Novo to File Beatons Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it will today file a technical report prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) related to its March 31, 2021 news release announcing the results of a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for its Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project, Western Australia. The independent technical report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Beatons Creek Gold Project, Western Australia” (the “2021 Technical Report”), with an effective date of February 5, 2021 and an issue date of April 30, 2021, was prepared for Novo by Jason Froud (BSc Hons, Grad Dip (Fin Mkts), MAIG), Andrew Grubb (BE (Mining), FAusIMM), and Ian Glacken (BSc Hons, MSc (Mining Geology), MSc (Geostatistics) PGCert (comp), DIC, FAusIMM(CP), FAIG, CEng, MIMMM) of Optiro Pty Ltd of Perth, Australia, and William George Gosling (BE (Extractive Metallurgy), FAusIMM) of GR Engineering Services, also of Perth, Australia (collectively, the “QP’s”). The QP’s are qualified persons as defined under NI 43-101. The 2021 Technical Report will be available under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com (filing date: April 30, 2021) and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

