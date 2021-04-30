Call For Entry:The 11th Beijing International Film Festival

The 11th Beijing International Film Festival will be held in Beijing, China from August 14th to 21st, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th Beijing International Film Festival will be held in Beijing, China from August 14th to 21st, 2021, a total of 8 days. Submission of films for "Tiantan Award", “Beijing Film Panorama” and “Forward Future” Section is still open now, and the deadline for film registration & submission is 20th May, 2021.

Entries are submitted online through the BJIFF official website: www.bjiff.com, by logging into the website and submitting The 11th BJIFF Films Entry Form. Before completing the form, please take the time to read the The 11th Beijing International Film Festival Regulations for the category in which you would like to submit your film.

Film Registration Conditions

Tiantan Award Competition Section

The Tiantan Award is the official competition for feature films of Beijing International Film Festival which will present the following awards: Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Music, and Best Visual Effects.

The Official Selection of Tiantan Award comprises a maximum of 17 full-length feature films. Films chosen to the Official Selection are agreed to use the “Official Selection” logotype of BJIFF provided by the organizing committee on all publicity. The awards winners are agreed to use the exact wording of the awards. For related publicity materials, please contact the Organizing Committee by e-mail.

The Organizing Committee of BJIFF invites renowned filmmakers to form the International Jury of Tiantan Award. The results of each award will be officially announced at the Closing & Awards Ceremony. The winners will receive certificates and trophies.

Films submitted to the Tiantan Award Competition Section should meet the following conditions:

- Film released after January 1st, 2020.

- Feature film of no less than 70 minutes.

- Format should be 35 mm or DCP (Digital Cinema Package).

- World premiere and International premiere films are given priority.

Contact information:

E-mail: competition@bjiff.com

Domestic Affairs/International Affairs:

Ms. WANG Xiangyi +86-10-85802013 / +86-15210145014

Beijing Film Panorama

“Beijing Film Panorama” comprises several units, such as Panorama Special, Premieres, Tribute to Master, Major Focus, Restoration of Classics, Chinese Stories, Documentary and so on. The films involved in these units are screened in theaters and film academic institutions in Beijing to the public and filmmakers during the festival. “Beijing Film Panorama” will select 8 to 10 films and finally present “Beijing Film Panorama·Audience Choice Award”. The winner will receive a certificate.

Films submitted to the “Beijing Film Panorama” Section should meet the following conditions:

- Feature film of no less than 70 minutes, animation film and documentary film of no less than 60 minutes.

- Film released after January 1st, 2020 except for the thematic screenings.

- Format should be 35 mm or DCP (Digital Cinema Package).

Contact information:

E-mail: panorama@bjiff.com

Domestic Affairs: Ms. JIA Junying +86-10-82296002

International Affairs: Ms. LI Shuo +86-10-82296002

Forward Future Section

“Forward Future” Section is established with the objectives to discover fresh filmmakers, hunt for the future trends of global film industry, encourage the spirits of innovation in filmmaking and display a cultural diversity of film art. The section will select 15 to 18 films and finally present six awards, including “The Most Popular Film”, “The Most Popular Director”, “The Most Popular Screenwriter”, “The Most Popular Actor”, ”The Most Popular Actress”, and “The Most Popular Art Contribution”. The section will only select directors’ first or second feature films, with no restriction on topics or countries.

The Organizing Committee of BJIFF invites renowned filmmakers to form the International Jury of “Forward Future” Section. No person having taken part in the production or exploitation of a film in competition may be on the Jury. The results of each award will be officially announced at the Closing & Awards Ceremony. The winners will receive certificates.

Films submitted to the “Forward Future” Section should meet the following conditions:

- Film released after January 1st, 2020.

- Feature film of no less than 70 minutes.

- Format should be 35 mm or DCP (Digital Cinema Package).

- Only director’s first or second feature film.

Contact information:

E-mail: forwardfuture@bjiff.com

Domestic/International Affairs: Ms. PAN Yining +86-15201902006

Welcome to join us and compete with the best films from all over the world, and thank you for your kind support and cooperation.

Media Contact

Contact: GU Gan

Company Name: Organizing Committee of Beijing International Film Festival

Address: A 98 Jianguo road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China 100010

Website: www.bjiff.com

Email: meijie1@renzhiwenhua.com

Attachment