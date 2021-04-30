National Flood Services Appoints Lindsey Erickson as Chief Executive Officer

The appointment of long-time National Flood Services’ visionary furthers the company’s position as the leader in flood insurance

/EIN News/ -- KALISPELL, Mont., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Flood Services , a leading flood insurance solution provider and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) partner, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Erickson as its Chief Executive Officer. Lindsey replaces interim CEO George Ruhana, who will continue in his role as operating partner.

“When I joined National Flood Services in 2001 on the customer service team, I saw first-hand the monumental impact we have on homeowners and the carriers that support them,” said Erickson. "I am excited to continue my journey as CEO, as we stay focused on developing partnerships with leaders across the industry in support of our mission to grow flood coverage throughout the nation."

Over her 20-year tenure at National Flood Services, Erickson has made a significant impact on the company at large. Prior to her new role as CEO, Erickson most recently served as Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives and prior as Managing Director of Operations. Under her leadership, she developed client engagement strategies resulting in the highest NPS scores in the industry, built industry partnerships with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the NFIP, and served as a go-to regulatory and compliance strategy resource.

“Lindsey’s deep understanding of our business, relentless pursuit of improving processes and communications, and balanced approach to leadership make her a natural fit as CEO,” said interim CEO George Ruhana. “We are at a pivotal point of growth at National Flood Services, as we continue to provide a digital-first approach to rapid homeowner response in times of need and serve as a true partner to insurance carriers across the country.”

Erickson will lead National Flood Services in its long-term vision of making flood insurance what it ought to be. Today, the company manages over $1.4 billion of annual premiums and more than 1.5 million policies, in partnership with the FEMA, the NFIP, and Write Your Own (WYO) carriers.

For more information about National Flood Services, visit www.nationalfloodservices.com .

About National Flood Services

For over 35 years, National Flood Services has worked with the country’s top insurance companies to help protect homeowners from the costly impact of flooding. In close partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and WYOs, National Flood Services manages over $1.4 billion of annual premiums and more than 1.5 million policies, furthering its mission of improving people’s lives by reducing the damaging impact of flooding.

National Flood Services is a portfolio company of PEAK6 , a Chicago-based operating company that specializes in technology investments.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company’s first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading and, over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses, helping to unlock potential and activate what is into what ought to be.

PEAK6’s core brands include: PEAK6 Capital Management, Apex Fintech Solutions, National Flood Services and Evil Geniuses. Learn more at PEAK6.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com