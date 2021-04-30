Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 57%, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $2.3 million, or 494%, compared to $473,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Diluted per share earnings of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.06 for the first quarter of 2020.

“We delivered a record quarter of earnings in the first quarter driven by our continued strong core loan and deposit growth, which we were able to generate while also helping clients access the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and originating a significant volume of loans in the second round of the program,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “The commercial banking platform we have built with highly experienced bankers offering sophisticated financial products and services through a relationship-based approach is enabling us to continue to take market share, win full banking relationships with high quality operating companies, and originate loans with attractive risk-adjusted yields that support our net interest margin. Our success in loan production and deposit gathering is resulting in strong balance sheet growth, improving operating leverage, and a higher level of profitability. During the first quarter, we saw balanced loan production across our commercial banking platform, as the investments we have made to expand our presence in key markets and develop expertise in niche lending areas continue to produce good results. Our new business pipeline remains healthy, which we believe positions us well to continue driving the growth in our balance sheet that will lead to further improvement in our profitability in the future.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020

  • Net income of $2.8 million and $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million and $0.22 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $14.3 million increased $578,000, or 4%, compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $400,000 due to improved credit quality and continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.6 million remained consistent with the fourth quarter of 2020 level of $11.6 million.

Financial Position – March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020

  • Total assets increased by $41.8 million, or 2%, to $1.95 billion primarily as the result of loan growth during the quarter, which was funded by the growth in our deposit portfolio.
  • Total gross loans increased by $101.2 million, or 7%, to $1.47 billion. Excluding the impact of new PPP loans funded and certain PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the first quarter by $54.2 million, or 5%, to $1.12 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $97.5 million, or 6%, to $1.63 billion.
  • Total borrowings decreased by $54.2 million, or 29%, to $134.8 million due to repayment of borrowings under the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).
  • Capital ratios, including the impact of PPP loan activity, remain healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 7.46%, tier I capital ratio of 9.47% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.34%.

Business Impact of COVID-19:

In response to the continued evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has focused first on the well-being of its people, customers and communities. Preventative health measures were put in place including elimination of business related travel requirements, mandatory work from home for all employees able to do so, social distancing precautions for all employees in the office and customers visiting branches, and preventative cleaning at offices and branches.

The Company has also focused on business continuity measures including monitoring potential business interruptions, making improvements to our remote working technology, and conducting regular discussions with our technology vendors to ensure full functionality throughout this event.

The Company has taken measures to support customers affected by the pandemic and to maintain strong asset quality, including:

  • Implementing a broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on a real-time basis;
  • Monitoring portfolio risk and related mitigation strategies by segments;
  • Helping business clients receive PPP and other loan products under the CARES Act:
    • Following the launch of PPP in April 2020, we processed 100% of the approximately 730 applications received and all of the applications we submitted to the SBA received approval, resulting in $362.0 million in loan fundings. At March 31, 2021, approximately $130.2 million of these balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA.  
    • Following the re-launch of the PPP program in January 2021, we processed 100% of the approximately 370 applications received and all of the applications we submitted to the SBA received approval, resulting in $117.3 million in additional loan fundings.
  • Offering flexible repayment options to current clients and a streamlined loan modification process, when appropriate. Beginning in March 2020, we launched a proactive deferral program that resulted in modification of 383 loans with an aggregate balance of approximately $323.9 million. At March 31, 2021, four loans totaling $9.5 million were on a deferred status or have had a structure modification under the CARES Act guidelines.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $13.3 million, an increase of $573,000 or 4%, over $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and an increase of $3.2 million, or 31%, over $10.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the increase in net interest income resulted from growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by the decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the quarter was 2.94%, compared to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.80% for the same period in 2020. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the growth of the loan portfolio combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of a decrease in short-term interest rates, partially offset by fees recognized on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020 was $921,000, $916,000 and $1.3 million, respectively. The decrease in noninterest income from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $14.3 million, $13.7 million, and $11.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020 was $10.1 million, $10.4 million, and $10.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to capitalized loan origination costs related to growth in the loan portfolio.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 70.70%, 76.15%, and 90.72% for the quarters ending March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.95 billion as of March 31, 2021, represented an increase of $41.8 million, or 2%, compared to $1.91 billion at December 31, 2020 and an increase of $740.1 million, or 61% compared to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020.

