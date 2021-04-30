A comprehensive analysis of 50+ key companies and 50+ emerging therapies enriching the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Landscape.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Liver Cancer Drug Pipeline Prospers with an Inrush of Pharma Companies and Emerging Novel Therapies

A comprehensive analysis of 50+ key companies and 50+ emerging therapies enriching the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Landscape.

DelveInsight’s ‘Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Advanced Liver Cancer domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Advanced Liver Cancer pipeline report are:

Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 50+ key players and 50+ key therapies.

Out of all the emerging therapies, Namodenoson, whose phase II results were announced by Can-Fite BioPharma with a good safety profile, was well tolerated with no severe adverse events reported and had Fast Track Status in the US is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to providing a prolonged survival and good quality of life.

Advanced Liver Cancer pipeline comprises STP 705 (Siranomics), PDR001 (Novartis), YIV-906 (Yiviva), H3B 6527 (Eisai), Plasmodium Immunotherapy (CAS Lamvac Biotech), Activated CIK (Benhealth Biopharmaceutical), AK105 Injection (Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical), SRF 388 (Surface Oncology), MGD013 (Zai Lab (Shanghai)), Namodenoson (Can-Fite Biopharma), SHR-1210 (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), IBI308 (Innovent Biologics), SF1126 (SignalRX Pharmaceuticals) CAR-GPC3 T Cells (Carsgen Therapeutics), HLX10 (Shanghai Henlius Biotech)and others.

In the News

In October 2020, Eureka Therapeutics started enrolling adults with advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, in a Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational ET140203 T-cell therapy.

In July 2020, Novocure announced that the last patient had been enrolled in the HEPANOVA trial, a phase 2 pilot trial testing Tumor Treating Fields in combination with sorafenib in patients with advanced liver cancer.

In June 2020, The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) to treat Advanced Liver Cancer in the final draft guidance.

Got queries? Want to know more? Request for Sample @ Advanced Liver Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis and Pipeline Insights

Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Activity: At a Glance

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA STP 705 Siranomics Phase I Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors Intratumoral PDR001 Novartis Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous YIV-906 Yiviva Phase II Acetylcholinesterase modulators; Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors Oral H3B 6527 Eisai Phase I Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Plasmodium Immunotherapy CAS Lamvac Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Parenteral Activated CIK Benhealth Biopharmaceutical Phase II Cell replacements; Immunologic cytotoxicity Infusion AK105 Injection Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous SRF 388 Surface Oncology Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants NA MGD013 Zai Lab (Shanghai) Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; CD223 antigen inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants NA Namodenoson Can-Fite Biopharma Phase II Adenosine A3 receptor agonists; Hepatitis C virus NS 5 protein inhibitors Oral SHR-1210 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous DKN-01 Leap Therapeutics Phase I DKK1 protein inhibitors Intravenous ET140203 Eureka Therapeutics Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA PLM60 CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Phase I DNA intercalators; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Intravenous

Reach out @ Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies

Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Agent Assessment

The Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline report lays down holistic coverage of active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase I/II

Phase II

Phase III

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Monoclonal Antibody

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intratumoral

Oral

Parenteral

By Mechanism of Action

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors

Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

By Targets

Cyclo-oxygenase 2

Programmed cell death-1 receptor

Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

For more information on emerging drugs, visit Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Trends

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Siranomics, Novartis, Yiviva, Eisai, CAS Lamvac Biotech, Benhealth Biopharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Surface Oncology, Zai Lab (Shanghai), Can-Fite Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, SignalRX Pharmaceuticals, Carsgen Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Leap Therapeutics, Eureka Therapeutics, and many more.

Key Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapies: STP 705, PDR001, YIV-906, H3B 6527, Plasmodium Immunotherapy, Activated CIK, AK105 Injection, SRF 388, MGD013, Namodenoson, SHR-1210, ET140203, PLM60, INC280, Donafenib, IBI308, SF1126, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, HLX10, and many more.

Have a walkthrough of the report @ Advanced Liver Cancer Emerging Pipeline

Key Questions Answered

What are the current options for Advanced Liver Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer?

How many Advanced Liver Cancer emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Advanced Liver Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

Need to clarify something? Get in touch @ Advanced Liver Cancer Drug Pipeline Insights

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Advanced Liver Cancer Overview 4 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Advanced Liver Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Assessment 8 Advanced Liver Cancer Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products 13 Advanced Liver Cancer Key Companies 14 Advanced Liver Cancer Key Products 15 Advanced Liver Cancer Unmet Needs 16 Advanced Liver Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Advanced Liver Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Advanced Liver Cancer Emerging Therapies

Other Insightful Reports

Liver cancer Incidence

Read about the rising global burden of Liver Cancer.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market

Get a comprehensive analysis of epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and kye companies including Bioprojet Pharma/Harmony Biosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BenevolentAI Bio, and many others.

Bevacizumab Biosimilars Insight

Coverage of about 40+ companies and 40+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Bevacizumab Biosimilars landscape.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Insight

Comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars landscape.

Different Types of Alternative Medicine

Know more about the state of Alternative Medicine in Healthcare and their changing landscape.

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors in Gene Therapy

Analysis of emerging therapies and key companies including Pfizer (previously Sangamo Biosciences), NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company, MeiraGTx, Neurocrine Biosciences/ Voyager Therapeutics, Roche (previously Spark Therapeutics)/Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (Actus Therapeutics), Audentes Therapeutics, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Horama S.A., MeiraGTx UK II Ltd, RegenxBio, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, and several others.

Angelman Syndrome Medications

A rich analysis of emerging drug therapies and key companies such as GeneTX Biotherapeutics, LLC, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ovid Therapeutics Inc., Biogen, and others involved in the Angelman Syndrome market.





Get in-depth knowledge of the healthcare and pharma world through DelveInsight's Competitive Intelligence Services and Business Solutions.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com