Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 52,443,389 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) were represented at the meeting, being 50.52% of the Common Shares. Detailed results for the ballot votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Proposal Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Election of John M. Clark as Director 97.69 2.31
Election of Frederick H. Earnest as Director 98.71 1.29
Election of W. Durand Eppler as Director 97.67 2.33
Election of Deborah J. Friedman as Director 98.13 1.87
Election of C. Thomas Ogryzlo as Director 97.61 2.39
Election of Michael B. Richings as Director 96.95 3.05
Election of Tracy A. Stevenson as Director 97.75 2.25

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed Plante & Moran PLLC as auditors of the Company and passed ordinary resolutions to approve: on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers and all unallocated stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

For further information, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or IR@vistagold.com. You may also visit our website at www.vistagold.com.

 


