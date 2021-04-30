Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESS CONFERENCE: RESIDENTS ACCUSE KENOSHA OF UNLAWFUL ELECTION SCHEME

Kenosha was one of five Wisconsin cities to accept private conditions on management of elections in exchange for grant money

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project, the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog, is holding a press conference today with Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno and five Kenosha residents to announce the filing of a formal complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission accusing the city of participating in an unlawful scheme to privatize the 2020 elections in order to benefit presidential candidate Joe Biden.

WHO:
Erick Kaardal, Attorney, The Amistad Project
Sandy Juno, former Brown County Clerk
Matt Augustine, Kenosha resident
Brian Thomas, Kenosha resident
Tamara Weber, Kenosha resident
Kevin Mathewson, Kenosha resident
Mary Magdalen Moser, Kenosha resident

WHAT:
Press conference to announce the filing of an official complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging that Kenosha violated state and federal law by accepting private conditions on its election process without legal or legislative authorization.

WHERE:
Kenosha County Courthouse –
Southside stairway (corner of 56th and Sheridan)
912 56th St.
Kenosha, WI 53140

WHEN:
Monday, May 3, 2021
10:30 a.m. CDT

DETAILS:
In July 2020, Kenosha received a $10,000 payment from the left-leaning Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) as an enticement to join the so-called “Wisconsin 5” along with Racine, Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay. The cities then applied for, and received, additional CTCL grants worth about $6.3 million – premised on their acceptance of strict conditions that imposed election rules and procedures inconsistent with Wisconsin law. Kenosha never sought approval of this arrangement from either the state legislature or the Wisconsin Elections Commission, thereby usurping authority expressly invested in the state legislature by the United States Constitution.

