IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue of $332 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 14% compared with $291 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2020

Operating income of $17.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 86% compared with $9.2 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2020

Net income attributable to IES increased 106% to $12.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $6.2 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2020; diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.58 compared with $0.29 for the second fiscal quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively

Adjusted net income attributable to IES (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) increased 94% to $15.5 million compared with $8.0 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2020; adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of $0.71 compared with $0.38 for the second fiscal quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively

Remaining performance obligations of $614 million and backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of $707 million as of March 31, 2021



Overview of Results

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our geographic and end-market diversification, as well as the benefits of our focus on strategic acquisitions,” said Jeff Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses are presented with numerous opportunities but also continued and new challenges. In this environment, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and working closely with our customers and suppliers to address emerging supply and delivery constraints. We believe our businesses possess strong growth potential, reflecting not only pent-up demand from our customers for our services and products, but also the impact of key secular growth trends in our end markets.

“Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 14% over the prior year, led by contributions from acquisitions made in fiscal 2020 and 2021, as well as growth in our Residential and Infrastructure Solutions segments. Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 86% over the prior year as we delivered improved results across all our business segments, resulting in an increase in our consolidated operating margin year-over-year. Higher input prices continue to be a challenge, as well as availability and lead time issues associated with certain materials and components. In addition, we were impacted by the extreme winter weather experienced in Texas and the Midwest this past quarter. However, our strong financial position, the deep experience of our management team and the dedication of our employees have helped us navigate these unforeseen challenges and will be critical factors for our success going forward."

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Communications segment reported revenue of $94.9 million, a 1% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by slower than typical post-holiday customer ramp-ups, extended project timelines related to COVID-19 safety protocols, and severe winter weather impacts on operations across Texas and the Midwest. Despite flat revenue, operating income for the Communications segment increased 38% year-over-year to $9.9 million, as profitability benefited from operating efficiencies.

Reflecting strong demand in the single-family housing market, as well as the contribution of businesses acquired subsequent to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Residential segment's revenue was $150.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 50% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income for IES’s Residential segment was $8.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, as the benefit of higher volumes was partly offset by higher prices for copper, electrical components and other materials.

Revenue in the Infrastructure Solutions segment increased 18% to $34.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by increased demand for our custom power solutions and the contribution of businesses acquired subsequent to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The segment’s operating income increased 43% to $3.3 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily as a result of higher volumes and improved execution in our custom power solutions business.

The Commercial & Industrial segment reported revenue of $52.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a decline of 21% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The segment reported an operating loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $4.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Although the business has adjusted its cost structure in response to a highly competitive market and achieved operating efficiencies on certain projects, it continues to be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in delays in awarding new projects and decreased demand for new construction in certain sectors we serve.

Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We continue to take advantage of our operating cash flow and strong financial position to execute our growth strategy. Through the first six months of fiscal 2021, we have invested $55 million of cash to complete three acquisitions, funded with operating cash flow and cash on hand, and ended the quarter with a cash balance, net of outstanding debt, of $37 million. We believe our strong financial position, coupled with our strategic acquisitions and investments in organic growth, allows us to remain focused on capturing the benefits of the tailwinds across our end markets. Going forward, we are also well positioned to meet anticipated increased working capital requirements due to an increase in project volumes and higher commodity prices.

We are mindful of the challenges we face in this rapidly evolving environment, particularly the higher input costs we are seeing in tandem with the strong demand across our businesses. We will continue to address these challenges through price increases to our customers and other actions, and believe our strong balance sheet provides us with a solid financial foundation to successfully navigate this environment. We remain focused on executing and building on our growth strategy, driven by attractive organic growth opportunities across our business segments and opportunities to add new services and expand the geographic reach of our businesses through our strategic and selective acquisition program.”

Stock Buyback Plan

In 2015, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized and announced a stock repurchase program for purchasing up to 1.5 million shares of our common stock from time to time, and on May 2, 2019, authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 1.0 million shares. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares under this program. The Company had 993,825 shares remaining under its stock repurchase authorization at March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

This press release includes adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, and backlog, and, in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, each of which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures provide useful information to our investors by, in the case of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, distinguishing certain nonrecurring events such as litigation settlements or significant expenses associated with leadership changes, or noncash events, such as impairment charges or our valuation allowances release and write-down of our deferred tax assets, or, in the case of backlog, providing a common measurement used in IES's industry, as described further below, and that these measures, when reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, help our investors to better identify underlying trends in the operations of our business and facilitate easier comparisons of our financial performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Remaining performance obligations represent the unrecognized revenue value of our contract commitments. While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in IES’s industry and IES believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. IES’s remaining performance obligations are a component of IES’s backlog calculation, which also includes signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins. IES’s methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

For further details on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by April 30, 2021, and any amendments thereto.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 332.0 $ 291.3 $ 646.8 $ 567.3 Cost of services 267.1 240.0 523.2 465.8 Gross profit 64.9 51.3 123.6 101.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47.7 42.0 90.4 79.9 Contingent consideration 0.1 — 0.1 — Operating income 17.1 9.2 33.0 21.6 Interest expense 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.6 Other (income) expense, net (0.1 ) 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.4 Income from operations before income taxes 17.0 8.6 32.8 20.6 Provision for income taxes 3.6 2.4 7.3 5.9 Net income 13.3 6.2 25.6 14.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.5 ) — (0.6 ) — Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 12.8 $ 6.2 $ 24.9 $ 14.7 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.30 $ 1.18 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.29 $ 1.16 $ 0.69 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 20,780 20,847 20,757 20,865 Diluted (in thousands) 21,071 21,122 21,059 21,133





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO IES HOLDINGS, INC.

