio. Conversely, the deployment caused cash and cash equivalents to decrease $57.3 million, or 36.7%, to $98.5 million at March 31, 2021 from $155.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 2.7%, to $1.323 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.287 billion at December 31, 2020. Specifically, non-interest bearing deposits increased $48.0 million, or 17.7%, due primarily to the second round of PPP loan funding and additional fiscal stimulus payments. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest bearing deposits was a $12.7 million, or 1.2%, reduction in interest-bearing deposits reflecting the continued runoff and migration of certificates of deposit. Borrowed funds remained constant at $10.3 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, comprised entirely of $10.3 million in FNCB's junior subordinated debentures.
Total shareholders’ equity decreased $930 thousand, or 0.6%, to $154.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $155.9 million at December 31, 2020. Contributing to the decrease in capital was a $5.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, and dividends declared and paid of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These reductions to capital were partially offset by net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $5.8 million. FNCB Bank's regulatory capital improved as the total risk-based capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratios increased to 16.26% and 9.88% at March 31, 2021 from 15.79% and 9.57% at December 31, 2020, respectively.
Availability of Filings
Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html
About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Per share data:
|Net income (fully diluted)
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.10
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|Book value
|$
|7.65
|$
|7.70
|$
|7.41
|$
|7.19
|$
|6.84
|Tangible book value
|$
|7.65
|$
|7.70
|$
|7.41
|$
|7.19
|$
|6.84
|Market value:
|High
|$
|8.94
|$
|7.95
|$
|6.93
|$
|7.19
|$
|8.54
|Low
|$
|5.80
|$
|5.16
|$
|5.08
|$
|5.15
|$
|5.10
|Close
|$
|7.54
|$
|6.40
|$
|5.32
|$
|5.75
|$
|6.91
|Common shares outstanding
|20,240,668
|20,245,649
|20,243,589
|20,208,607
|20,174,250
|Selected ratios:
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.61
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.69
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
|15.27
|%
|13.49
|%
|11.05
|%
|11.62
|%
|6.06
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|51.87
|%
|54.89
|%
|66.66
|%
|56.53
|%
|66.46
|%
|Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)
|9.88
|%
|9.57
|%
|10.17
|%
|10.60
|%
|11.09
|%
|Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)
|16.26
|%
|15.79
|%
|16.09
|%
|15.68
|%
|15.44
|%
|Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
|10.53
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.40
|%
|10.38
|%
|11.37
|%
|Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|3.85
|%
|4.05
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.70
|%
|4.06
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.34
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.89
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|3.51
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.17
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.59
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.35
|%
|Total delinquent loans/total loans
|0.70
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.41
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|1.30
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.19
|%
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.52
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.03
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans
|0.03
|%
|0.09
|%
|(0.49
|%)
|(0.12
|%)
|0.09
|%
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except share data)
|2021
|2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|9,786
|$
|9,139
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|1,906
|1,852
|Tax-exempt
|486
|57
|Dividends
|62
|75
|Total interest and dividends on securities
|2,454
|1,984
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|3
|21
|Total interest income
|12,243
|11,144
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|798
|1,660
|Interest on borrowed funds
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
|-
|219
|Junior subordinated debentures
|48
|88
|Total interest on borrowed funds
|48
|307
|Total interest expense
|846
|1,967
|Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses
|11,397
|9,177
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|186
|1,151
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|11,211
|8,026
|Non-interest income
|Deposit service charges
|874
|825
|Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities
|213
|149
|Net gain on equity securities
|364
|14
|Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
|224
|96
|Loan-related fees
|133
|56
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|121
|129
