Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Ms. Wenxiu Zhong, Chairwoman and CEO of the Company, commented, “The outbreak of COVID-19 last year created a substantial and negative impact on our customers and ourselves. Despite these temporary challenges, the underlying long-term fundamentals of our business remain intact. We were able to outperform most of our peers by relying on our resilient business model. We have made meaningful progress on our key initiatives focused on cooperating with our partners to create new marketing scenarios in the field of short videos and live streaming. We use our ecosystem to increase the number of fans or followers, fully deploy the live streaming business, improve the e-commerce of live streaming industry chain, and provide partners with one-stop live streaming services and in-depth customized marketing solutions.”

Ms. Zhong continued, “Looking forward, we intend to strengthen our research and development, explore new marketing models, enhance our industry business portfolio and invest strategically in developing information streaming media business, building a professional team, increasing our market share and realizing integrated marketing. We believe these strategies we implemented will enable us to resume growth and improve our profitability as the environment normalizes. While much of our short-term focus has been on managing the impacts of COVID-19, we remain dedicated to our long-term strategy that will allow us to compete in larger, higher-growth addressable markets. We are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

For the Year Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change Revenue 11.9 17.8 -33.3% Gross profit 10.7 16.0 -33.4% Gross margin 89.5% 89.6% -0.1 pp* Income from operations 5.6 10.5 -46.0% Net income 6.9 11.2 -37.9% Earnings per share 0.34 0.55 -38.2%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue decreased by 33.3% to $11.9 million in fiscal year 2020 from $17.8 million in fiscal year 2019.

Gross profit decreased by 33.4% to $10.7 million in fiscal year 2020 from $16.0 million in fiscal year 2019.

Gross margin was 89.5% in fiscal year 2020, compared to 89.6% in fiscal year 2019.

Income from operation decreased by 46% to $5.56 million in fiscal year 2020 from $10.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net income decreased by 37.9% to $6.9 million in fiscal year 2020 from $11.2 million in fiscal year 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.34 and $0.55 in fiscal year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company recognizes all revenues on a net basis, which comprises of (i) rebates and incentives offered by publishers for procuring advertisers to place ads with them, which are typically calculated with reference to the advertising spend of the Company’s advertisers and are closely correlated to the Company’s gross billing from advertisers; and (ii) net fees from advertisers, which are essentially the fees the Company charges its advertisers (i.e. gross billing) net of the media costs the Company incurred on their behalf.

Total revenue in fiscal year 2020 decreased by $5.9 million, or 33.3%, to $11.9 million from $17.8 million in fiscal year 2019.

For the Year Ended December 31, ($ millions) 2020 2019 % Change Rebates and incentive offered by publishers 9.4 15.9 -40.9 % Net fees from advertisers 2.5 1.9 31.0 % Total 11.9 17.8 -33.3 %

The rebates and incentives offered by publishers decreased by $6.5 million, or 40.9%, to $9.4 million in fiscal year 2020 from $15.9 million in fiscal year 2019, which was mainly caused by the decrease of $5.1 million in revenues from mobile app ads services due to combined effects of decreased demands from advertisers affected by COVID-19 and certain orders, and the Company’s entry into more net fee-based contracts with advertisers rather than rebate-and-incentive contracts, and the decrease of $1.1 million in revenues from in-feed ads services as a result of decreased demands from advertisers affected by COVID-19.

The net fees from advertisers increased by $0.6 million, or 31.0%, to $2.5 million in fiscal year 2020 from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2019. Because the Company entered into more net fee-based contracts with advertisers rather than rebate-and-incentive contracts for mobile app ads services, the Company’s net fees earned from advertisers for mobile app ads services increased by $0.7 million.

