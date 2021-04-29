Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $32.1 million, $1.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million, $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Net operating earnings(1) were $25.5 million, $1.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $17.2 million, $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021 included:

  • Net income increased by 530.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020, which was due to growth in the business from favorable market conditions and continued rate increases, higher returns on equity investments as a result of a rebound in the financial markets and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years
  • Net operating earnings(1) of $25.5 million increased by 48.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020
  • 36.2% growth in gross written premiums to $168.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020
  • 16.5% increase in net investment income to $6.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020
  • Underwriting income(2) of $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, resulting in a combined ratio of 80.0%
  • 17.6% annualized operating return on equity(3) for the three months ended March 31, 2021

“Results for 2021 are off to a good start, reflecting the strength of our dynamic business model and favorable tail winds in the excess and surplus lines market. Our business continues to run on all cylinders with an increase in premiums of over 36% during the quarter and a combined ratio of 80%. Further, we efficiently deployed capital from our recent equity offering to take advantage of these attractive growth opportunities in the E&S market and achieved an annualized operating return on equity of 17.6% for the first quarter of 2021. We remain as committed as ever to exercise underwriting discipline and cost containment by leveraging the effective use of technology and our industry expertise,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $168.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $124.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 36.2%. Growth in gross written premiums during the first quarter of 2021 over the same period last year was driven by higher submission activity from brokers and increased rates.

Underwriting income(2) was $24.6 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 80.0%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $14.4 million and a combined ratio of 83.9% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter, was largely due to premium growth from a positive underwriting environment, continued rate increases and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years. Loss and expense ratios were 57.1% and 22.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 59.9% and 24.0% for the first quarter of 2020. Results for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $7.1 million, or 5.7 points, and $3.0 million, or 3.3 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are summarized as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021   2020
   
  ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums $ 168,876       $ 124,036    
Ceded written premiums (24,578 )     (15,983 )  
Net written premiums $ 144,298       $ 108,053    
       
Net earned premiums $ 123,041       $ 89,761    
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 70,260       53,733    
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 28,136       21,583    
Underwriting income(2) $ 24,645       $ 14,445    
       
Loss ratio 57.1   %   59.9   %
Expense ratio 22.9   %   24.0   %
Combined ratio 80.0   %   83.9   %
                   
Annualized return on equity(4) 22.1   %   5.0   %
Annualized operating return on equity(3) 17.6   %   17.1   %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021 		  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums		   Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums
   
Loss ratio: ($ in thousands)
Current accident year $ 77,257     62.8   %   $ 56,671     63.1   %
Current accident year - catastrophe losses 76       %   71     0.1   %
Effect of prior accident year development (7,073 )   (5.7 ) %   (3,009 )   (3.3 ) %
Total $ 70,260     57.1   %   $ 53,733     59.9   %
                               

Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.5%. This increase was primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio balance generated from the investment of positive operating cash flow since March 31, 2020 and from proceeds from our equity offering in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 2.6% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2.9% for the first quarter of 2020. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.4 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of the average beginning and ending book value of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income, which includes the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in total comprehensive income was due to higher net income offset in part by a decrease in the fair values of the Company's fixed-maturity investments, resulting from a higher interest rate environment.

The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 18.7% and (1.1)%, respectively. In both the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, the effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $587.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $576.2 million at December 31, 2020. Annualized operating return on equity(3) was 17.6% for the first quarter of 2021, an increase from 17.1% for the first quarter of 2020, which was attributable primarily to growth in the business and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the net change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
     
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Net operating earnings:        
Net income   $ 32,079       $ 5,086    
Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes   (5,602 )     12,767    
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes   (946 )     (613 )  
Net operating earnings   $ 25,531       $ 17,240    
         
Diluted operating earnings per share:        
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.39       $ 0.22    
Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share   (0.24 )     0.56    
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes, per share   (0.04 )     (0.03 )  
Diluted operating earnings per share(1)   $ 1.11       $ 0.76    
         
Operating return on equity:        
Average stockholders' equity(2)   $ 581,902       $ 403,607    
Annualized return on equity(3)   22.1   %   5.0   %
Annualized operating return on equity(4)   17.6   %   17.1   %

(1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the net change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
     
    (in thousands)
Net income   $ 32,079     $ 5,086  
Income tax expense (benefit)   7,360     (56 )
Income before income taxes   39,439     5,030  
Other expenses   448      
Net investment income   (6,942 )   (5,960 )
Change in the fair value of equity securities   (7,091 )   16,161  
Net realized investment gains   (1,198 )   (776 )
Other income   (11 )   (10 )
Underwriting income   $ 24,645     $ 14,445  
                 

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 9082678, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on June 29, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "project," "plan," "estimate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
     
Revenues   (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums   $ 168,876     $ 124,036  
Ceded written premiums   (24,578 )   (15,983 )
Net written premiums   144,298     108,053  
Change in unearned premiums   (21,257 )   (18,292 )
Net earned premiums   123,041     89,761  
         
Net investment income   6,942     5,960  
Change in the fair value of equity securities   7,091     (16,161 )
Net realized investment gains   1,198     776  
Other income   11     10  
Total revenues   138,283     80,346  
         
Expenses        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   70,260     53,733  
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses   28,136     21,583  
Other expenses   448      
Total expenses   98,844     75,316  
Income before income taxes   39,439     5,030  
Total income tax expense (benefit)   7,360     (56 )
Net income   32,079     5,086  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
Change in net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes   (19,622 )   (9,223 )
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 12,457     $ (4,137 )
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic   $ 1.42     $ 0.23  
Diluted   $ 1.39     $ 0.22  
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic   22,665     22,109  
Diluted   23,069     22,678  

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
     
Assets   (in thousands)
Investments:        
Fixed-maturity securities at fair value   $ 1,099,763     $ 1,081,800  
Equity securities at fair value   140,036     129,662  
Total investments   1,239,799     1,211,462  
         
Cash and cash equivalents   132,535     77,093  
Investment income due and accrued   6,639     6,637  
Premiums receivable, net   55,212     48,641  
Reinsurance recoverables   96,191     93,215  
Ceded unearned premiums   26,854     24,265  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions   34,741     31,912  
Intangible assets   3,538     3,538  
Deferred income tax asset, net   608      
Other assets   49,221     50,133  
Total assets   $ 1,645,338     $ 1,546,896  
         
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 688,773     $ 636,013  
Unearned premiums   284,832     260,986  
Payable to reinsurers   15,010     12,672  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   6,502     13,651  
Credit facility   42,601     42,570  
Deferred income tax liability, net       4,648  
Other liabilities   20,054     118  
Total liabilities   1,057,772     970,658  
         
Stockholders' equity   587,566     576,238  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,645,338     $ 1,546,896  
                 

 


Primary Logo

