Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2021

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  PAUL MUELLER COMPANY          
  THREE-MONTH REPORT          
  Unaudited          
              (In thousands)                   
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
                                     
              Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended          
              March 31   March 31          
              2021   2020   2021   2020          
                                     
  Net Sales       $ 45,279   $ 42,160   $ 204,235   $ 197,455          
  Cost of Sales       31,838   30,299   141,852   140,908          
          Gross Profit     $ 13,441   $ 11,861   $ 62,383   $ 56,547          
  Selling, General and Administrative Expense   11,308   10,505   44,958   44,678          
  Goodwill Impairment Expense     -   -   15,397   -          
          Operating Income     $ 2,133   $ 1,356   $ 2,028   $ 11,869          
  Interest Expense     (451)   (615)   (828)   (1,034)          
  Other Income       38   437   809   511          
  Income before Provision for Income Taxes   $ 1,720   $ 1,178   $ 2,009   $ 11,346          
  Provision for Income Taxes     419   303   4,140   2,802          
  Net Income (Loss)     $ 1,301   $ 875   $ (2,131)   $ 8,544          
                                     
  Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic   $1.19   $0.73   ($1.94)   $7.15          
          Diluted   $1.19   $0.73   ($1.94)   $7.15          
                                     
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME          
                                     
                      Three Months Ended          
                      March 31          
                      2021   2020          
                                     
        Net Income           $ 1,301   $ 875          
        Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax:                      
        Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment       (1,275)   (647)          
        Comprehensive Income       $ 26   $ 228          
                                     
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
                                     
                      March 31   December 31          
                      2021   2020          
                                     
        Cash and Short-Term Investments           $ 15,559   $ 22,943          
        Accounts Receivable           21,954   20,462          
        Inventories             21,612   17,926          
        Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       3   3          
        Other Current Assets           2,368   1,771          
                Current Assets   $ 61,496   $ 63,105          
                                     
        Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   43,908   46,570          
        Right of Use Assets           2,379   2,448          
        Other Assets   9,285   8,732          
        Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       98   83          
                Total Assets   $ 117,166   $ 120,938          
                                     
        Accounts Payable           $ 13,541   $ 11,316          
        Current Maturities and Short-Term debt         1,510   2,115          
        Current Lease Liabilities           492   519          
        Other Current Liabilities           24,898   24,656          
                Current Liabilities   $ 40,441   $ 38,606          
                                     
        Long-Term Debt   17,465   18,440            
        Long-Term Pension Liabilities           29,087   30,047          
        Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,647   2,226          
        Lease Liabilities             957   1,075          
                Total Liabilities           $ 90,597   $ 90,394          
        Shareholders' Investment   26,569   30,544          
                Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 117,166   $ 120,938          
                                     
   
  SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA  
                                     
                          March 31   December 31      
                          2021   2020      
          Book Value per Common Share        $24.25   $25.54      
          Total Shares Outstanding         1,095,718   1,195,747      
          Backlog               $ 69,013   $ 61,563      
                                     
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT  
                              Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		      
                                   
              Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings   Treasury Stock        
                        Total  
  Balance, December 31, 2020
   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 65,927   $ (6,344)   $ (40,255)   $ 30,544  
  Add (Deduct):
                            
    Net Income             1,301           1,301  
    Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                   (1,275)   (1,275)  
    Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (4,001)       (4,001)  
  Balance, March 31, 2021     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 67,228   $ (10,345)   $ (41,530)   $ 26,569  
                                     
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
                          Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021		   Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020		      
                                 
                                 
                                 
        Operating Activities:                  
                           
          Net Income       $ 1,301   $ 875      
                           
          Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities:          
            Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense       (960)   (903)      
            Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)       (32)   (10)      
            Depreciation & Amortization       1,652   1,604      
           (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment       (3)   (2)      
          Change in Assets and Liabilities                  
             (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable       (1,460)   5,572      
             (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings       (478)   274      
             (Inc) in Inventories       (3,213)   (4,728)      
             (Inc) Dec in Prepayments       (118)   154      
             (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases           (15)   (26)      
             (Inc) Dec in Other LT Assets       (72)   52      
             Inc in Accounts Payable       2,225   2,215      
             (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses       (4,131)   1,387      
             Inc in Advanced Billings       5,580   7,871      
             (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings       (1,204)   1,941      
             Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating           24   (14)      
             Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing           43   (11)      
             Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating           (69)   (25)      
             (Dec) Inc in Long Term Liabilities       (72)   58      
                Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities       $ (1,002)   $ 16,284      
                           
