Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2021

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY THREE-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31 March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 45,279 $ 42,160 $ 204,235 $ 197,455 Cost of Sales 31,838 30,299 141,852 140,908 Gross Profit $ 13,441 $ 11,861 $ 62,383 $ 56,547 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,308 10,505 44,958 44,678 Goodwill Impairment Expense - - 15,397 - Operating Income $ 2,133 $ 1,356 $ 2,028 $ 11,869 Interest Expense (451) (615) (828) (1,034) Other Income 38 437 809 511 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 1,720 $ 1,178 $ 2,009 $ 11,346 Provision for Income Taxes 419 303 4,140 2,802 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,301 $ 875 $ (2,131) $ 8,544 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic $1.19 $0.73 ($1.94) $7.15 Diluted $1.19 $0.73 ($1.94) $7.15 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Net Income $ 1,301 $ 875 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,275) (647) Comprehensive Income $ 26 $ 228 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31 December 31 2021 2020 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 15,559 $ 22,943 Accounts Receivable 21,954 20,462 Inventories 21,612 17,926 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 3 3 Other Current Assets 2,368 1,771 Current Assets $ 61,496 $ 63,105 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 43,908 46,570 Right of Use Assets 2,379 2,448 Other Assets 9,285 8,732 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 98 83 Total Assets $ 117,166 $ 120,938 Accounts Payable $ 13,541 $ 11,316 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 1,510 2,115 Current Lease Liabilities 492 519 Other Current Liabilities 24,898 24,656 Current Liabilities $ 40,441 $ 38,606 Long-Term Debt 17,465 18,440 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 29,087 30,047 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,647 2,226 Lease Liabilities 957 1,075 Total Liabilities $ 90,597 $ 90,394 Shareholders' Investment 26,569 30,544 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 117,166 $ 120,938 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA March 31 December 31 2021 2020 Book Value per Common Share $24.25 $25.54 Total Shares Outstanding 1,095,718 1,195,747 Backlog $ 69,013 $ 61,563 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Balance, December 31, 2020

$ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 65,927 $ (6,344) $ (40,255) $ 30,544 Add (Deduct):

Net Income 1,301 1,301 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (1,275) (1,275) Treasury Stock Acquisition (4,001) (4,001) Balance, March 31, 2021 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 67,228 $ (10,345) $ (41,530) $ 26,569 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 1,301 $ 875 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (960) (903) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) (32) (10) Depreciation & Amortization 1,652 1,604 (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (3) (2) Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (1,460) 5,572 (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (478) 274 (Inc) in Inventories (3,213) (4,728) (Inc) Dec in Prepayments (118) 154 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (15) (26) (Inc) Dec in Other LT Assets (72) 52 Inc in Accounts Payable 2,225 2,215 (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (4,131) 1,387 Inc in Advanced Billings 5,580 7,871 (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (1,204) 1,941 Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating 24 (14) Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing 43 (11) Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (69) (25) (Dec) Inc in Long Term Liabilities (72) 58 Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities $ (1,002) $ 16,284 Investing Activities Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 9 2 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (812) 216 Net Cash (Required) Provided for Investing Activities $ (803) $ 218 Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (69) - (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (605) (4,896) (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt (353) 1,112 Treasury Stock Acquisitions (4,001) (3) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (5,028) $ (3,787) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (551) (765) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (7,384) $ 11,950 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 22,943 1,072 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 15,559 $ 13,022





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three

months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $ 33,497 $ 29,624 Mueller BV $ 12,027 $ 12,801 Eliminations $ (245 ) $ (265 ) Net Revenue $ 45,279 $ 42,160

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve

months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $ 158,761 $ 146,212 Mueller BV $ 46,439 $ 52,574 Eliminations $ (965 ) $ (1,331 ) Net Revenue $ 204,235 $ 197,455



The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months

ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $ 1,683 $ 925 Mueller BV $ (394 ) $ (54 ) Eliminations $ 12 $ 4 Net Income $ 1,301 $ 875



The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $ 12,942 $ 9,393 Mueller BV $ (15,098 ) $ (865 ) Eliminations $ 25 $ 16 Net Income $ (2,131 ) $ 8,544

B. March 31, 2021 backlog is $69.0 million compared to $61.6 million at December 31, 2020. However, when comparing current backlog to the March 31, 2020 backlog, it has dropped 35.7% from $107.3 million. Of this $38.3 million reduction, $17.7 million is the pharmaceutical divisions finishing up the large pharmaceutical orders and $29.1 million as Mueller Field Operations (MFO) made significant progress on the large juice storage facility project. The backlog in the other U.S. business units is up $11.0 million (48.7%) led by Dairy Farm Equipment (DFE), and the other Industrial Equipment business units. Mueller BV backlog is down $2.2 million from a year ago to $8.5 million.



C. Revenue for the three months is up 7.4% from a year ago led by a rebound in DFE and MFO’s continued work on the juice storage facility. Revenue for the trailing twelve months is up 3.4% driven by the large juice facility project. In the Netherlands, revenue is down slightly from the year before for three months and down 11.7% for the trailing twelve months as the general economy and Covid-19 continue to have a negative effect.



D. Net income for the three months was $1.3 million which is an improvement of $0.4 million over the first quarter of last year even after a negative $0.7 million after tax LIFO effect. The largest contributor to the improvement in the U.S. is the rebound of DFE from historical lows. In the Netherlands, net income is down $0.3 million primarily from lower revenues.



Net income for the trailing twelve months is a $2.1 million loss. However, when the $15.4 million goodwill impairment for the Mueller BV acquisition is excluded, net income would be $13.3 million, a $4.7 million (55.3%) improvement over the previous trailing twelve months’ net income even after absorbing a $0.9 million after tax negative impact from the LIFO reserve. Almost every business segment had improved profits, led by the pharmaceutical groups, DFE and MFO. In the Netherlands, net income would be $0.3 million when excluding the goodwill impairment. This is an improvement over the $0.9 million loss in the prior twelve months even with lower revenue.

E. The Company was granted a loan in the amount of $1.9 million, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, which was enacted March 27, 2020. The loan, which was in the form of a note dated June 12, 2020, issued to the Company, matures on June 11, 2025, and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum, with a deferral of payments for the first six months. The note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks as long as the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent, utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The Company filed for forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and is waiting for a response.



F. On February 5, 2021, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock at $40 a share from a shareholder in a private transaction. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, the Company purchased 29 shares under the buyback program announced on March 19, 2021.



G. The pre-tax results for three months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.7 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.



H. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.10 for March, 2020; 1.23 for December, 2020 and 1.17 for March, 2021, respectively.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and

analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at

www.paulmueller.com .





Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com



