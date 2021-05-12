Aspire2STEAM.org Announces Third Scholarship Recipient in 2021—Jyoti Rani

Share This Article

News Provided By

Jyoti Rani Scholarship Recipient Aspire2STEAM.org

Teenage technologist and humanitarian, Jyoti Rani, receives support from nonprofit dedicated to helping young women overcome STEAM-related education barriers

I feel deeply fulfilled to create opportunities that I lacked and it’s just as crucial to create a pipeline that ensures progress.” — Jyoti Rani, Aspire2STEAM.org scholarship recipient

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We are pleased to announce that Jyoti Rani is the newest recipient of one of our ASPIRER scholarships,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO and Co-Founder at Aspire2STEAM.org. “She is an incredibly talented and driven teenage technologist with entrepreneurial abilities far beyond her years.”Jyoti is finishing up her last weeks as a senior at Oak Grove High School in San Jose, California, dually enrolled in community college, and an incoming freshman at University of California, Berkeley. She was admitted to Berkeley’s dual degree program, Management Entrepreneurship and Technology (M.E.T.), and will major in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and Business Administration.Jyoti realized a burning desire for empathy-driven innovation while traveling in India and visiting her grandfather’s ancestral village. “Seeing people struggle to access not only education but also electricity, internet, and even clean drinking water, it became clear to me why I want to innovate,” said Jyoti. “It was there that I realized my intention behind innovation is to help manifest global well-being and protect the human rights of all 7.6 billion world citizens.”Through the entrepreneurship magnet program at her high school, Jyoti founded ShareStuff: an education empowerment nonprofit and app.Sharestuff’s algorithms match under-resourced schools globally with locally sourced, gently used donations , such as bikes to help students get to school. After receiving numerous awards and recognition for entrepreneurial innovation, she was chosen to speak at the United Nations on the Global Goals panel with C-suite executives on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and social entrepreneurship.Jyoti’s keen interest in applying technology to solve real-world humanitarian issues factored into Aspire2STEAM’s decision to award her a scholarship. “I believe our very lives and the future of our planet depend on empathetic, emotionally intelligent humans taking a front seat in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other tech-driven innovations,” says O’Donoghue. “We have faith that Jyoti will continue to use her talents for the higher good, especially at this time of rapid technological growth when it is so desperately needed. We encourage prospective donors to invest in her future and the futures of others like her.”O’Donoghue continues, “The sad reality is that tuition costs have grossly outpaced most students’ and their families’ ability to pay for education beyond high school. Another barrier today is the fact that few high schools have access to resources needed to graduate employable students. Additional certification and education is a prerequisite for those who hope to earn above-poverty wages.”And opportunity barriers present themselves to students early on as Jyoti learned, firsthand. “Entering my Title 1 high school, with the majority of students classified as ‘low income’, I was surprised to find a shadow of the educational inequities I’d observed abroad,” said Jyoti. “Gradually, I realized that although Silicon Valley boomed with STEM opportunities, my school’s comparative lack of technical opportunities created a bubble of isolation.”To help burst the bubble, Jyoti took the initiative to meet with QPi Education’s CEO and school staff to secure and teach a $4,000-valued, mini self-driving car robotics pilot program at no cost; the pilot’s success supported an $8,000 district-wide expansion of the program. She also founded Oak Grove’s coding club, independently partnered with San Jose State University’s Machine Learning Club, and hosted an 8-week Artificial Intelligence program benefitting 50+ students. Finally, she established the unifying STEM Career Connecting Clubs Network (CCC) and is working to set up her high school’s first Robotics team for 2022. “I feel deeply fulfilled to create opportunities that I lacked,” said Jyoti, “and it’s just as crucial to create a pipeline that ensures progress.”Realizing that inequities branched into her larger community, Jyoti went one step further, evolved her local volunteer group, and co-founded Code 4 Tomorrow (C4T), a fiscally-sponsored 501(c)3 nonprofit. “In the role of co-president, I was honored to have the responsibility of channeling the visionary power of today’s youth to create change.” In a few months, Code 4 Tomorrow grew a 70-plus global mentor team, designed custom kid-friendly online courses, and launched the 2020 virtual, STEM summer series that impacted 500-plus students. Overall, C4T has impacted over 2,000 students.C4T recently received a $3,000 grant from ARM and is excited to bring together communities of parents, students, teachers, working professionals, and mentors to empower education in this critical time. C4T’s summer session registration for quality, free programs launches in May 2021. Please visit code4tomorrow.org to learn more and support.As individuals, O’Donoghue believes we must support aspiring students who want careers in STEAM so they can do the work that ultimately impact us all. “We talk about the need to close gender and opportunity gaps in STEAM, but more action must be taken,” she said. “That’s why we launched our 21 in ‘21 Annual Campaign to give our supporters a cause they can get behind, helping fund 21 new scholarships for young women and girls this year.”Aspire2STEAM.org (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) is in its fourth year of operation and was founded on the belief that when you give young women and girls access to an education and mentoring to become self-empowered, you lift them up, those around them…and ultimately the world. Those qualifying are encouraged to apply for a scholarship online . Donations fund scholarships for young women and girls experiencing financial and opportunity barriers as they complete their STEAM-related education.

Jyoti Rani, Aspire2STEAM Scholarship Recipient