The Company has advertising agency revenues from Search Engine Marketing (“SEM”) services and non-SEM services.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 ($ millions) Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin SEM services 8.2 1.0 87.7 % 8.4 1.5 82.3 % Non-SEM services 3.7 0.3 93.3 % 9.4 0.4 96.1 % Revenues 11.9 1.3 89.5 % 17.8 1.9 89.6 %

The revenues from SEM services take the form of rebates and incentives offered by publishers. The revenues from SEM services decreased by $0.3 million, or 3.2%, to $8.2 million in fiscal year 2020 from $8.4 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in revenues from SEM services was primarily due to a decrease of $0.44 million, or 81.7% from non-Sogou publishers as the gross billing amount placed from the Company’s advertisers with these publishers decreased by $2.7 million, or 68.2%.

The revenues from non-SEM services are in the form of both rebates and incentives offered by publishers and the net fees from advertisers. The revenues from non-SEM services decreased by $5.7 million, or 60.2%, to $3.7 million in fiscal year 2020 from $9.4 million in fiscal year 2019. In fiscal year 2020, the rebates and incentives from non-SEM services amounted to $1.3 million, representing a decrease of $6.3 million, or 83.2% as compared to $7.5 million in fiscal year 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to a decrease in gross billing by $24.9 million, or 47.7%, from less in-feed ads and mobile app ads placed by the Company’s existing advertisers, as their business operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The net fees the Company earned from non-SEM services increased from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2019 to $2.5 million in fiscal year 2020, which was mainly because of an increase in net fees of $0.7 million earned from mobile app ads services because the Company entered into more net fee-based contracts with advertisers rather than rebate-and-incentive contracts for its mobile app ads services.

Cost of revenues

The cost of revenues was primarily comprised of payroll and welfare expenses incurred by staff responsible for advertiser services and media relations, and taxes and surcharges. Total cost of revenues decreased by $0.6 million, or 32.3%, to $1.3 million in fiscal year 2020 from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of staff costs by $0.6 million, or 33% as a result of a result of a decrease by 17 headcount (monthly average headcount) and an exemption of the Company’s social welfare expenses by local government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decrease of taxes and surcharges of $0.04 million, or 26% as a result of decreased revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $5.3 million, or 33.4%, to $10.7 million in fiscal year 2020 from $16.0 million in fiscal year 2019. Overall gross margin decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 89.5% in fiscal year 2020, from 89.6% in fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.5 million, or 130.4%, to $0.9 million in fiscal year 2020 from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2019. This increase in selling expenses was primarily due to an increase of $0.5 million in entertainment expenses for marketing and promotions as the Company increased its marketing efforts during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 and maintain long-term customer relationship.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.0 million, or 20.8%, to $4.1 million in fiscal year 2020 from $5.1 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $0.4 million in consulting and professional services, a decrease of $0.6 million in travel and entertainment expenses because the Company reduced such activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decrease of $0.2 million in salary and welfare expenses because the local government exempted the Company’s social welfare expenses as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, partially against increased provision for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million for accounts receivable which was provided in accordance with the bad debt policy, and increased depreciation and amortization expenses of $0.1 million as a result of purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets in the second half year of 2019.

Interest expense, net

Interest expense, net increased by $0.14 million, or 280.7%, to $0.18 million in fiscal year 2020 from $0.04 million in fiscal year 2019, which was mainly attributable to an increase of interest expense of $0.05 million accrued on bank loans borrowed in March 2020, an increase of interest expense of $0.06 million accrued on the amount due to a related party, Pubang Landscape Architecture (HK) Company Limited, and an increase of interest expense of $0.04 million incurred on borrowings from third parties due to an increase of $0.7 million in average outstanding balance during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Subsidy income

Subsidy income in fiscal year 2020 primarily consisted of subsidy income from local tax authority of $0.9 million and $0.03 million received from a local government to promote and attract investment and setting up of business, compared to subsidy income in fiscal year 2019 primarily consisted of subsidy income from local tax authority of $0.8 million.

