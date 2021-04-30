Global Laboratory Information System Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory information system market is expected to reach $2.88 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 14%. The rising demand for lab automation is a major factor driving the growth of the laboratory information system market.

The laboratory information system market consists of revenue generated by the companies offering laboratory information system software products and related services. A laboratory information system is a software or database that helps in efficient managing of a clinical laboratory for storing, processing, and tracking of data, which used by the hospitals, laboratories, physician offices and clinics for optimizing their workflow.

Trends In The Global Laboratory Information System Market

A cloud-based laboratory information system is expected to become the leading trend in the laboratory information systems market. Cloud computing is associated with the sharing of computer resources and services including storage and servers over the internet for a reduced cost, increased speed, productivity, and security of the system in the network. The cloud system in laboratory information systems offers various advantages such as cost-efficiency, better results, and progress without space constrain.

Global Laboratory Information System Market Segments:

The global laboratory information system market is further segmented based on product, end user, component and geography.

By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS.

By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Others.

By Component: Software, Services.

By Geography: The global laboratory information system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laboratory information system global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global laboratory information system global market, laboratory information system global market share, laboratory information system global market players, laboratory information system global market segments and geographies, laboratory information system global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The laboratory information system global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Laboratory Information System Market Organizations Covered: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc, Medical Information Technology Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

