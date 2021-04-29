Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

Revises 2021 Financial Forecast



/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

(in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Total revenues $343.0 $192.5 78% Net income (loss) $69.7 ($12.5) * Net income (loss) per diluted share $1.28 ($0.24) * Adjusted net income (2) $83.6 $0.3 * Adjusted net income (2) per diluted share $1.53 $0.01 * Adjusted EBITDA (2) $123.5 $15.3 * * % change is greater than 100%

2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (1)

(I) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Q1)

Revenues



(in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Product sales, net (5): • NARCAN® Nasal Spray $74.2 $72.2 3% • Anthrax vaccines $55.0 $51.9 6% • Other $8.7 $24.1 (64)% Total product sales, net $137.9 $148.2 (7)% Contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services $183.8 $21.7 * Contracts and grants $21.3 $22.6 (6)% Total revenues $343.0 $192.5 78% (5) Product sales, net are reported net of variable consideration including returns, rebates, wholesaler fees and prompt pay discounts. * % change is greater than 100%

Product Sales, net

For Q1 2021, revenues from NARCAN Nasal Spray and Anthrax vaccines were consistent as compared to Q1 2020.

For Q1 2021, revenues from other product sales decreased $15.4 million as compared to Q1 2020. The decrease is primarily due to lower sales of BAT®[Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) - (Equine)], due to timing of deliveries to the U.S. government (USG) and the Strategic National Stockpile, and lower sales of the Company's travel health vaccines, largely Vivotif® (Typhoid Vaccine Live Oral Ty21a), due to the currently low level of global travel.

Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services

For Q1 2021, revenue from contract development and manufacturing services was $183.8 million, an increase of

$162.1 million, as compared to Q1 2020. The increase is largely due to the public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the USG's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and CDMO services in support of commercial innovators.

Contracts and Grants

For Q1 2021, revenues from contracts and grants were consistent as compared to Q1 2020.

Operating Expenses

(in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Cost of product sales and CDMO services $99.3 $76.9 29% Research and development $52.5 $42.7 23% Selling, general and administrative $80.9 $69.7 16% Amortization of intangible assets $14.9 $14.8 1%

Cost of Product Sales and CDMO Services

For Q1 2021, cost of product sales and contract development and manufacturing services increased $22.4 million as compared to Q1 2020. The increase is primarily due to a higher volume of CDMO services, largely the Company's arrangements to address the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a decline in costs associated with product sales due to the lower total product sales, net.

Research and Development

For Q1 2021, research and development expenses increased $9.8 million as compared to Q1 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher costs associated with the development of the COVID-HIG therapeutic product candidate, offset by a decline in costs associated with the development of the AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) product candidate as this program is nearing completion. Net of contracts and grants revenue, which consists primarily of reimbursements against development investments, research and development expenses were $31.2 million for Q1 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative

For Q1 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased $11.2 million as compared to Q1 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher staffing and professional service costs to support the Company's growth.

Additional Financial Information

Gross Margin (2)

(in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Gross margin $222.4 $93.0 139% Gross margin % (gross margin divided by adjusted revenues (2)) 69% 55% 14% Adjusted gross margin $223.5 $93.6 139% Adjusted gross margin % (adjusted gross margin divided by adjusted revenues (2)) 69% 55% 14%

CDMO Metrics

CDMO Backlog Rollforward (in millions) Beginning backlog (12/31/2020) $1,340.0 Revenue recognized during Q1 2021 ($183.8) New business (net new contracted value included in backlog) $186.6 Ending backlog (3/31/2021) $1,342.8





(in millions) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change CDMO services backlog (3) $1,342.8 $1,340.0 —% CDMO services opportunity funnel (4) $807.1 $689.0 17%

Capital Expenditures

(in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Gross capital expenditures $56.1 $24.2 132% - Capital expenditures reimbursed ($7.2) $— —% Net capital expenditures $48.9 $24.2 102% Gross capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 16% 13% 3%

2021 FINANCIAL FORECAST

For full year 2021, the Company's revised and previous forecast of the following financial metrics is as follows:

