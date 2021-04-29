Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,093 in the last 365 days.

Idaho First Bank Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MCCALL, Idaho, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the ‘Bank’) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021, and the planned retirement of CEO Greg Lovell. Lovell founded the bank in 2005, and his retirement is part of a detailed executive succession plan. Outgoing CEO Lovell stated, “The strong Q1 financial performance was driven by earnings generated through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, and strong growth in earning assets.” He further indicated, “The year-over-year growth of our balance sheet reflects the financial strength of our markets, our expansion into 3 new markets over the last 18 months, and the great work our talented team does by putting People First.”

Chairman Mark Miller commented, “We have experienced strong Q1 growth in both loan and deposit balances which is a result of the board’s decision to support expanding our operations into Ketchum and Nampa, ID, and Bend, OR over the last 18 months.”

The Bank recognized Net Income After Tax of $1.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. This is a quarterly profit record for the bank. Financial results for the quarter continued to be influenced by the Bank’s PPP loan portfolio; PPP loans averaged $514 million in Q1, contributing $3.6 million to total gross interest income of $6.6 million. Incoming CEO Todd Cooper stated, “We are proud of the support we provided business owners through our participation in the PPP section of the CARES act. The impact to businesses and communities was significant, and now we are seeing the financial impact for the bank.”

Total assets finished the quarter at $820 million. Non-PPP loans ended at $300 million, an increase of $29 million, or 11%, from Q4 2020. March quarter-end deposit balances of $390 million increased $42 million, or 12% from Q4 2020, with noninterest bearing deposits growing 11%.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain very strong. In response to the strong rate of loan growth, the allowance for loan loss was increased to $3.62 million or 1.22% of loans, less held for sale and 100% government guaranteed loans at March 31, 2021. The bank funded $500,000 in provision to the allowance for loan loss in the first quarter. Shannon Stoeger, Chief Credit Officer, commented, “Our portfolio quality remains historically strong, we continue to proactively monitor our borrowing relationships, and we will continue to ensure the allowance for loan losses is adequately funded.”

Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2021 was $35.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million from year-end 2020 as a result of profitable operations. Book value per share increased to $7.20 per share compared with $6.81 at year-end 2020.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Todd Cooper
CEO – Idaho First Bank
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com

Idaho First Bank    
Financial Highlights (unaudited)    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)    
                         
For the three months ended March 31:   2021       2020     Change    
  Net interest income   $5,990       $1,954       $4,036     207 %    
  Provision for loan losses   500       70       430     614 %    
  Mortgage banking income   468       78       390     497 %    
  Other noninterest income   182       135       47     35 %    
  Noninterest expenses   3,549       2,080       1,469     71 %    
    Net income before taxes   2,592       18       2,574     14292 %      
  Tax provision   695       9       686     7622 %    
    Net income     $1,897       $9       $1,888     20956 %      
                         
At March 31:       2021       2020     Change    
  Loans       $734,137       $180,579       $553,558     307 %    
  Allowance for loan losses   3,620       2,167       1,453     67 %    
  Assets       820,515       236,646       583,869     247 %    
  Deposits       390,133       196,794       193,339     98 %    
  Stockholders' equity   35,805       28,080       7,725     28 %    
                         
  Nonaccrual loans   -       570       (570 )   -100 %    
  Accruing loans more than 90 days past due   -       -       -          
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -          
                         
    Total nonperforming assets   -       570       (570 )   -100 %    
                         
  Book value per share   7.20       6.18       1.02     17 %    
  Shares outstanding   4,975,880       4,542,109       433,771     10 %    
                         
  Allowance to loans   0.49 %     1.20 %            
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       380 %            
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00 %     0.32 %            
                         
Averages for the quarter ended March 31:   2021       2020     Change    
  Loans       $795,479       $175,354       $620,125     354 %    
  Earning assets   849,729       221,222       628,507     284 %    
  Assets       865,093       232,986       632,107     271 %    
  Deposits       373,053       196,486       176,567     90 %    
  Stockholders' equity   34,623       27,953       6,670     24 %    
                         
  Loans to deposits   213 %     89 %            
  Net interest margin   2.86 %     3.55 %            
                         



Idaho First Bank  
Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                           
Income Statement Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
  Net interest income $ 5,990     $ 5,556     $ 5,106     $ 4,054     $ 1,954    
  Provision for loan losses   500       -       500       500       70    
  Mortgage banking income   468       541       253       45       78    
  Other noninterest income   182       172       169       134       135    
  Noninterest expenses   3,549       4,646       3,695       2,540       2,080    
    Net income before taxes   2,592       1,622       1,332       1,193       18    
  Tax provision   695       432       357       319       9    
    Net income   $ 1,897     $ 1,190     $ 975     $ 874     $ 9    
                           
Period End Information Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
  Loans       $734,137       $819,117       $856,333       $809,009       $180,579    
  Allowance for loan losses   3,620       3,169       3,168       2,668       2,167    
  Nonperforming loans   -       -       -       413       570    
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -    
  Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)       49       (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )  
                           
  Allowance to loans   0.49 %     0.39 %     0.37 %     0.33 %     1.20 %  
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       -       -       645 %     380 %  
  Nonperforming loans to loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.32 %  
                           
Average Balance Information Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020  
  Loans       $795,479       $843,342       $833,805       $620,647       $175,354    
  Earning assets   849,729       892,737       892,726       730,194       221,222    
  Assets       865,093       908,173       907,075       743,522       232,986    
  Deposits       373,053       311,071       279,100       285,689       196,486    
  Stockholders' equity   34,623       32,757       31,055       28,126       27,953    
                           
  Loans to deposits   213 %     271 %     299 %     217 %     89 %  
  Net interest margin   2.86 %     2.48 %     2.28 %     2.23 %     3.55 %  
                           




Primary Logo

You just read:

Idaho First Bank Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.