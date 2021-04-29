Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, CT, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETH) today reported its business and financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported GAAP EPS of $0.61 compared to $(0.01) in the prior year third quarter and adjusted EPS of $0.58 compared to $0.02.



Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “Crisis creates opportunity. In March and April 2020 we furloughed approximately 70% of our global workforce, temporarily closed about 250 manufacturing, logistics and retail design center facilities in North America along with over 100 retail locations internationally, and borrowed $100 million as a precautionary measure and to maximize financial flexibility in light of the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19. A year later our teams have performed well, most of our retail workforce is back and our workforce in our manufacturing has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, we have paid back all the borrowings, ended the quarter with over $100 million of cash, and earlier this week declared a special dividend of $0.75 in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $0.25. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 our retail division written orders increased 51.8% over the prior year quarter.”

Mr. Kathwari continued, “We have performed well due to our strong offerings, a strong network of retail design centers, and our focus on interior design services, which are increasingly being combined with technology. Our industry and many others have been challenged on the supply side. We are relatively in a much better position of focusing on manufacturing in North America where about 75% of our products are made by our craftspeople. About 70% of the products we make are custom-made when an order is received.”

“In these challenging times we continue to focus on safety and treating our associates and customers with dignity and compassion,” Mr. Kathwari concluded.

FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS*

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.61 compared to $(0.01); adjusted EPS of $0.58 compared to $0.02

Consolidated operating margin of 10.7% compared with -0.5%; adjusted operating margin of 11.1% compared with 0.2%

Retail segment written order growth of 51.8%

Wholesale segment written orders increased 39.0%; excluding GSA and other government orders, wholesale segment orders grew 48.3%

Consolidated net delivered sales increased 18.2% to $177.0 million

Consolidated gross margin of 57.3% compared to 56.1%

Strong cash flow helped end the quarter with cash on hand of $109.0 million and no borrowings

Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $6.3 million during the quarter

The company also announced on April 27, 2021 that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.75 and regular cash dividend of $0.25 payable on May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2021.

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release. Comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES*

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, March 31, 202 1 20 20 % Change 202 1 20 20 % Change Net sales $ 176,962 $ 149,774 18.2 % $ 506,846 $ 498,269 1.7 % GAAP gross profit $ 101,409 $ 83,949 20.8 % $ 288,511 $ 275,264 4.8 % Adjusted gross profit* $ 101,409 $ 83,944 20.8 % $ 288,900 $ 279,788 3.3 % GAAP gross margin 57.3 % 56.1 % 56.9 % 55.2 % Adjusted gross margin* 57.3 % 56.0 % 57.0 % 56.2 % GAAP operating income $ 18,987 $ (754 ) 2618.2 % $ 53,223 $ 27,091 96.5 % Adjusted operating income* $ 19,580 $ 353 5446.7 % $ 55,251 $ 22,054 150.5 % GAAP operating margin 10.7 % (0.5 %) 10.5 % 5.4 % Adjusted operating margin* 11.1 % 0.2 % 10.9 % 4.4 % GAAP net income $ 15,608 $ (223 ) 7099.1 % $ 41,844 $ 20,969 99.6 % Adjusted net income* $ 14,675 $ 613 2294.8 % $ 41,126 $ 17,166 150.5 % Effective tax rate 17.8 % 58.8 % 20.2 % 23.4 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ (0.01 ) 6200.0 % $ 1.65 $ 0.80 106.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.58 $ 0.02 2800.0 % $ 1.63 $ 0.65 150.8 % Capital expenditures $ 4,464 $ 4,470 - $ 10,342 $ 12,457 (16.9 %) Cash flows from operating activities $ 36,202 $ 15,296 136.7 % $ 102,120 $ 38,684 164.0 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release

DIVIDEND DECLARED

On April 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a special cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021 and had also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021.

ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for at least 60 days.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative home accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In this press release the Company has included financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS (collectively “non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company computes these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the comparable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain charges and gains and the related tax effect of these adjustments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is provided at the end of this press release.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31 , Nine months ended

March 31 , 202 1 20 20 202 1 20 20 Net sales $ 176,962 $ 149,774 $ 506,846 $ 498,269 Cost of sales 7 5 , 553 65 , 825 2 1 8 , 335 223 , 005 Gross profit 101,409 83,949 288,511 275,264 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,829 83,841 233,649 258,346 Restructuring and other impairment charges, net of gains 59 3 862 1, 639 (1 0 , 173 ) Operating income 18,987 (754 ) 53,223 27,091 Other expenses

