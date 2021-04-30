Bridgestone Receives First 'Prime' ISS ESG Corporate Rating

Bridgestone was rated 'Prime' in the auto components sector

With its Sustainability Business Framework, Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives that contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society

Tokyo (April 30, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been designated as 'Prime' in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, with an effective date of March 2021. ISS ESG is a leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating institution that empowers investors and companies to build long-term and sustainable growth by providing data, analytics and insights related to the company's performance.

The ESG Corporate Ratings score companies based on ESG factors and those receiving particularly high scores within their respective sector are awarded a 'Prime' distinction. This marks the first time Bridgestone earned a 'Prime' rating from ISS ESG.

With this rating, Bridgestone has been recognized for its advancements in ESG initiatives and information disclosure. Examples of these efforts include contributing to the creation of a circular economy in the company's Milestone 2030*1 mid-term environmental targets and requesting that business partners comply with its Global Sustainable Procurement Policy, which was introduced in 2018.

Bridgestone has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established its Mid-Term Business Plan*2 to serve as a guide in accomplishing this vision. A core aspect of this strategy is accelerating the implementation of Bridgestone's Sustainability Business Framework roadmap, which entails linking the Company's initiatives for recycling resources and contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society with its business model. Moreover, the Bridgestone Group's Milestone 2030 mid-term environmental targets include the target of reducing total CO 2 emissions by 50% from 2011's level by 2030 while the long-term environmental target clarifies the Group's goal of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 and beyond. CO 2 emissions reduction initiatives are being advanced toward these goals at a global level. In addition, the Group has put forth the targets of increasing its ratio of recycled and renewable to 40% by 2030 and using 100% sustainable materials by 2050 and beyond.

Guided by its corporate mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality," the Bridgestone Group will continue to actively contribute to the resolution of social issues and to the accomplishment of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its journey to be a sustainable solutions company.

*1 Click here for information of the Bridgestone Group's Milestone 2030.