|Bank-owned life insurance settlement
|422
|-
|Merchant services revenue
|138
|135
|Other
|285
|290
|Total non-interest income
|2,774
|1,694
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,736
|3,929
|Occupancy expense
|609
|554
|Equipment expense
|353
|371
|Advertising expense
|117
|207
|Data processing expense
|819
|725
|Regulatory assessments
|188
|59
|Bank shares tax
|315
|300
|Professional fees
|259
|188
|Other operating expenses
|775
|872
|Total non-interest expense
|7,171
|7,205
|Income before income taxes
|6,814
|2,515
|Income tax expense
|981
|452
|Net income
|$
|5,833
|$
|2,063
|Income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.10
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.055
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,242,262
|20,172,498
|Diluted
|20,253,606
|20,176,565
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(in thousands, except share data)
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|9,786
|$
|10,338
|$
|9,078
|$
|9,060
|$
|9,139
|Interest and dividends on securities
|Taxable
|1,906
|1,832
|1,698
|1,692
|1,852
|Tax-exempt
|486
|465
|463
|388
|57
|Dividends
|62
|64
|62
|47
|75
|Total interest and dividends on securities
|2,454
|2,361
|2,223
|2,127
|1,984
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|3
|3
|1
|3
|21
|Total interest income
|12,243
|12,702
|11,302
|11,190
|11,144
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|798
|1,077
|1,291
|1,376
|1,660
|Interest on borrowed funds
|Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances
|-
|-
|18
|14
|-
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
|-
|-
|95
|160
|219
|Junior subordinated debentures
|48
|50
|52
|60
|88
|Total interest on borrowed funds
|48
|50
|165
|234
|307
|Total interest expense
|846
|1,127
|1,456
|1,610
|1,967
|Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|11,397
|11,575
|9,846
|9,580
|9,177
|Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|186
|(115
|)
|74
|831
|1,151
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|11,211
|11,690
|9,772
|8,749
|8,026
|Non-interest income
|Deposit service charges
|874
|875
|844
|708
|825
|Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities
|213
|24
|433
|922
|149
|Net gain on equity securities
|364
|307
|846
|4
|14
|Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
|224
|188
|186
|183
|96
|Loan-related fees
|133
|148
|119
|25
|56
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|121
|116
|118
|119
|129
|Bank-owned life insurance settlement
|422
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loan referral fees/Interest rate swap revenue
|-
|52
|76
|214
|48
|Merchant services revenue
|138
|164
|154
|112
|135
|Other
|285
|211
|194
|214
|242
|Total non-interest income
|2,774
|2,085
|2,970
|2,501
|1,694
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,736
|3,984
|3,835
|3,498
|3,929
|Occupancy expense
|609
|532
|500
|466
|554
|Equipment expense
|353
|365
|381
|360
|371
|Advertising expense
|117
|190
|175
|113
|207
|Data processing expense
|819
|745
|754
|709
|725
|Regulatory assessments
|188
|131
|122
|75
|59
|Bank shares tax
|315
|(92
|)
|263
|315
|300
|Professional fees
|259
|339
|279
|193
|188
|Other operating expenses
|775
|1,249
|1,534
|695
|872
|Total non-interest expense
|7,171
|7,443
|7,843
|6,424
|7,205
|Income before income taxes
|6,814
|6,332
|4,899
|4,826
|2,515
|Income tax expense
|981
|1,176
|792
|805
|452
|Net income
|$
|5,833
|$
|5,156
|$
|4,107
|$
|4,021
|$
|2,063
|Income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.10
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|$
|0.055
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,242,262
|20,241,730
|20,235,384
|20,191,527
|20,172,498
|Diluted
|20,253,606
|20,244,652
|20,235,384
|20,191,527
|20,176,565
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|22,382
|$
|24,822
|$
|26,121
|$
|20,089
|$
|15,243
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|76,172
|130,989
|78,895
|81,390
|30,304
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|98,554
|155,811
|105,016
|101,479
|45,547
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|407,396
|350,035
|321,399
|305,611
|302,638
|Equity securities, at fair value
|4,267
|3,026
|2,719
|938
|934
|Restricted stock, at cost
|1,149
|1,745
|1,791
|3,309
|4,224
|Loans held for sale
|267
|2,107
|662
|765
|470
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income
|931,943
|901,102
|960,229
|948,428
|834,935
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(12,076
|)
|(11,950
|)
|(12,269
|)
|(11,024
|)
|(9,907
|)
|Net loans
|919,867
|889,152
|947,960
|937,404
|825,028
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,407
|17,579
|17,413
|17,467
|17,447
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,567
|4,286
|4,693
|5,201
|3,387
|Bank-owned life insurance
|33,074
|31,712
|31,596
|31,478
|31,359
|Other assets
|13,488
|10,226
|9,942
|14,519
|17,198
|Total assets
|$
|1,500,036
|$
|1,465,679
|$
|1,443,191
|$
|1,418,171
|$
|1,248,232
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand (non-interest-bearing)
