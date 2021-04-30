Volunteer Ministers See to the Needs of Hungarian Emergency Personnel Who Coped With the Third Coronavirus Wave

Volunteer Ministers present ambulance personnel with resuscitators—equipment that saves lives. Volunteer Ministers raised funds and purchased supplies and equipment to help ambulance drivers provide vital service to the community. Thumbs up to the rescue workers from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary. Volunteer Ministers show their appreciation to children’s hospital for providing vital service to the community.

Ambulance workers have been under tremendous stress with record hospitalizations. Scientologists reached out to let them know how much they are appreciated.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With hospitalizations spiking over recent weeks, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest reached out to ambulance personnel who risk their lives in service to the community.

“When you need their services, they are always there,” said the lead Volunteer Minister. “They risk their lives to serve the community. That’s why it means a lot to us to be there for them.”

Ambulance services operated under tremendous stress as the third and worst wave of COVID-19 moved through the country. Volunteer Ministers raised funds and purchased and delivered disinfectant and gloves to ambulance drivers along with medical equipment including resuscitators—urgently needed to save patient lives.

With the new current variant posing a much greater threat to children and adolescents than previous strains, the volunteers also reached out to a Budapest children’s hospital. They donated 10 pulse oximeters—equipment that estimates the oxygen saturation of the blood—and pallets of hand and surface sanitizer, soap, detergent and paper products.

Since the pandemic began, the Volunteer Ministers of Hungary have been working with nonprofits, first responders, emergency personnel, churches and community organizations to help the country through these challenging times.

Operating on the adage “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” they have also distributed thousands of educational booklets to local businesses and neighbors to help people understand and adopt the most effective protocols for keeping themselves and their families well.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary are headquartered at the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information, visit the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, 20/21: A Look Back & A Look Ahead.