The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 Front Bezel, purchased and/or installed by Pacific Medical Group (DBA Avante Health Solutions)

Models: Alaris Model 8100

Distribution Dates: July 10, 2020 to February 18, 2021

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 2,452

Date Initiated by Firm: March 24, 2021

Device Use

The Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 is used to deliver fluids such as medications, nutrients, blood, and other therapies into a person’s body, in controlled amounts. The front bezel component is critical to the proper performance of the infusion pump. Bezel posts from Pacific Medical Group are used to service and repair infusion pump modules.

Reason for Recall

Pacific Medical Group (DBA Avante Health Solutions) is recalling the affected products and devices because the front bezel components may crack or separate, leading to inaccurate delivery of fluids to patients. The separation of one or more bezel posts may result in:

free flow of fluids to patient

over delivery or under delivery of fluids delivered to a patient

interruption of fluids delivered to a patient

There have been 62 complaints reported about this device issue and one death may have been related to this recall. No other injuries have been reported.

This recall is related to Tenacore’s recent recall of the Alaris pump bezel assembly and Alaris infusion pumps repaired with the bezel assembly.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel

Patients who require care using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel

What to Do

On March 24, 2021, Pacific Medical Group (DBA Avante Health Solutions) sent a Medical Device Recall Notification to all affected customers. The letter requested that customers take the following actions:

Customers who have questions about this recall should contact Avante Health Solutions customer service at 800-449-5328 or by emailing pm.recallapm@avantehs.com.