        Investing Activities                  
             Proceeds from Sales of Equipment       9   2      
             Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment       (812)   216      
               Net Cash (Required) Provided for Investing Activities       $ (803)   $ 218      
                           
        Financing Activities                  
             Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing           (69)   -      
            (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net       (605)   (4,896)      
            (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt       (353)   1,112      
             Treasury Stock Acquisitions       (4,001)   (3)      
               Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities       $ (5,028)   $ (3,787)      
                           
        Effect of Exchange Rate Changes       (551)   (765)      
                           
        Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents       $ (7,384)   $ 11,950      
                           
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year       22,943   1,072      
                           
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter       $ 15,559   $ 13,022      

 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.   The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three
months ended March 31.

  Three Months Ended March 31  
  Revenue   2021     2020    
  Domestic $ 33,497   $ 29,624    
  Mueller BV $ 12,027   $ 12,801    
  Eliminations $ (245 ) $ (265 )  
  Net Revenue $ 45,279   $ 42,160    
         

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve   
months ended March 31.

   Twelve Months Ended March 31  
  Revenue   2021     2020    
  Domestic $ 158,761   $ 146,212    
  Mueller BV $ 46,439   $ 52,574    
  Eliminations $ (965 ) $ (1,331 )  
  Net Revenue $ 204,235   $ 197,455    
         


The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months     
ended March 31.

   Three Months Ended March 31  
  Net Income   2021     2020    
  Domestic $ 1,683   $ 925    
  Mueller BV $ (394 ) $ (54 )  
  Eliminations $ 12   $ 4    
  Net Income $ 1,301   $ 875    
         


The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

   Twelve Months Ended March 31  
  Net Income   2021     2020    
  Domestic $ 12,942   $ 9,393    
  Mueller BV $ (15,098 ) $ (865 )  
  Eliminations $ 25   $ 16    
  Net Income $ (2,131 ) $ 8,544    
         

B.   March 31, 2021 backlog is $69.0 million compared to $61.6 million at December 31, 2020. However, when comparing current backlog to the March 31, 2020 backlog, it has dropped 35.7% from $107.3 million. Of this $38.3 million reduction, $17.7 million is the pharmaceutical divisions finishing up the large pharmaceutical orders and $29.1 million as Mueller Field Operations (MFO) made significant progress on the large juice storage facility project. The backlog in the other U.S. business units is up $11.0 million (48.7%) led by Dairy Farm Equipment (DFE), and the other Industrial Equipment business units. Mueller BV backlog is down $2.2 million from a year ago to $8.5 million.

C.   Revenue for the three months is up 7.4% from a year ago led by a rebound in DFE and MFO’s continued work on the juice storage facility. Revenue for the trailing twelve months is up 3.4% driven by the large juice facility project. In the Netherlands, revenue is down slightly from the year before for three months and down 11.7% for the trailing twelve months as the general economy and Covid-19 continue to have a negative effect.

D.   Net income for the three months was $1.3 million which is an improvement of $0.4 million over the first quarter of last year even after a negative $0.7 million after tax LIFO effect. The largest contributor to the improvement in the U.S. is the rebound of DFE from historical lows. In the Netherlands, net income is down $0.3 million primarily from lower revenues.

Net income for the trailing twelve months is a $2.1 million loss. However, when the $15.4 million goodwill impairment for the Mueller BV acquisition is excluded, net income would be $13.3 million, a $4.7 million (55.3%) improvement over the previous trailing twelve months’ net income even after absorbing a $0.9 million after tax negative impact from the LIFO reserve. Almost every business segment had improved profits, led by the pharmaceutical groups, DFE and MFO. In the Netherlands, net income would be $0.3 million when excluding the goodwill impairment. This is an improvement over the $0.9 million loss in the prior twelve months even with lower revenue.

E.   The Company was granted a loan in the amount of $1.9 million, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, which was enacted March 27, 2020. The loan, which was in the form of a note dated June 12, 2020, issued to the Company, matures on June 11, 2025, and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum, with a deferral of payments for the first six months. The note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks as long as the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent, utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The Company filed for forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and is waiting for a response.

F.   On February 5, 2021, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock at $40 a share from a shareholder in a private transaction. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, the Company purchased 29 shares under the buyback program announced on March 19, 2021.

G.   The pre-tax results for three months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.7 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.

H.   The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.10 for March, 2020; 1.23 for December, 2020 and 1.17 for March, 2021, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and
analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

 

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com

 