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 12.8 $ 6.2 $ 24.9 $ 14.7 Provision for income taxes 3.6 2.4 7.3 5.9 Adjusted net income before taxes 16.4 8.7 32.2 20.6 Current tax expense (1) (0.9 ) (0.7 ) (1.8 ) (1.3 ) Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. 15.5 8.0 30.4 19.3 Adjustments for computation of earnings per share: (Increase) decrease in noncontrolling interest (0.6 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) — Net income attributable to restricted stockholders — (0.1 ) — (0.2 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14.9 $ 8.0 $ 29.9 $ 19.1 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.38 $ 1.44 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.38 $ 1.42 $ 0.90 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 20,780 20,847 20,757 20,865 Diluted (in thousands) 21,071 21,122 21,059 21,133 (1) Represents the tax expense for the current period which will be paid in cash and not offset by the utilization of deferred tax assets





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37.5 $ 53.6 Restricted cash 4.8 — Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance 208.8 213.0 Retainage 36.8 40.9 Inventories 38.9 24.9 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 24.2 29.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14.7 9.2 Total current assets 365.8 371.5 Property and equipment, net 28.7 24.6 Goodwill 75.3 53.8 Intangible assets, net 73.3 39.4 Deferred tax assets 25.5 33.8 Operating right of use assets 40.4 31.8 Other non-current assets 6.6 5.8 Total assets $ 615.7 $ 560.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 191.3 $ 186.7 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 60.3 55.7 Total current liabilities 251.6 242.4 Long-term debt 0.1 0.2 Operating long-term lease liabilities 26.9 20.5 Other non-current liabilities 14.8 12.2 Total liabilities 293.5 275.4 Noncontrolling interest 13.6 1.8 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 0.2 0.2 Treasury stock, at cost (23.6 ) (24.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 200.7 200.6 Retained earnings 131.2 107.0 Total stockholders’ equity 308.5 283.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 615.7 $ 560.5





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 25.6 $ 14.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bad debt expense 0.1 0.3 Deferred financing cost amortization 0.1 0.2 Depreciation and amortization 9.8 5.6 Non-cash compensation expense 1.7 1.7 Deferred income taxes 5.4 4.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11.9 8.6 Inventories (9.8 ) (0.2 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 5.7 2.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1.1 (8.9 ) Other non-current assets (0.1 ) 1.5 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (9.3 ) (2.0 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 4.5 4.1 Other non-current liabilities 1.6 (0.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48.4 32.7 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3.0 ) (2.9 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 0.1 0.1 Cash paid in conjunction with business combinations (55.5 ) (29.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (58.4 ) (31.8 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings of debt 584.5 592.4 Repayments of debt (584.5 ) (563.1 ) Cash paid for finance leases (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Purchase of treasury stock (0.7 ) (4.9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1.2 ) 23.9 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (11.2 ) 24.9 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 53.6 18.9 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 42.3 $ 43.8





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Communications $ 94.9 $ 96.0 $ 193.2 $ 180.3 Residential 150.3 100.0 269.8 192.8 Infrastructure Solutions 34.7 29.3 69.1 60.6 Commercial & Industrial 52.0 66.0 114.6 133.7 Total revenue $ 332.0 $ 291.3 $ 646.8 $ 567.3 Operating income (loss) Communications $ 9.9 $ 7.2 $ 19.1 $ 14.2 Residential 8.5 7.2 14.7 13.6 Infrastructure Solutions 3.3 2.3 8.7 5.6 Commercial & Industrial (1.2 ) (4.1 ) (1.9 ) (4.6 ) Corporate (3.4 ) (3.4 ) (7.5 ) (7.2 ) Total operating income $ 17.1 $ 9.2 $ 33.0 $ 21.6





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. $ 12.8 $ 6.2 $ 24.9 $ 14.7 Provision for income taxes 3.6 2.4 7.3 5.9 Interest & other expense, net 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 5.8 3.3 9.8 5.6 EBITDA $ 22.4 $ 12.5 $ 42.3 $ 27.2 Non-cash equity compensation expense 0.9 0.8 1.7 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.3 $ 13.3 $ 44.0 $ 28.9





IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF BACKLOG DATA

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Remaining performance obligations $ 614 $ 525 $ 469 Agreements without an enforceable obligation (1) 93 107 118 Backlog $ 707 $ 632 $ 587 (1) Our backlog contains signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins.







