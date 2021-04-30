Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Advanced Liver Cancer Drug Pipeline Prospers with an Inrush of Pharma Companies and Emerging Novel Therapies

A comprehensive analysis of 50+ key companies and 50+ emerging therapies enriching the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Landscape.

Advanced Liver Cancer Drug Pipeline Prospers with an Inrush of Pharma Companies and Emerging Novel Therapies 

A comprehensive analysis of 50+ key companies and 50+ emerging therapies enriching the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Landscape. 

DelveInsight’s Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Advanced Liver Cancer domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Advanced Liver Cancer pipeline report are:

  • Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 50+ key players and 50+ key therapies.
  • Out of all the emerging therapies, Namodenoson, whose phase II results were announced by Can-Fite BioPharma with a good safety profile, was well tolerated with no severe adverse events reported and had Fast Track Status in the US is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to providing a prolonged survival and good quality of life. 
  • Advanced Liver Cancer pipeline comprises  STP 705 (Siranomics), PDR001 (Novartis), YIV-906 (Yiviva), H3B 6527 (Eisai), Plasmodium Immunotherapy (CAS Lamvac Biotech), Activated CIK (Benhealth Biopharmaceutical), AK105 Injection (Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical), SRF 388 (Surface Oncology), MGD013 (Zai Lab (Shanghai)), Namodenoson (Can-Fite Biopharma), SHR-1210 (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), IBI308 (Innovent Biologics),  SF1126 (SignalRX Pharmaceuticals) CAR-GPC3 T Cells (Carsgen Therapeutics),  HLX10 (Shanghai Henlius Biotech)and others. 

In the News

  • In October 2020, Eureka Therapeutics started enrolling adults with advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, in a Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational ET140203 T-cell therapy.
  • In July 2020, Novocure announced that the last patient had been enrolled in the HEPANOVA trial, a phase 2 pilot trial testing Tumor Treating Fields in combination with sorafenib in patients with advanced liver cancer.
  • In June 2020, The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) to treat Advanced Liver Cancer in the final draft guidance.

Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Activity: At a Glance

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA
STP 705 Siranomics Phase I Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors Intratumoral 
PDR001 Novartis Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous
YIV-906 Yiviva Phase II Acetylcholinesterase modulators; Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors Oral
H3B 6527 Eisai  Phase I Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral
Plasmodium Immunotherapy CAS Lamvac Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Parenteral
Activated CIK Benhealth Biopharmaceutical Phase II Cell replacements; Immunologic cytotoxicity Infusion
AK105 Injection Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous
SRF 388 Surface Oncology Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants NA
MGD013 Zai Lab (Shanghai) Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; CD223 antigen inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants NA
Namodenoson Can-Fite Biopharma Phase II Adenosine A3 receptor agonists; Hepatitis C virus NS 5 protein inhibitors Oral
SHR-1210 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous
DKN-01 Leap Therapeutics Phase I DKK1 protein inhibitors Intravenous
ET140203 Eureka Therapeutics Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA
PLM60 CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology  Phase I DNA intercalators; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Intravenous

Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Agent Assessment

The Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline report lays down holistic coverage of active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase I/II
  • Phase II
  • Phase III

By Molecule Type 

  • Small Molecule 
  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Gene Therapy
  • Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous
  • Intratumoral
  • Oral
  • Parenteral 

By Mechanism of Action

  • Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors
  • Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists
  • Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists 

By Targets

  • Cyclo-oxygenase 2 
  • Programmed cell death-1 receptor 
  • Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor 

By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players:  Siranomics, Novartis, Yiviva, Eisai, CAS Lamvac Biotech, Benhealth Biopharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Surface Oncology, Zai Lab (Shanghai), Can-Fite Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, SignalRX Pharmaceuticals, Carsgen Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Leap Therapeutics, Eureka Therapeutics, and many more.
Key Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapies: STP 705, PDR001, YIV-906, H3B 6527, Plasmodium Immunotherapy, Activated CIK, AK105 Injection, SRF 388, MGD013, Namodenoson, SHR-1210, ET140203, PLM60, INC280, Donafenib, IBI308, SF1126, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, HLX10, and many more.

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the current options for Advanced Liver Cancer treatment?
  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer? 
  • What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
  • How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer?
  • How many Advanced Liver Cancer emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer?
  • Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies? 
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Advanced Liver Cancer market? 
  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

Table of Contents 

1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Advanced Liver Cancer Overview
4 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6 Advanced Liver Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7 In-depth Commercial Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Assessment
8 Advanced Liver Cancer Collaboration Deals
9 Late Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10 Mid-Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products
12 Inactive Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Products
13 Advanced Liver Cancer Key Companies
14 Advanced Liver Cancer Key Products
15 Advanced Liver Cancer Unmet Needs
16 Advanced Liver Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers
17 Advanced Liver Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18 Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Analyst Views
20 Appendix
21 Report Methodology

