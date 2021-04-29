Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IBEX Limited to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 18, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of CX technology and outsourcing solutions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408
International: (914) 987-7129
Conference ID: 2595966
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2595966
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 25, 2021)
Webcast https://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex
With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

Media Contact: 
Brad Jones, Senior Director, PR & Communications, ibex, 720.643.8731, brad.jones@ibex.co

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson, The Blueshirt Group, 415.269.2645, brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


