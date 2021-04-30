Emile Henry Partners with Lasagna Love Bakers

To Spread Awareness of Lasagna Love, a Grassroots Movement of Neighbors Taking Care of Neighbors

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry partners with cooking influencers to raise awareness for Lasagna Love, a grassroots movement that was born at the beginning of the pandemic to spread kindness across the country by feeding families, offering support, and strengthening communities. The Lasagna Love mission is to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery. Participants seek to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help—especially from moms— when it is needed most.

The collaboration features a lasagna dish giveaway on @emilehenryusa, @emcdowell, @mamamiamangia__, and @wearelasagnalove. The giveaway runs from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2. Winners of the giveaway will receive an Emile Henry ceramic lasagna baker.

Lasagna Love began when the founder of “Good to Mama” was looking for a way to help moms in her community. She and her toddler started making and delivering meals to families in their neighborhood who were struggling, whether that struggle was financial, emotional, or simply being overwhelmed. Lasagna Love has since grown into a national movement with thousands of people all cooking and delivering meals to families in their communities. To find out more about Lasagna Love and how to get involved, visit https://www.lasagnalove.org/.

The iconic Emile Henry lasagna baker has graced professional and home tables worldwide for years. Founded in 1850, the Company is in a small town in the province of Burgundy, France. It is the Burgundy clay that makes this lasagna baker desirable. Burgundy clay evenly and slowly diffuses heat to the very center of the cooking dish. Food is cooked evenly, which brings out the flavors and aromas. Burgundy clay has superior heat retention properties to keep food hot when resting on the dining table or on a kitchen sideboard. The lasagna bakers can be directly removed from the freezer and placed in a hot oven. The ceramic dishes feature high thermal shock properties and can be placed under the broiler to brown the cheese on the top of a lasagna.