Total loans increased by $101.2 million, or 7% to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.37 billion at December 31, 2021 and $501.4 million, or 52% compared to $968.9 million at March 31, 2020. Loan growth in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was centered in commercial loans and in commercial real estate loans of $24.5 million and $22.8 million, respectively, and an increase in SBA loans of $46.7 million due to additional net fundings of PPP loans.

Year-over-year loan growth was primarily due to the origination of $492.2 million in PPP loans as well as increases in commercial loans and commercial real estate of $22.7 million and $76.8 million, respectively. In addition, the Company purchased two portfolios of residential solar loans totaling $47.4 million. These increases were partially offset by approximately $130.2 million of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA.

Total deposits increased by $97.5 million, or 6% to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.53 billion at December 31, 2020 and $600.9 million, or 58% over $1.03 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth of non-interest bearing demand deposits of $69.5 million and money market and savings deposits of $46.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans and organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 45.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 43.9% at December 31, 2020 and 39.2% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $300,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $700,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $400,000 for the first quarter of 2020. Net loan recoveries in the first quarter of 2021 were $166,000 or 0.01% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $26,000, or 0.00%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $90,000, or 0.01%, in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, compared to 0.22% at March 31, 2020, with non-performing loans of $234,000, $234,000 and $2.7 million, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $466,000, or 3% to $14.6 million, or 0.99% of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.03% at December 31, 2020 and $11.6 million, or 1.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 reflects the impact of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Adequacy:

At March 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $139.2 million compared to $136.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $131.2 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 12.34%, 9.47%, and 7.46%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“We have seen meaningful progress on our goal of improving the operating leverage from last year’s balance sheet growth. Compared to the first quarter of last year our efforts increased quarterly revenue by $2.8 million while keeping noninterest expenses flat through an extremely challenging operating environment,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “We also continue to see healthy asset quality and a low level of credit losses, as our borrowers continue to perform well despite the impact of the ongoing pandemic.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3615, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
President and Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC during the second quarter of 2021, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by.


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
                               
                               
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   $   %     Q1 2020   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 15,032     $ 14,748     $ 284     2 %     $ 12,303     $ 2,729     22 %
Interest expense     1,696       1,985       (289 )   -15 %       2,121       (425 )   -20 %
Net interest income     13,336       12,763       573     4 %       10,182       3,154     31 %
                               
Provision for loan losses     300       700       (400 )   -57 %       400       (100 )   -25 %
Net interest income after provision                            
provision for loan losses     13,036       12,063       973     8 %       9,782       3,254     33 %
                               
Non-interest income     921       916       5     1 %       1,290       (369 )   -29 %
Non-interest expense     10,080       10,416       (336 )   -3 %       10,407       (327 )   -3 %
Income before income taxes     3,877       2,563       1,314     51 %       665       3,212     483 %
                               
Income tax expense     1,068       778       290     37 %       192       876     456 %
Net income   $ 2,809     $ 1,785     $ 1,024     57 %     $ 473     $ 2,336     494 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.22     $ 0.12     55 %     $ 0.06     $ 0.28     467 %
                               
Net interest margin     2.94 %     2.66 %   +28 Basis Points       3.80 %   -86 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio     70.70 %     76.15 %   -545 Basis Points       90.72 %   -2,002 Basis Points
                               



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
                               
                               
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   $   %     Q1 2020   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,947,588 $ 1,905,779 $ 41,809     2 %     $ 1,207,482 $ 740,106   61 %
Gross loans     1,470,313       1,369,070       101,243     7 %       968,945       501,368   52 %
Deposits     1,629,715       1,532,206       97,509     6 %       1,028,861       600,854   58 %
Tangible equity     131,634       128,856       2,778     2 %       123,608       8,026   6 %
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 16.07     $ 15.77     $ 0.30     2 %     $ 15.22     $ 0.85   6 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     6.76 %     6.76 %   N/A       10.24 %   -348 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     90.22 %     89.35 %   +87 Basis Points       94.18 %   -396 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
total deposits     45.56 %     43.93 %   +163 Basis Points       39.19 %   +637 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
                               
