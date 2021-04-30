May Classes are Cooking Up at Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its May class schedule, including two workshops dedicated to learning to cook game and fish harvested while recreating outdoors.

“An integral part of hunting and fishing is the consumption of the harvest. Game is free range and naturally lean, it often requires different cooking methods. Our cooking workshops instruct participants in techniques to preserve the harvest for the best flavor and usage,” stated Tom Carpenter, the Pechmann Center director.

All courses will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed during visits.

May:

May 1: Game and Outdoor Cooking Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 1 & 8: Kayak Fishing Workshop, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 4 – 6: Beginning Fly-tying Course, 6:30 – 9 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

May 7: Pier Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

May 14: Family Fishing Workshop: 6 – 8:00 p.m.

May 15: Bear Goes Fishing Cub Scout Adventure, 9 a.m. – noon & 2 – 5 p.m.

May 18 - 19: Boater’s Basic Weather & Forecasting Seminar, 6 – 9:00 p.m.

May 22: Fish Cookery and Preparation Class, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 26: Soft Plastics Lure Making Class, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

May 27: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

May 29: Becoming an Outdoors Woman Kayak Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.