|$
|319,532
|$
|271,499
|$
|274,110
|$
|266,846
|$
|181,223
|Interest-bearing
|1,003,296
|1,015,949
|998,128
|902,781
|820,339
|Total deposits
|1,322,828
|1,287,448
|1,272,238
|1,169,627
|1,001,562
|Borrowed funds:
|Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances
|-
|-
|-
|36,242
|10,000
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
|-
|-
|-
|42,809
|77,934
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Total borrowed funds
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|89,361
|98,244
|Accrued interest payable
|99
|108
|139
|248
|261
|Other liabilities
|11,869
|11,953
|10,458
|13,578
|10,233
|Total liabilities
|1,345,106
|1,309,819
|1,293,145
|1,272,814
|1,110,300
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|25,300
|25,307
|25,304
|25,260
|25,217
|Additional paid-in capital
|81,640
|81,587
|81,500
|81,261
|81,209
|Retained earnings
|39,691
|35,080
|31,044
|28,057
|25,155
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,299
|13,886
|12,198
|10,779
|6,351
|Total shareholders' equity
|154,930
|155,860
|150,046
|145,357
|137,932
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,500,036
|$
|1,465,679
|$
|1,443,191
|$
|1,418,171
|$
|1,248,232
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Interest income
|Loans:
|Loans - taxable
|$
|9,401
|$
|9,938
|$
|8,688
|$
|8,661
|$
|8,693
|Loans - tax-free
|487
|506
|494
|505
|565
|Total loans
|9,888
|10,444
|9,182
|9,166
|9,258
|Securities:
|Securities, taxable
|1,968
|1,896
|1,760
|1,739
|1,927
|Securities, tax-free
|615
|589
|586
|491
|72
|Total interest and dividends on securities
|2,583
|2,485
|2,346
|2,230
|1,999
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|3
|3
|1
|3
|21
|Total interest income
|12,474
|12,932
|11,529
|11,399
|11,278
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|798
|1,077
|1,291
|1,376
|1,660
|Borrowed funds
|48
|50
|165
|234
|307
|Total interest expense
|846
|1,127
|1,456
|1,610
|1,967
|Net interest income
|$
|11,628
|$
|11,805
|$
|10,073
|$
|9,789
|$
|9,311
|Average balances
|Earning assets:
|Loans:
|Loans - taxable
|$
|873,544
|$
|889,964
|$
|908,095
|$
|875,119
|$
|780,855
|Loans - tax-free
|46,897
|46,444
|44,826
|46,836
|52,615
|Total loans
|920,441
|936,408
|952,921
|921,955
|833,470
|Securities:
|Securities, taxable
|286,128
|255,111
|232,081
|247,939
|263,697
|Securities, tax-free
|75,876
|71,154
|69,973
|56,220
|7,698
|Total securities
|362,004
|326,265
|302,054
|304,159
|271,395
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (a)
|13,490
|14,808
|8,286
|6,439
|7,230
|Total interest-earning assets (a)
|1,295,935
|1,277,481
|1,263,261
|1,232,553
|1,112,095
|Non-earning assets (a)
|175,301
|181,708
|159,037
|108,608
|91,553
|Total assets
|$
|1,471,236
|$
|1,459,189
|$
|1,422,298
|$
|1,341,161
|$
|1,203,648
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|999,085
|$
|1,016,916
|$
|943,754
|$
|850,525
|$
|821,216
|Borrowed funds
|10,310
|10,310
|51,629
|81,813
|61,843
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,009,395
|1,027,226
|995,383
|932,338
|883,059
|Demand deposits
|294,525
|268,531
|267,636
|258,609
|172,132
|Other liabilities
|12,413
|11,377
|11,384
|11,065
|11,636
|Shareholders' equity
|154,903
|152,055
|147,895
|139,149
|136,821
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,471,236
|$
|1,459,189
|$
|1,422,298
|$
|1,341,161
|$
|1,203,648
|Yield/Cost
|Earning assets:
|Loans:
|Interest and fees on loans - taxable
|4.30
|%
|4.47
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.45
|%
|Interest and fees on loans - tax-free
|4.15
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.30
|%
|Total loans
|4.30
|%
|4.46
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.44
|%
|Securities:
|Securities, taxable
|2.75
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.92
|%
|Securities, tax-free
|3.24
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.74
|%
|Total securities
|2.85
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.11
|%
|2.93
|%
|2.95
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (a)
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.19
|%
|1.16
|%
|Total earning assets (a)
|3.85
|%
|4.05
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.70
|%
|4.06
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest on deposits
|0.32
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.81
|%
|Interest on borrowed funds
|1.86
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.99
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.34
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.89
|%
|Net interest spread (a)
|3.51
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.17
|%
|Net interest margin (a)
|3.59
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.35
|%
|(a) Reflects revisions to average balances for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 to reclassify certain average deposits in other banks from interest-bearing deposits in other banks to non-earning assets in the amount of $62,315, $21,419 and $1,166, respectively.
