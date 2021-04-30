Go9tro Wireless LLC Introduces Advanced Bitcoin POS Merchant Services

The goal of the innovative crypto-funded company is to bring a more diverse group of people into the cryptocurrency space.

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go9tro Wireless LLC is staying true their goal of helping brick-and-mortar locations join the new world economy with the introduction of its Bitcoin POS Merchant Services Described as the “world’s first cryptocurrency internet service provider,” Go9tro Wireless LLC offers fast, secure mobile WiFi in over 137 countries worldwide, via patented virtual SIM technology, and has plans to continue delivering innovative technology-backed solutions to as many people as possible across the globe. In addition to its revolutionary solutions, the company’s customer-driven strategies are what set it apart from the competition - with zero hidden fees, no surprise data charges, and no SIM card swapping, just to name a few.“Technological advancements have continued to deliver innovative solutions to enhance the lives of millions of people across the globe, as well as digital products and services to support businesses,” says Wes Rustin, founder of Go9tro Wireless LLC. “Blockchain technology and the world of cryptocurrency, for example, have disrupted different industries worldwide, but several industries are yet to leverage the features and benefits of the technology. Fortunately, our team at Go9tro Wireless LLC has ensured the case is different in the telecommunications industry, with our range of innovative services further substantiating this claim.”Based on the company’s impressive data, Go9tro Wireless LLC is currently leading the way in offering solutions that seamlessly blend technology, telecom, and travel. One of the solutions that has launched the company to the top of line in the telecoms industry, for example, is its comprehensive BTC POS merchant services. These Bitcoin POS merchant services include retail payment POS and cryptocurrency unit, POS wireless license package, and the city developer POS package. These services are specifically designed to help more businesses reach their target audience with relative ease, leveraging the features of decentralization and universality of Bitcoin - and the entire cryptocurrency concept.The crypto-funded company also recently launched its token to deliver the world’s first convergence of cryptocurrency economy and the internet of things.For more information about the Bitcoin POS Merchant Services and other disruptive solutions from Go9tro Wireless LLC, please visit - https://www.go9trowireless.com/ About Go9tro Wireless LLCGo9tro Wireless LLC is one of the world’s fastest growing crypto-funded companies founded by forward-thinking entrepreneurs and globetrotters to create a solution for fellow travelers. The Wyoming-based company is at the intersection of technology, telecom, and travel - providing a fast, secure, reliable mobile internet connection while traveling abroad.The company currently has a presence in more than 137 countries, delivering the last mile of mobile data on-demand through the best local networks for one flat rate, with plans to set up global distribution through E-commerce channels and over 500 global retail locations.