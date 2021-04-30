Joan Ann Fissette of Freedom Thru Hypnosis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BALLSTON LAKE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything you need is already inside you. Change your path; change your life.

Joan Ann Fissette is an expert on hypnosis and the founder of Freedom Thru Hypnosis.

Joan Ann is a 5-PATH Advanced Transformational Hypnotist. She is a 1” percenter” as one of less than 500 hypnotists in the world who use these techniques.

“Hypnosis guides you to become who you were meant to be,” says Joan Ann. “We are client centered so our goal is to free each soul from the weight of the negative emotion caused by an unwanted habit, behavior, belief, or trauma. Hypnosis is efficient and effective because it taps into the power of the subconscious mind where our memories and emotions live. Hypnosis neutralizes old limiting beliefs that prevent us from living to our full potential.”

5-PATH Hypnotists teach clients how to identify their feelings and respond to them in healthy ways. Clients learn these techniques reading The Secret Language of Feelings, one of the two books offered in the 5-PATH program written by her mentor, Cal Banyon.

“Talk therapy works with the conscious mind so it takes much longer to effect change. Our belief system is more permanently changed at the subconscious level through hypnosis.”

Joan Ann helps people who wish to overcome life challenges to change their perceptions through a technique known as the Informed Child Technique.

“In a safe and secure environment, I guide them to the very first time their negative emotion occurred with the goal of neutralizing the emotion,” explains Joan Ann. “Just before the “incident” the adult self tells the younger self what the younger self needs to know to ensure revivifying the event is less traumatic. The event facts never change, but now insight allows revivification to occur with compassion”.

As part of her plan for success, Joan Ann also teaches clients 7th Path Self-Hypnosis so that clients may resolve future challenges through this daily practice.

“Depending on the needs of each client, weekly 5-PATH sessions will run 4-7 weeks long. Weight loss clients often move to bi-monthly, then monthly sessions and stay with me as long as they feel the need,” says Joan Ann.

“Our sessions involving forgiving others and then, forgiving self, have a profound effect on releasing any remaining negative emotion,” says Joan Ann. “Watching and feeling each client’s transformation is a gift that continues to inspire me.”

Clients often return to engage in Soul Entrainment or The Informing Soul work.