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|At period end
|Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)
|$
|4,842
|$
|5,581
|$
|6,176
|$
|6,740
|$
|8,576
|Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing loans
|4,842
|5,581
|6,176
|6,740
|8,576
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|58
|58
|58
|85
|85
|Other non-performing assets
|1,900
|1,900
|1,900
|1,900
|1,900
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|6,800
|$
|7,539
|$
|8,134
|$
|8,725
|$
|10,561
|Accruing TDRs
|$
|6,962
|$
|6,975
|$
|7,216
|$
|8,592
|$
|7,729
|For the three months ended
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|Beginning balance
|$
|11,950
|$
|12,269
|$
|11,024
|$
|9,907
|$
|8,950
|Loans charged-off
|361
|338
|582
|316
|329
|Recoveries of charged-off loans
|301
|134
|1,753
|602
|135
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|60
|204
|(1,171
|)
|(286
|)
|194
|Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|186
|(115
|)
|74
|831
|1,151
|Ending balance
|$
|12,076
|$
|11,950
|$
|12,269
|$
|11,024
|$
|9,907
|FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Annualized net interest margin:
|Net interest margin (1 divided by 3)
|3.59
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (non-
GAAP) (2 divided by 4)
|3.37
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|$
|11,628
|$
|11,805
|$
|10,073
|$
|9,789
|$
|9,311
|PPP loan interest and fee income
|1,499
|1,485
|298
|223
|-
|Net interest income (FTE), excluding PPP loans
(non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|10,129
|$
|10,320
|$
|9,775
|$
|9,566
|$
|9,311
|Average earning assets (3)(a)
|$
|1,295,935
|$
|1,277,481
|$
|1,263,261
|$
|1,232,553
|$
|1,112,095
|Average PPP loans
|94,801
|95,837
|114,395
|86,241
|-
|Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans (non-
GAAP) (4)
|$
|1,201,134
|$
|1,181,644
|$
|1,148,866
|$
|1,146,312
|$
|1,112,095
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total period
end loans
|Allowance for loans and lease losses/total period end
loans (5 divided by 6)
|1.30
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.19
|%
|Allowance for loans and lease losses/total period end
loans, excluding PPP loans (5 divided by 7)
|1.46
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.19
|%
|Allowance for loans and lease losses (5)
|$
|12,076
|$
|11,950
|$
|12,269
|$
|11,024
|$
|9,907
|Total period end loans (6)
|$
|931,943
|$
|901,102
|$
|960,229
|$
|948,428
|$
|834,935
|PPP loans outstanding at period end
|103,466
|76,004
|114,784
|113,193
|-
|Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans (7)
|$
|828,477
|$
|825,098
|$
|845,445
|$
|835,235
|$
|834,935
|(a) Reflects revisions to average balances for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 to reclassify certain average deposits in other banks from interest-bearing deposits in other banks to non-earning assets in the amount of $62,315, $21,419, and $1,166, respectively.