Powered by Artificial Intelligence, QTO Estimating Now Fully Automates Precise Construction Estimates
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking the assumptions and laborious replications out of the construction estimating process, QTO Estimating has opened the pathways of convenience to contractors and builders. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the company takes bidding up a notch. Leaving behind the typical old analytical processes used in construction cost estimating, the company has setup a new technological system. As discussed in their recent blog post, QTO Estimating now offers all construction estimates a faster, more precise way to stay competitive using AI software. Not only can contractors save time by outsourcing construction estimating services, but they can also win more bids with full automation. Welcome to a new level of productivity and efficiency.
Embracing technology, QTO Estimating offers their clients estimates that have no optimism bias regardless of the project's size. How so? AI and ML are not swayed by pressure from stakeholders, less than transparent requirements, or fluctuating market conditions. With accuracy, it analyzes and pinpoints uncertainty thanks to minimal human interference and ample historical data. It also automates tedious tasks, eliminates duplicate information, and generates detailed cost estimates with 99.9% accuracy.
John Smith, the Managing Director at QTO Estimating, said, “With our AI-driven software, general contractors, sub-contractors, builders, and architects can have an on-point cost estimation from us within 24 to 48 hours. All they have to do is share their project drawings via e-mail or Dropbox, and we send them a proposal for their material takeoff and cost estimate. We’re also available 24/7 via e-mail or phone for support and revisions after delivering the estimates.”
The company offers new customers a 30% discount on their first estimate.
For more information, visit https://www.qtoestimating.com.
About QTO Estimating:
QTO Estimating offers construction cost estimates and material takeoffs to residential and commercial contractors across the USA and Canada. Their services cover all construction trades and CSI divisions.
John Smith
Embracing technology, QTO Estimating offers their clients estimates that have no optimism bias regardless of the project's size. How so? AI and ML are not swayed by pressure from stakeholders, less than transparent requirements, or fluctuating market conditions. With accuracy, it analyzes and pinpoints uncertainty thanks to minimal human interference and ample historical data. It also automates tedious tasks, eliminates duplicate information, and generates detailed cost estimates with 99.9% accuracy.
John Smith, the Managing Director at QTO Estimating, said, “With our AI-driven software, general contractors, sub-contractors, builders, and architects can have an on-point cost estimation from us within 24 to 48 hours. All they have to do is share their project drawings via e-mail or Dropbox, and we send them a proposal for their material takeoff and cost estimate. We’re also available 24/7 via e-mail or phone for support and revisions after delivering the estimates.”
The company offers new customers a 30% discount on their first estimate.
For more information, visit https://www.qtoestimating.com.
About QTO Estimating:
QTO Estimating offers construction cost estimates and material takeoffs to residential and commercial contractors across the USA and Canada. Their services cover all construction trades and CSI divisions.
John Smith
QTO Estimating
+1 917-675-3388
info@qtoestimating.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn