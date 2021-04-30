CAMI announces agenda for 2nd Annual Advanced Air Mobility 101 Course: Online May 4, 2021
The Community Air Mobility Initiative's AAM 101 is an online introduction to advanced air mobility for state, local decision makers and transportation plannersSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) has released the agenda for its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) 101 event to be held online on March 4, 2021 at 1pm EDT. This second annual event is intended to familiarize state and local decision makers and transportation planners with the emerging Advanced and Urban Air Mobility industry. Featured topics include fundamentals of advanced aircraft mobility, encompassing aircraft, use cases, the legal and regulatory framework, and infrastructure considerations as well as topics focused on integrating AAM into communities including equity, multimodal transportation systems, community and environmental impacts, and planning.
Speakers include industry leaders and CAMI Expert Contributors as well as representatives from the FAA and other industry stakeholders.
A full agenda is available online at https://www.communityairmobility.org/2021-aam-101 and registration is open.
This is the second year in a row that CAMI has offered this type of introductory course. The first has become a foundational resource for state and local decision makers and anyone looking to get a basic understanding of the Advanced and Urban Air Mobility space, which includes eVTOL aircraft and air taxi operations. CAMI is thrilled to be able to offer an updated version of the programming as AAM 101 including remarks from the FAA’s UAS Integration Office’s Safety and Integration Division.
Anna Mracek Dietrich, CAMI’s co-founder and Directory of Industry and Strategy said: “We believe that providing comprehensive, understandable information about this new industry to the people who are responsible for figuring out how best to integrate it into our communities is essential to maximizing the long term benefit of AAM.”
For jurisdictions who would like a deeper dive into the issues surrounding AAM, CAMI’s next Urban Air Policy Collaborative (UAPC) Cohort will be forming shortly.
About CAMI: The nonprofit Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) was founded in July 2019 to support the responsible integration of urban air mobility into communities through education, communication and collaboration. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing resources and education to the decision makers, the public and the media at the state and local level. CAMI is supported by its members, which includes a broad spectrum of stakeholders, and through its programs. For more information on membership or participating in a future Urban Air Policy Collaborative Cohort, visit www.communityairmobility.org or email contact@communityairmobility.org.
