Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (29 April 2021)

New cases: 10 Cumulative confirmed cases: 34,062 Active cases: 757 Total recovered: 32,023 (51 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 12 (6 new) New discharges from treatment units: 1 Total tests conducted: 231,856 (383 new) Total deaths: 1,148 (1 new) Total vaccinated to date: 290,344 (4,520 new)