                               
QUATERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   $   %     Q1 2020   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,922,739 $ 1,993,661 $ (70,922 )   -4 %     $ 1,167,803 $ 754,936   65 %
Total earning assets     1,839,437       1,910,656       (71,219 )   -4 %       1,077,431       762,006   71 %
Gross loans     1,415,506       1,375,664       39,842     3 %       952,303       463,203   49 %
Deposits     1,569,170       1,516,441       52,729     3 %       999,984       569,186   57 %
Tangible equity     129,865       127,981       1,884     1 %       123,752       6,113   5 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     6.75 %     6.42 %   +33 Basis Points       10.60 %   -385 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     90.21 %     90.72 %   -51 Basis Points       95.23 %   -502 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
total deposits     43.97 %     44.68 %   -71 Basis Points       37.50 %   +647 Basis Points
                               
                               



                         
                         
  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
                         
                         
                         
                         
  ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20   03/31/20  
                         
                         
  Balance, beginning of period   $ 14,111     $ 13,385     $ 12,524     $ 11,565     $ 11,075    
  Provision for loan losses, quarterly     300       700       850       2,930       400    
  Charge-offs, quarterly     -       -       -       (1,976 )     -    
  Recoveries, quarterly     166       26       11       5       90    
  Balance, end of period   $ 14,577     $ 14,111     $ 13,385     $ 12,524     $ 11,565    
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
  NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20   03/31/20  
                         
  Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243     $ 2,650    
  Loans with principal or interest contractually                      
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                      
  interest     -       -       -       -       -    
  Nonperforming loans   $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243     $ 2,650    
  Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -    
  Nonperforming assets   $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243     $ 2,650    
                         
  Loans restructured and in compliance with                      
  modified terms     -       -       -       -       624    
  Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243     $ 3,274    
                         
  Nonperforming loans by asset type:                      
  Commercial     -       -       346       1,008       2,306    
  Real estate other     -       -       -       -       -    
  Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -    
  SBA     234       234       234       235       344    
  Other     -       -       -       -       -    
  Nonperforming loans   $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243     $ 2,650    
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
  ASSET QUALITY:   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20   03/31/20  
                         
  Allowance for loan losses / gross loans     0.99 %     1.03 %     0.99 %     0.96 %     1.19 %  
  Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans     6229.49 %     6030.34 %     2307.76 %     1007.56 %     436.42 %  
  Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.07 %     0.22 %  
  Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.10 %     0.27 %  
  Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     -0.01 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.15 %     -0.01 %  
                         



                   
                   
  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  
                   
                   
                   
                   
          Three months ended
 		 
        03/31/21   12/31/20   03/31/20  
                   
  INTEREST INCOME                
  Loans     $ 14,584     $ 14,305     $ 11,783    
  Federal funds sold       88       131       329    
  Investment securities       360       312       191    
  Total interest income       15,032       14,748       12,303    
                   
  INTEREST EXPENSE                
  Deposits       1,191       1,359       1,994    
  Other       505       626       127    
  Total interest expense       1,696       1,985       2,121    
                   
  Net interest income       13,336       12,763       10,182    
  Provision for loan losses       300       700       400    
  Net interest income after provision                
  for loan losses       13,036       12,063       9,782    
                   
  NON-INTEREST INCOME                
  Service charges and other fees       641       662       970    
  Other non-interest income       280       254       320    
  Total non-interest income       921       916       1,290    
                   
  NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                
  Salaries and benefits       6,367       7,072       6,477    
  Premises and equipment       1,197       1,125       1,139    
  Other       2,516       2,219       2,791    
  Total non-interest expense       10,080       10,416       10,407    
                   
  Income before income taxes       3,877       2,563       665    
  Income taxes       1,068       778       192    
                   
  NET INCOME     $ 2,809     $ 1,785     $ 473    
                   
  EARNINGS PER SHARE                
  Basic earnings per share     $ 0.34     $ 0.22     $ 0.06    
  Diluted earnings per share     $ 0.34     $ 0.22     $ 0.06    
  Average common shares outstanding       8,179,667       8,152,052       8,103,248    
  Average common and equivalent                
  shares outstanding       8,242,467       8,203,931       8,169,898    
                   
  PERFORMANCE MEASURES                
  Return on average assets       0.59 %     0.36 %     0.16 %  
  Return on average equity       8.29 %     5.25 %     1.45 %  
  Return on average tangible equity       8.77 %     5.55 %     1.54 %  
  Efficiency ratio       70.70 %     76.15 %     90.72 %  
                   



                       
  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                       
                       
                       
                       