Other income (expenses), net

Other income, net primarily consisted of gain from disposal of the intangible asset, copyrights, of $0.6 million in fiscal year 2020. Other expenses, net primarily consisted of accrued labor cost compensation expenses of $0.06 million in fiscal year 2019, which arose from an unsettled legal proceeding with an individual.

Income tax benefit (expense)

Income tax expense was $0.1 million in fiscal year 2020, as compared to income tax benefits of $0.02 million in fiscal year 2019. The Company transferred the majority of its business to the operating subsidiaries in Horgos and Kashi, Xinjiang province since 2019, where the Company enjoys a five-year profit tax exemption since the first year in which the business operational revenue is earned. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the income tax expense arose from the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recognized for Beijing Baosheng Technology Company Limited as of December 31, 2019 due to uncertainties surrounding future utilization.

Net income

Net income was $6.9 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $11.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.34 in fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.55 in fiscal year 2019.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalent of $6.6 million, compared to $8.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $9.4 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $1.2 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $1.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.8 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $2.1 million in fiscal year 2019.

BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,576,658 $ 8,120,622 Restricted cash 3,695,598 2,896,326 Notes receivable - 57,406 Accounts receivable, net of provision for doubtful accounts 65,154,845 54,623,760 Prepayments 6,058,481 5,520,806 Media deposits 6,837,879 8,662,456 Deferred offering cost 425,537 - Other current assets 3,323,532 2,527,261 Total Current Assets 92,072,530 82,408,637 Property and equipment, net 909,236 1,084,331 Intangible assets, net 5,504 778,425 Right of use assets 353,238 422,907 Deferred tax assets - 107,643 Total Assets $ 93,340,508 $ 84,801,943 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank borrowing $ 1,532,567 $ - Loan from third parties - 4,305,396 Accounts payable 35,376,612 35,832,633 Advance from advertisers 3,287,653 595,561 Advertiser deposits 5,881,908 6,561,975 Dividends payable, current 3,371,648 - Tax payable 570,540 376,263 Due to related parties 715,546 635,133 Operating lease liabilities, current 351,551 391,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 591,622 735,249 Total Current Liabilities 51,679,647 49,433,839 Dividends payable, noncurrent - 3,157,290 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - 26,320 Total Liabilities 51,679,647 52,617,449 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Ordinary Share (par value $0.0005 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,400,000 and 20,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019*) 10,200 10,200 Additional paid-in capital 3,814,665 3,814,665 Statutory reserve 898,133 680,874 Retained earnings 35,743,917 29,016,485 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,193,946 (1,337,730 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 41,660,861 32,184,494 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 93,340,508 $ 84,801,943

BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $ 11,911,229 $ 17,846,900 $ 16,156,876 Cost of revenues (1,256,353 ) (1,855,164 ) (1,469,927 ) Gross profit 10,654,876 15,991,736 14,686,949 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses (947,834 ) (411,391 ) (450,779 ) General and administrative expenses (4,063,867 ) (5,129,987 ) (4,547,071 ) Total Operating Expenses (5,011,701 ) (5,541,378 ) (4,997,850 ) Income from Operations 5,643,175 10,450,358 9,689,099 Other Income (Expenses) Interest expense, net (183,896 ) (48,311 ) (192,140 ) Subsidy income 955,439 819,755 189,683 Other income (expenses), net 638,611 (65,754 ) (187,690 ) Total Other Income (Expenses), Net 1,410,154 705,690 (190,147 ) Income Before Income Taxes 7,053,329 11,156,048 9,498,952 Income tax benefit (expense) (108,638 ) 18,528 (306,042 ) Net Income $ 6,944,691 $ 11,174,576 $ 9,192,910 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,531,676 (333,548 ) (1,371,911 ) Comprehensive Income $ 9,476,367 $ 10,841,028 $ 7,820,999 Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic and Diluted* 20,400,000 20,254,247 20,000,000 Earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.55 $ 0.46 Dividend distributed per common share Basic and Diluted $ - $ - $ 0.36

BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)