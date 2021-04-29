IBEX Limited to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 18, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of CX technology and outsourcing solutions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



About ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

