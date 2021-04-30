Simon Peel Discusses How the Pennsylvania High Court Rejected Election Lawsuits
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed how the Pennsylvania High Court rejected the election lawsuits.MARLBOROUGH, UK, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All eyes were on the United States in early November, as the nation decided whether President Donald Trump would remain in office or if a change needed to be made. After several days of counting votes that were made in person and sent via mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was determined that former Vice President Joe Biden would be taking the role of President of the United States starting in January. However, this did not come without extreme pushback from President Donald Trump and his team.
"As soon as the results became evident, Donald Trump began filing lawsuits," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said. "This is an unprecedented act following election results in the United States, as the loser of the battle typically concedes in a polite and respectful manner."
Simon Peel explained that some of the lawsuits filed were filed by the Republican party trying to discredit Joe Biden's win in the Pennsylvania battleground state. However, Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems added that Pennsylvania's highest court tossed out a several-day-old order, preventing the state from certifying numerous contests on its Nov. 3 ballots.
"It was a unanimous decision by the members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," Simon Peel said. "The court commented that the lawsuit was filed months after the time limit had expired. This time limit had been determined in a mail-in voting law that had been made roughly a year earlier."
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems explained that the lawsuit was one of the most remarkable the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ever seen. It asked that the entire election be overturned at that exact moment. The lawsuit did not mention even one mail-in ballot that was proven to be fraudulently counted or cast. Simon Peel commented that the lawsuit was made, but it was backed by zero evidence.
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems stated that the state's attorney general was extremely pleased with the result as he saw it as another major win for democracy in a year that has seen the country shift away from its founding principles.
Experts like Simon Peel stated that, following this denial, the Republican party suggested wiping the results and allowing the state's legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to pick electors who can choose the popular vote. The two Republicans on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court actually joined alongside the five Democrats to oppose such remedies.
"Despite the conclusive results, President Donald Trump's lawyers have vowed to appeal the lawsuits to the Supreme Court of the United States," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said. "We will see what happens in the coming weeks and months."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here