NewAge Europe on Record Pace for Growth, Experiencing Tremendous Surge in Brand Partners and Customer Growth and Attendance at Virtual Events

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced record net revenue growth in Europe, record numbers of new Brand Partners joining the Company, and record attendance at their virtual events, with more than 18,000 current and prospective Brand Partners participating in their most recent outing.



NewAge, Inc. that was formed with the merger of ARIIX, Morinda, and four other E-commerce companies in November 2020, has been experiencing accelerated organic growth building on the success of the merger and the excitement associated with it. NewAge Europe, under the leadership of Region President Cameron Bott has been experiencing triple-digit organic growth closing out 2020 and has been carrying forward the success into 2021.

Tens of thousands of new Brand Partners have joined the company just in the past few months in the key Western European focus markets of France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the UK. Additionally, tens of thousands of new customers have become recent subscribers to NewAge’s portfolio of healthy products.

NewAge™ recently created high-end online interactive technology platforms that now enable the Company’s virtual events to be broadcast real-time across 12 different languages. NewAge also set a new record with more than 18,000 attendees at the live-streamed events throughout Europe encompassing 21 countries with a total social media reach of almost 200,000 people.

Cameron Bott, President of Europe commented, “We are seeing the incredible growth in Europe that we experienced in 2020 now just accelerate in 2021 with all the new Brand Partners joining us. Our digital and social media marketing and selling activities are expanding exponentially and having a tremendous impact on our revenue growth. The pandemic has effected how we conduct business everywhere, but we have rapidly responded and adjusted our model and as a result are using the change as an opportunity and a growth catalyst.”

NewAge recently presented its first ever combined awards program at the most recent virtual event since converging the companies. Hundreds of NewAge Brand Partners were recognized for their achievements and contributions in the immersive online experience. Using virtual reality and AR, the event featured many executives on stage via holograms to present the awards, including Group President Mark Wilson, and CEO Brent Willis.

About New Age, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutrition and weight control — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com and zennoa.com websites.

