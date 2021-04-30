HUMBL Announces New Team Hires

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today new team members and technology team reorganization across its HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial divisions.



Dennis Lee, Senior Advisor

Dennis Lee has been a consultant to CEO offices at market movers within the music, sports, technology verticals. With 1of1 Custom, Dennis built a market leader working with today’s top musical talents such as MusiCares, the charity arm of The Recording Academy, producers of the GRAMMYs.

At Healthware (acq. 2017 Acova), Dennis serviced Payers and Employers providing an AI based data-ingestion platform to reduce overall health insurance costs.

At PlayUp, as CEO, Dennis created the first mobile platform dedicated to sport. Under Dennis’ tenure, PlayUp was the first mobile fan-engagement platform for the NCAA - Division One Conferences.

At Symbian Foundation, as well as through his consulting arm Digitalab, alongside Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, China Mobile, Vodaphone - Dennis has participated in the creation and go to market of many of the mobile apps we see today from companies such as Disney (Playdom), Zynga (Farmville) and Rovio (Angry Birds).

Javier Gonzalez, Chief Technology Officer

Javier Gonzalez is a seasoned, hands-on software architect involved in the architecture, design, and implementation of the HUMBL Mobile Pay application and HUMBL Web platform.

Javier and the HUMBL engineering team are working to develop the HUMBL Mobile Pay application with global features such as Peer-to-Peer, Scan-to-Pay, Maps, Merchant Reviews and investment products, into one seamless customer experience.

Javier is the co-founder of Tickeri, having built out the platform’s ticketing, seating charts, event payments software, checkout widgets, box office suite and third-party app capabilities.

He brings a decade of experience in eCommerce, payments technology and as a federal contractor at various Government agencies such as NIST, EPA, and USDA across a multitude technologies and roles.

Adam Wolfe, Head of Blockchain Development

Adam Wolfe will be heading blockchain development at HUMBL, where he will be working to deliver a seamless blockchain platform across HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial.

Adam has a technical background from Qualcomm and has consulted for public companies such as Power Fleet, Inc. along with voluntary contributions to several decentralized blockchain projects, such as BLOCKS and DigiByte.

Drew Foster, Senior Vice President, Operations

Drew Foster is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in corporate strategy, business operations, and product management. His innate ability to identify market opportunities, develop partnerships and build products has been focused on addressing critical consumer needs in eCommerce, on-demand services and process automation.

Most recently within Walmart’s eCommerce team, Drew oversaw a portfolio of digitally enabled consumer services including extended warranties & gift cards. He also led efforts to build technical and organizational capabilities to launch new auto, tech, delivery and home improvement services within the world’s largest retailer.

Drew has held Senior Product Management & Strategic Planning roles at Ticketmaster. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and earned an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Jose Antonio Colchao, Vice President, Global Client Partners

Jose Colchao will bring his experience from Twitter as Sr. Client Partner, Large Client Solutions and Gaming, where he developed digital campaigns, partners and social media implementations with brands like PlayStation, Electronic Arts, Starbucks and preceding Twitter, with Google and American Express in a digital agency environment, to drive businesses forward by creating meaningful large partner experiences with their customers.

Jose was captain of the Georgetown University men's soccer team, an experience that laid the foundation for a career focused on magnifying impact through continuous learning, team collaboration, strategy and hard work.

Adrian Torroella-Cruz, Senior Product Manager

Born in Venezuela, Adrian Torroella studied design and product management in the United States. He is a very detail-oriented individual with a strong design background and brings 6+ years of product management experience at KAR Global (formerly STRATIM), developing mobile applications and SaaS products. Adrian has worked in both B2C and B2B and most recently, in the mobility space.

Justin Brubaker, Creative Director

Justin Brubaker is a highly creative technologist with a proven 25-year career of helping market-leading organizations such as Porter Novelli (Omnicom), Boston Red Sox, BBC, Citibank, Merrill Lynch, Scholastic and Pfizer create digital products and multimedia experiences that drive transformational change for their employees, customers and brands.

Justin is an award-winning, collected artist formally trained at the prestigious School of Visual Arts in New York City. Justin brings his unique blend of design and technical expertise across industry firsts in pharmaceuticals, finance, gaming, education and mobile.

Michael Jue, Creative Designer

Michael Jue joins HUMBL after over 14 years as a designer / art director for Upper Deck, where he led the creative direction of their trading cards. At HUMBL, he will be leveraging this experience as a Creative Advisor for the HUMBL NFT Gallery in key verticals such as sports, entertainment, trading cards and photography.

Andrew Small and Jared Raskind, Creative Media Advisors

Andrew Small and Jared Raskind will be partnering with HUMBL NFT Gallery on new, multimedia, photographic and catalogued content creation and acquisitions. They have photographed Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Clint Eastwood, The Rock, Usher, Sharon Stone and many other notable Hollywood stars.

Phil Finch, Program Manager and Scrum Master

Phil Finch has over a decade of experience in project management leading technical teams in web development and systems integration initiatives. He specializes in agile practices, process improvement, and building high performing teams.

Phil brings a diverse background to HUMBL, where he has previously worked at large technology companies, like Amazon, as well as IT consulting companies, start-ups, and most recently the cruise industry with Holland America Group, a Carnival Corporation company.

Alejandro Torroella, Backend Software Engineer

Alejandro Torroella brings over 5 years of professional experience as a software developer to HUMBL, from big companies to small startups, supporting the backend infrastructure of the HUMBL mobile application and HUMBL web platform. Alejandro started his career working for Harris Corporation in Melbourne, FL, where he was part of a big team developing mission control software. He then started working for the startup STRATIM developing a car fleet management web application.

Nicole Rodriguez, Marketplace Manager

Nicole Rodriguez has over a decade of experience in merchant retail environments such as Ann Inc. and Tapestry Inc., where she led talent acquisition and team development. Most recently Nicole has recruited, cultivated and retained a team of more than 100 entrepreneurs in a multi-level sales environment. She has also served in the military community for the past 10 years as a civilian advisor to various command elements to help support military family readiness. Nicole’s well-rounded sales and networking experience is welcomed addition to the Marketplace division.

Glenn Shaw, Operations Manager

Glenn Shaw is an accomplished Digital Engineer as an honors graduate from the University of California, Irvine. His business, sales, and financial experience across multiple startups makes him a valuable addition across HUMBL.

His organization and professionalism stems from his technical background in the Defense Industrial Base Sector. His experience working at Quanta Computers, Inc. and Aethercomm, Inc. put him in front of major clients such as Google, Sony, Tesla, Northrop Grumman, JPL, Georgia Tech, and more.

Kerilynn Egan, Customer Service Manager

Kerilynn Egan has managed 200+ individuals across different merchant service organizations, from retail to food and beverage. While working for Williams Sonoma, Inc. her customer service was the forefront of her accelerated progression within the company that led her to HUMBL, where she believes the merchant/user experience is paramount.

Yassine Gharram, Client Success Representative

Born in Morocco, Yassine Gharram joins HUMBL with a rooted background in sports and a strong business and sales foundation from his role at the Brooklyn Nets and BSE Global. His competitiveness and teamwork will be showcased on behalf of HUMBL clients in sports, entertainment and ticketing. He will be attending Yale University as a student athlete in NCAA basketball in the Fall of 2021.

About HUMBL

HUMBL has three core business units: HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial, which work together to package new technologies like mobile payments and blockchain for global consumers.

HUMBL is actively recruiting blockchain technologists, front-end developers, back-end developers, sales partners and customer service specialists. Please email: careers@humblpay.com.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, Inc.

investors@HUMBLpay.com