      03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20   03/31/20
                       
  ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 18,475     $ 22,485     $ 23,339     $ 22,246     $ 22,792  
  Federal funds sold     342,305       396,032       480,555       485,823       117,818  
  Investment securities     58,105       55,093       50,906       39,723       34,344  
  Loans:                    
  Commercial     439,044       414,548       379,400       365,881       416,308  
  Real estate other     573,520       550,690       539,541       508,916       496,765  
  Real estate construction and land     45,550       37,193       36,596       49,524       41,697  
  SBA     364,273       317,564       373,921       373,429       12,797  
  Other     47,926       49,075       25,706       1,731       1,378  
  Loans, gross     1,470,313       1,369,070       1,355,164       1,299,481       968,945  
  Unearned fee income     (1,569 )     523       (1,054 )     (1,569 )     2,902  
  Allowance for loan losses     (14,577 )     (14,111 )     (13,385 )     (12,524 )     (11,565 )
  Loans, net     1,454,167       1,355,482       1,340,725       1,285,388       960,282  
  Premises and equipment, net     5,452       5,778       5,933       4,709       3,427  
  Bank owned life insurance     23,920       23,718       23,577       23,434       23,284  
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,544       7,554       7,564       7,575       7,585  
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   37,620       39,637       40,152       41,528       37,950  
  Total assets   $ 1,947,588     $ 1,905,779     $ 1,972,751     $ 1,910,426     $ 1,207,482  
                       
  LIABILITIES                    
  Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 742,574     $ 673,100     $ 633,726     $ 643,354     $ 403,248  
  Demand interest-bearing     33,022       34,869       32,680       28,769       21,083  
  Money market and savings     670,517       623,603       582,953       549,084       459,712  
  Time     183,602       200,634       187,873       164,495       144,818  
  Total deposits     1,629,715       1,532,206       1,437,232       1,385,702       1,028,861  
                       
  Junior subordinated debt securities     24,999       24,994       24,990       4,986       4,981  
  Other borrowings     134,819       189,043       352,703       364,703       22,000  
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   18,877       23,126       23,231       21,370       20,447  
  Total liabilities     1,808,410       1,769,369       1,838,156       1,776,761       1,076,289  
                       
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Common stock     108,431       107,948       107,776       107,241       106,790  
  Retained earnings     30,629       27,821       26,036       25,541       23,991  
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     118       641       783       883       412  
  Total shareholders' equity     139,178       136,410       134,595       133,665       131,193  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,947,588     $ 1,905,779     $ 1,972,751     $ 1,910,426     $ 1,207,482  
        -       -       -       -       -  
  CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
  Tier I leverage ratio     7.46 %     7.49 %     7.84 %     8.13 %     10.66 %
  Tier I risk-based capital ratio     9.47 %     10.11 %     10.57 %     11.27 %     10.62 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio     12.34 %     13.22 %     13.80 %     12.87 %     12.07 %
  Total equity/ total assets     7.15 %     7.16 %     6.82 %     7.00 %     10.87 %
  Book value per share   $ 16.99     $ 16.69     $ 16.52     $ 16.43     $ 16.15  
                       
  Common shares outstanding     8,189,598       8,171,734       8,149,678       8,133,457       8,121,848  



                             
  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
                             
                             
                             
                             
        Three months ended March 31,
 		        Three months ended December 31,      
        2021       2020  
                             
          Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest  
      Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/  
      Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense  
  ASSETS                          
  Interest earning assets:                          
  Loans (1)   $ 1,415,506   4.18 %   $ 14,584     $ 1,375,664   4.14 %   $ 14,305  
  Federal funds sold     369,223   0.10 %     88       480,790   0.11 %     131  
  Investment securities     54,708   2.67 %     360       54,202   2.29 %     312  
  Total interest earning assets     1,839,437   3.31 %     15,032       1,910,656   3.07 %     14,748  
                           
  Noninterest-earning assets:                          
  Cash and due from banks     23,033             20,616          
  All other assets (2)     60,269             62,389          
  TOTAL   $ 1,922,739           $ 1,993,661          
                             
  LIABILITIES AND                          
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
  Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Deposits:                          
  Demand   $ 34,512   0.13 %   $ 11     $ 33,674   0.13 %   $ 11  
  Money market and savings     644,740   0.61 %     972       604,578   0.74 %     1,118  
  Time     199,953   0.42 %     208       200,606   0.46 %     230  
  Other     192,803   1.06 %     505       318,570   0.78 %     626  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,072,008   0.64 %     1,696       1,157,428   0.68 %     1,985  
                             
  Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Demand deposits     689,965             677,583          
  Accrued expenses and                          
  other liabilities     23,351             23,466          
  Shareholders' equity     137,415             135,184          
  TOTAL   $ 1,922,739           $ 1,993,661          
                             
  Net interest income and margin (3)       2.94 %   $ 13,336         2.66 %   $ 12,763  
                             
                             
                             
                             
  (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
  yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees of $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively.  
  (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively.  
  (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.            
                             



                             
  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
                             
                             
                             
                             
          Three months ended March 31,
 		 
        2021     2020  
                             
          Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest  
      Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/  
      Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense  
  ASSETS                          
  Interest earning assets:                          
  Loans (1)   $ 1,415,506   4.18 %   $ 14,584   $ 952,303   4.98 %   $ 11,783  
  Federal funds sold     369,223   0.10 %     88     96,834   1.37 %     329  
  Investment securities     54,708   2.67 %     360     28,294   2.72 %     191  
  Total interest earning assets     1,839,437   3.31 %     15,032     1,077,431   4.59 %     12,303  
                           
  Noninterest-earning assets:                          
  Cash and due from banks     23,033             21,729          
  All other assets (2)     60,269             68,643          
  TOTAL   $ 1,922,739           $ 1,167,803          
                             
  LIABILITIES AND                          
    SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
  Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Deposits:                          
  Demand   $ 34,512   0.13 %   $ 11   $ 23,747   0.12 %   $ 7  
  Money market and savings     644,740   0.61 %     972     476,493   1.19 %     1,412  
  Time     199,953   0.42 %     208     124,705   1.85 %     575  
  Other     192,803   1.06 %     505     15,070   3.39 %     127  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,072,008   0.64 %     1,696     640,015   1.33 %     2,121  
                             
  Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                          
  Demand deposits     689,965             375,039          
  Accrued expenses and                          
  other liabilities     23,351             21,406          
  Shareholders' equity     137,415             131,343          
  TOTAL   $ 1,922,739           $ 1,167,803          
                             
  Net interest income and margin (3)       2.94 %   $ 13,336       3.80 %   $ 10,182  
                             
                             
                             
                             
  (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
         yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees (costs) of $1.2 million and $(294,000), respectively.
  (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 14.2 million and $11.1 million, respectively.  
  (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.            



  CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
  INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
                         
                         
                         
                         
  REVENUE:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
                         
  Net interest income   $ 13,336     $ 12,763   $ 11,188   $ 10,785   $ 10,182  
  Non-interest income     921       916     1,028     777     1,290  
  Total revenue   $ 14,257     $ 13,679   $ 12,216   $ 11,562   $ 11,472  
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
  PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES AND COSTS:             Amortization Deferred  
      Deferred Balance at Origination   of Deferred   Balance  
      2020 Program 2021 Program Total   Balance   Remaining  
                         
  PPP fees   $ 9,086     $ 3,881   $ 12,967   $ 6,518   $ 6,449  
  PPP capitalized loan origination costs     2,451       536     2,987     1,679   $ 1,308  
  Net PPP fees   $ 6,635     $ 3,345   $ 9,980   $ 4,839   $ 5,141  
                         
                         
                         
  IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED IN   Amortization of Deferred Balance  
      NET INTEREST INCOME:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
                         
  PPP fees   $ 2,222     $ 2,083   $ 1,114   $ 1,099   $ -  
  PPP capitalized loan origination costs     633       527     266     253     -  
  Net PPP fees   $ 1,589     $ 1,556   $ 848   $ 846   $ -  
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
  NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
                         
  Total non-interest expense   $ 10,080     $ 10,416   $ 10,545   $ 6,440   $ 10,407  
  Total capitalized loan origination costs     1,513       1,198     986     4,797     912  
  Total operating expenses, before capitalization                      
  of loan origination costs   $ 11,593     $ 11,614   $ 11,531   $ 11,237   $ 11,319  
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
  GROSS LOANS:   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20   03/31/20  
                         
  Gross loans   $ 1,470,313     $ 1,369,070   $ 1,355,164   $ 1,299,481   $ 968,945  
  PPP loans     353,426       306,373     362,088     361,632     -  
  Gross loans, excluding PPP loans   $ 1,116,887     $ 1,062,697   $ 993,076   $ 937,849   $ 968,945  
                         

