BrandSafway plans global observation of Safety Week

Video series to share insights on safety initiatives

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BrandSafway is planning activities around the world in support of Safety Week, May 3-7, 2021. At over 7,000 jobsites globally, BrandSafway safety personnel and managers are scheduling activities and meetings to help inspire employees to be effective, dedicated safety leaders year-round.



“Safety is the cornerstone of our industry,” said Steve Wilson, BrandSafway vice president of global environmental health and safety. “Every one of us has a duty to their fellow employees, customers, friends and families to put safety first. BrandSafway is committed to continuous improvement in safety, both within our company and throughout our industry.”



BrandSafway will release a series of videos throughout Safety Week 2021 to share insights on critical safety initiatives and topics to inspire discussions and stand-down activities. Topics included in the video series include BrandSafway’s tie-off guidelines, 10 Life-Saving Rules, Stop Work Obligation and Job Safety Plan.



BrandSafway is also partnering with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) on the annual national initiative to prevent falls, the leading cause of work-related injuries and deaths.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You®— leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

