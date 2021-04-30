Personalized Plate Application Now Available on MyTN

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue’s personalized plate application is now available to use on MyTN, a new mobile app that makes it easier for Tennesseans to access state government services.

“We are pleased to partner with our Strategic Technology Services group to make this service even more accessible to Tennesseans,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) developed MyTN in partnership with state agencies. STS provides planning, resources, execution, and coordination in managing the information systems needs of the state. MyTN includes more than 40 services from 23 departments and agencies across state government. You can visit MyTN.gov to download the app to your device by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.

Revenue’s personalized plate application allows residents to apply for a personalized plate online, choosing from more than 100 types of Tennessee license plates that are available to personalize. After selecting their plate design, customers then type in their desired configuration on their plate. They will know immediately if the configuration is available, based on a red or green box that will appear around the plate.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

