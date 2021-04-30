Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,909 in the last 365 days.

Atossa Therapeutics CEO Dr. Steven Quay to Participate in Panel Discussion at Cello Health’s Cancer Progress Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, today announced that Atossa CEO Dr. Steven Quay will participate in a panel discussion at Cello Health’s Cancer Progress Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. The conference will be conducted from May 4-6, 2021.

The panel is titled, “Investing in the Emerald City of Oncology Innovation: Platforms & Modalities & Targets, Oh My!” and also features speakers from multiple well-known venture investment funds. For those interested in attending the conference, registration can be found here.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with development plans, any variation between interim, preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, whether change in mammographic breast density is an approvable end point for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: (866) 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Atossa Therapeutics CEO Dr. Steven Quay to Participate in Panel Discussion at Cello Health’s Cancer Progress Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.