(in millions) Revised 2021 Forecast Previous 2021 Forecast Total revenues $1,700 - $1,900 $1,950 - $2,050 • NARCAN® nasal spray $305 - $325 $305 - $325 • Anthrax vaccines $280 - $310 $280 - $310 • ACAM2000® $185 - $205 $185 - $205 • CDMO services $765 - $875 $925 - $965 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $620 - $720 $750 - $810 Adjusted net income (2) $395 - $470 $475 - $525 Gross margin (2) 63% - 65% 65%

The Company's revised financial forecast for 2021 includes the following additional considerations:

Revised considerations

CDMO services revenues have been reduced primarily due to the hold of certain COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance lots and commitment not to initiate new manufacturing at Bayview pending further review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Even assuming FDA concurrence to re-initiate new manufacturing and/or release of lots, the Company expects a delay in the timing of expected revenue.

Total revenues, specifically other product sales, are expected to be impacted due to the Company's assumption that a new raxibacumab contract will be awarded later than previously planned.

Unchanged considerations

Anthrax vaccines revenues are expected to continue to primarily reflect procurement of AV7909 under the terms of the Company’s existing contract with BARDA at a more normalized annual level.

ACAM2000®, (Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) vaccine deliveries are expected to continue under the terms of the Company’s existing contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at unit volume levels consistent with 2020 deliveries.

Narcan® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray revenues assume the naloxone market remains competitive, that at least one new entrant will enter the market by year end, and that no generic entrant will enter the market prior to the anticipated appellate decision related to the pending patent litigation, which is expected in the second half of 2021.

Pipeline progress is expected across the vaccines, therapeutics, and devices portfolios, anticipating at least one Phase 3 launch and one Biologics License Application (BLA)/Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filing.

Capital expenditures, net of reimbursement, are expected to be in a range of 8% to 9% of total revenues, reflecting ongoing investments in capacity and capability expansions in support of the Company's CDMO services business and product portfolio.



Q2 2021 REVENUE FORECAST

For Q2 2021, the Company expects total revenues of $370 million to $430 million.

FOOTNOTES

(1) All financial information incorporated within this release is unaudited

(2) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income," "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA," "Reconciliation of Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin" and "Reconciliation of Net Research and Development Expenses" for a definition of terms and the reconciliation tables.

(3) CDMO backlog is defined as estimated remaining contract value as of the indicated period pursuant to signed contracts, the majority of which is expected to be recognized over the next 24 months.

(4) CDMO opportunity funnel is defined as proposal values from new work with new customers, new work with existing customers and extensions/expansions of existing contracts with existing customers, that if converted to new business the majority of which is expected to be realized over the next 24 months. This excludes any value associated with an extension of the commercial supply agreements (CSA) with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

(5) Product sales, net are reported net of variable consideration including returns, rebates, wholesaler fees and prompt pay discounts.

ABOUT EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 547.8 $ 621.3 Restricted cash 0.2 0.2 Accounts receivable, net 184.4 230.9 Inventories, net 406.5 307.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42.2 36.5 Total current assets 1,181.1 1,195.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 692.9 644.1 Intangible assets, net 648.2 663.1 Goodwill 266.5 266.7 Other assets 111.4 113.4 Total assets $ 2,900.1 $ 2,883.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 142.2 $ 136.1 Accrued expenses 25.0 46.9 Accrued compensation 55.0 84.6 Debt, current portion 26.0 33.8 Other current liabilities 122.0 83.1 Total current liabilities 370.2 384.5 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 5.3 34.2 Debt, net of current portion 833.1 841.0 Deferred tax liability 53.3 53.2 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 52.5 55.5 Other liabilities 62.9 67.8 Total liabilities $ 1,377.3 $ 1,436.2 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15.0 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200.0 shares authorized, 54.8 and 54.3 shares issued; 53.6 and 53.1 shares outstanding, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 790.1 784.9 Treasury stock, at cost, 1.2 common shares (39.6 ) (39.6 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (24.4 ) (25.3 ) Retained earnings 796.6 726.9 Total stockholders' equity 1,522.8 1,447.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,900.1 $ 2,883.2





Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 137.9 $ 148.2 Contract development and manufacturing services 183.8 21.7 Contracts and grants 21.3 22.6 Total revenues 343.0 192.5 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales and contract development and manufacturing services 99.3 76.9 Research and development 52.5 42.7 Selling, general and administrative 80.9 69.7 Amortization of intangible assets 14.9 14.8 Total operating expenses 247.6 204.1 Income (loss) from operations 95.4 (11.6 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (8.5 ) (8.6 ) Other, net (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Total other income (expense), net (10.2 ) (9.7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 85.2 (21.3 ) Income taxes (15.5 ) 8.8 Net income (loss) $ 69.7 $ (12.5 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.31 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 1.28 $ (0.24 ) Shares used in computing income (loss) per share Basic 53.3 52.0 Diluted 54.5 52.0





Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 69.7 $ (12.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 10.5 6.6 Depreciation and amortization 28.7 28.2 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 1.1 0.6 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1.0 0.7 Deferred income taxes (1.7 ) (4.2 ) Other 3.5 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 42.1 108.2 Inventories (99.9 ) (25.6 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10.0 ) (15.3 ) Accounts payable 20.1 (15.6 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (40.0 ) 1.1 Accrued compensation (29.4 ) (14.9 ) Contract liabilities 9.4 0.5 Net cash provided by operating activities: 5.1 57.8 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other (56.1 ) (24.2 ) Net cash used in investing activities: (56.1 ) (24.2 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Principal payments on revolving credit facility — (20.0 ) Principal payments on term loan facility (5.6 ) (2.8 ) Principal payments on convertible senior notes (10.6 ) — Proceeds from share-based compensation activity 6.9 9.1 Taxes paid for share-based compensation activity (12.2 ) (5.6 ) Contingent consideration payments (0.7 ) (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities: (22.2 ) (20.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.3 ) 0.1 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (73.5 ) 13.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 621.5 168.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 548.0 $ 181.7

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share value) 2021 2020 Source Net income (loss) $69.7 $(12.5) Adjustments: + Non-cash amortization charges 16.0 15.5 Intangible Asset (IA) Amortization, Other Income + Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 1.1 0.6 COGS + Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.2 — SG&A Tax effect (3.4) (3.3) Total adjustments: $13.9 $12.8 Adjusted net income $83.6 $0.3 Adjusted net income per diluted share $1.53 $0.01





(in millions) Revised 2021 Full Year

Forecast Source Net income $340 - $415 Adjustments: + Non-cash amortization charges 64 IA Amortization, Other Income + Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 3 COGS + Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 2 SG&A Tax effect (14) Total adjustments: $55 Adjusted net income $395 - $470

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $69.7 $(12.5) Adjustments: + Depreciation & amortization 28.7 28.2 + Provision for income taxes 15.5 (8.8) + Total interest expense, net 8.3 7.8 + Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 1.1 0.6 + Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.2 — Total adjustments $53.8 $27.8 Adjusted EBITDA $123.5 $15.3





(in millions) Revised 2021 Full Year

Forecast Net income $340 - $415 Adjustments: + Depreciation & amortization 129 + Provision for income taxes 114-139 + Total interest expense, net 32 + Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 3 + Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 2 Total adjustments $280 - $305 Adjusted EBITDA $620 - $720

Reconciliation of Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Total revenues $343.0 $192.5 - Contract and grants revenues (21.3) (22.6) Adjusted revenues $321.7 $169.9 Cost of product sales and contract development and manufacturing services ("COGS") $99.3 $76.9 - Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1.1) (0.6) Adjusted COGS $98.2 $76.3 Gross margin (adjusted revenues minus COGS) $222.4 $93.0 Gross margin % (gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 69% 55% Adjusted gross margin (adjusted revenues minus adjusted COGS) $223.5 $93.6 Adjusted gross margin % (adjusted gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 69% 55%

Reconciliation of Net Research and Development Expenses (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Research and Development Expenses $52.5 $42.7 Adjustments: - Contracts and Grants Revenue (21.3) (22.6) Net Research and Development Expenses 31.2 $20.1 Adjusted Revenue

(Total Revenue less Contracts and Grants Revenue) 321.7 $169.9 Net R&D as % of Adjusted Revenue (Net R&D Margin) 10% 12%



