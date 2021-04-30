Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,006 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Forest Action Plan and Strategy Finalized

Focus on Growing Forests, Habitats, Markets, and Jobs

Photo of a path leading into a forest

Photo by Patricia Klein, submission to 2016 Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest,

The Maryland Forest Service has released its Maryland Forest Action Plan, which contains an assessment of statewide forest conditions and a strategy that identifies major goals and actions to reach them.

Working collaboratively with partners and stakeholders, the Maryland Forest Service developed a Forest Action Plan Strategy, which is based on the seven principles of sustainable forestry: biodiversity, forest productivity, ecosystem health, soil and water health, global carbon, socioeconomic support, and legal and institutional frameworks.

Strategy goals of the Forest Action Plan are to grow forests, habitats, markets and jobs; manage forest health and fire; provide clean water; create healthy, livable communities, and adapt to climate change. The plan will be used as a basis for the state to propose needed investments of state and federal dollars, in combination with other available income streams.

The Forest Service encourages Maryland residents to help grow the state’s tree canopy through the Marylanders Plant Trees program.

A national land conservation program for working forests is also featured in the plan through the federal Forest Legacy program.

The Maryland Forest Action Plan is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. 

 

You just read:

Maryland Forest Action Plan and Strategy Finalized

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.