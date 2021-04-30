AnPac Bio Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Financial Results (89.1% Increase in Revenue and 20.7% Decrease in Net Loss)

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020

Total revenues were RMB20.5 million (US$3.1 million) in fiscal year 2020, an increase of 89.1% from RMB10.8 million (US$1.6 million) in fiscal year 2019.

Gross margin was 62.8% in fiscal year 2020, an increase of 18.6% from 44.2% in fiscal year 2019.

The average selling price (“ASP”) of CDA-based tests was RMB446 (US$68.4) in fiscal year 2020, increased by RMB248, or 125.3% from RMB198 in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to a broader product offering of more comprehensive multi-cancer detection tests at higher price points.

Net loss decreased to RMB80.6 million (US$12.3 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB101.6 million in fiscal year 2019. The net loss in fiscal year 2020 was mainly attributable to RMB 19.7 million (US$ 3.0 million) selling and marketing expenses and RMB 74.8 million (US$ 11.5 million) general and administrative expenses.

Short-term debt decreased significantly (a decrease of approximately 78.7%) compared to the end of last fiscal year (December 31, 2019).



Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020

The Company successfully listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange on January 30, 2020.

Two new products were launched, including a proprietary immunology test named AnPac Defense Medical Examination (“ADME”) and a new cancer test package named AnPac Pan Cancer Screening (“APCS”) combining CDA technology with ct-DNA methods.

The Company continued to receive validation on the efficacy of CDA testing through clinical study follow-ups. As of December 31, 2020, AnPac Bio had contacted 22,979 individuals tested using CDA packages in China and received substantive feedback regarding health conditions and disease development from 13,859 individuals.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company filed 237 patent applications globally; among these, 141 patents have been granted.

The Company continued to build a cancer risk assessment database, which totaled approximately 216,560 samples as of December 31, 2020, including approximately 172,860 samples from commercial CDA-based tests and approximately 43,700 samples from research studies.

The San Jose, California US lab received the College of American Pathologists (“CAP”) certification. The lab also has completed the validation of a COVID-19 antibody test using a major supplier’s FDA emergency use authorized equipment, and is capable of commercializing the test.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania US lab completed renovations and in August 2020, the lab received CLIA certification.



Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “We are very pleased with our excellent financial performance in 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted businesses around the world over the last year, AnPac Bio still achieved significant growth in its revenues and gross margin while reducing its net loss by approximately 20.7%. This illustrated the capabilities of Anpac Bio’s management team and also demonstrated that our technology and products are getting increased acceptance in the marketplace.

AnPac Bio developed two new products in 2020 which continue to gain traction with our customers. Our issued patents reached 141 at the end of 2020. We are proud of what AnPac Bio has achieved in 2020. We will continue to focus on research and development, obtaining the Class III medical device registration certificate in China, marketing our test as a laboratory developed test, or LDT, in the U.S., launching new products, and controlling costs and expenses.

As we enter 2021, we are capitalizing on an expanding market and customer acceptance of AnPac’s products and services and are driven by our vision to be a market leader around the globe in early-stage cancer screening and detection. As we announced recently, we have achieved a record Q1 for paid CDA-based cancer test volume in 2021.”

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Revenue

Total revenues increased by 89.1% to RMB20.5 million (US$3.1 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB10.8 million (US$1.6 million) in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to a significant increase in our revenue from cancer screening and detection tests.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 26.1% to RMB7.6 million (US$1.2 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB6.0 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in depreciation expense, as we put more CDA devices into use to carry out our CDA-based tests.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 168.5% to RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB4.8 million in fiscal year 2019. Gross margin was 62.8% in fiscal year 2020, an increase of 18.6 percentage points from 44.2% in fiscal year 2019.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 44.3% to RMB19.7 million (US$3.0 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB13.6 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to higher marketing expenses as a result of our enhanced marketing efforts.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by 17.7% to RMB11.6 million (US$1.8 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB9.8 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to the increased research and development activities we conducted in 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.2% to RMB74.8 million (US$11.5 million) in fiscal year 2020 from RMB69.1 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to increased listing-related professional fees as well as increased staff compensation incurred in 2020.

Net Loss

Net loss was decreased to RMB80.6 million (US$12.3 million) in fiscal year 2020, compared to RMB101.6 million in fiscal year 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB7.19 (US$1.10) in fiscal year 2020, compared to that of RMB11.31 in fiscal year 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3.0 million (US$462,000), compared to RMB6.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB59.0 million (US$9.0 million) in fiscal year 2020, compared to RMB48.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB2.5 million (US$380,000) in fiscal year 2020, compared to RMB3.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB60.9 million (US$9.3 million) in fiscal year 2020, compared to RMB46.1 million in fiscal year 2019.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

As of December 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,125 3,016 462 Advances to suppliers 1,093 5,588 856 Accounts receivable, net 1,295 7,792 1,194 Amounts due from related parties 555 1,277 196 Inventories, net 313 312 48 Other current assets, net 12,790 3,303 506 Total current assets 22,171 21,288 3,262 Property and equipment, net 18,868 19,267 2,953 Land use rights, net 1,194 1,166 179 Intangible assets, net 5,200 4,596 704 Goodwill 2,223 2,223 341 Long-term investments, net 2,326 883 135 Other assets 1,000 464 71 TOTAL ASSETS. 52,982 49,887 7,645 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Short-term debts 38,568 8,232 1,262 Accounts payable 1,800 2,127 325 Advance from customers 2,450 3,682 564 Amounts due to related parties 4,597 4,130 633 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,782 25,353 3,886 Total current liabilities 66,197 43,524 6,670 Deferred tax liabilities 1,134 1,045 160 Other long-term liabilities 1,575 2,041 313 TOTAL LIABILITIES. 68,906 46,610 7,143 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ (deficit) equity: Class A Ordinary shares ((US$0.01 par value per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized, 7,004,900 and 9,192,660 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 466 618 95 Class B Ordinary shares ((US$0.01 par value per share; 30,000,000 authorized, 2,863,100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020) 191 191 29 Additional paid-in capital 257,736 354,295 54,298 Accumulated deficit (276,476 ) (356,951 ) (54,705 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,110 4,795 735 Total AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shareholders’ (deficit) equity (15,973 ) 2,948 452 Non-controlling interests 49 329 50 Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (15,924 ) 3,277 502 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 52,982 49,887 7,645

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)