Interest and other financing costs



51



85



433



184

Other income (expense), net 57 298 (378) 479 Income before income taxes 18,993 (541 ) 52,412 27,386 Income tax expense 3 , 38 5 (318 ) 10 , 568 6, 41 7 Net income $ 1 5 , 608 (223 ) $ 41 , 844 $ 2 0 , 969 Per share data Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $ 0.61 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.65 $ 0.80 Diluted weighted average common shares 25,400 25,703 25,305 26,362





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, June 30, ASSETS 20 2 1 20 20 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,956 $ 72,276 Accounts receivable, net 11,573 8,092 Inventories, net 135,686 126,101 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3 4 , 905 23,483 Total current assets 291,120 229,952 Property, plant and equipment, net 233,331 236,678 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,583 109,342 Deferred income taxes 1,745 137 Other assets 1, 6 39 1,552 Total ASSETS $ 6 87 , 546 $ 622,789 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,716 $ 25,595 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 115,250 64,031 Accrued compensation and benefits 25,821 18,278 Current operating lease liabilities 34,537 27,366 Other current liabilities 1 1 , 622 3,708 Total current liabilities 225,946 138,978 Long-term debt - 50,000 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 97,467 102,111 Deferred income taxes 2,058 1,074 Other long-term liabilities 5 , 497 2,562 Total LIABILITIES $ 330 , 968 $ 294,725 Shareholders’ equity: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 356,602 $ 328,065 Noncontrolling interests ( 24 ) (1 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 3 56 , 5 78 $ 328,064 Total LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6 87 , 546 $ 622,789





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Design Center Activity (Unaudited) Independent Company- Design Center activity Retailers O perated Total Balance at June 30, 2020 160 144 304 New locations 12 3 15 Closures (12 ) (3 ) (15 ) Transfers - - - Balance at March 31, 2021 160 144 304 Relocations (in new and closures) - 1 1 U.S. 34 139 173 International 126 5 131

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted retail operating income and margin, adjusted wholesale operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below.

These non-GAAP measures are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of its results to others in its industry and prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, its financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Despite the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful in viewing its performance using the same tools that management uses to assess progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance.

The following tables below show a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this news

release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended March 31 , March 31 , 202 1 20 20 % Change 202 1 20 20 % Change Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit / Gross Margin GAAP Gross profit $ 101,409 $ 83,949 20.8 % $ 288,511 $ 275,264 4.8 % Adjustments (pre-tax) * - (5 ) 389 4,52 4 Adjusted gross profit * $ 101,409 $ 83,944 20.8 % $ 288,900 $ 279,788 3.3 % Adjusted gross margin * 57.3 % 56.0 % 57.0 % 56.2 % Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $ 18,987 $ (754 ) 2618.2 % $ 53,223 $ 27,091 96.5 % Adjustments (pre-tax)* 593 1,107 2 , 028 ( 5 , 037 ) Adjusted operating income* $ 19,580 $ 353 5446.7 % $ 55,251 $ 22,054 150.5 % Consolidated Net sales $ 176,962 $ 149,774 18.2 % $ 506,846 $ 498,269 1.7 % GAAP Operating margin 10.7 % (0.5 %) 10.5 % 5.4 % Adjusted operating margin* 11.1 % 0.2 % 10.9 % 4.4 % Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 15,608 ($ 223 ) 7099.1 % $ 41,844 $ 20,969 99.6 % Adjustments, net of tax* (9 3 3 ) 836 (718 ) ( 3 , 803 ) Adjusted net income $ 14,675 $ 613 2294.8 % $ 41,126 $ 17,166 139.6 % Diluted weighted average common shares 25,400 25,703 25,305 26,362 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.61 ($ 0.1 ) 6200.0 % $ 1.65 $ 0.80 106.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.58 $ 0.02 2800.0 % $ 1.63 $ 0.65 150.8 % Wholesale Adjusted Operating Income / Adjusted Operating Margin Wholesale GAAP operating income $ 14,508 $ 8,936 62.4 % $ 40,366 $ 31,594 27.8 % Adjustments (pre-tax)* ( 389 ) 601 - ( 5 , 691 ) Adjusted wholesale operating income* $ 14,119 $ 9,537 48.0 % $ 40,366 $ 25,903 55.8 % Wholesale net sales $ 107,820 $ 93,139 15.8 % $ 306,704 $ 286,357 7.1 % Wholesale GAAP operating margin 13.5 % 9.6 % 13.2 % 11.0 % Adjusted wholesale operating margin* 13.1 % 10.2 % 13.2 % 9.0 % Retail Adjusted Operating Income / Adjusted Operating Margin Retail GAAP operating income $ 4,962 $ (8,772 ) 156.6 % $ 16,854 $ (7,343 ) 329.5 % Adjustments (pre-tax)* 98 2 506 2 ,0 28 65 4 Adjusted retail operating income* $ 5,944 $ (8,266 ) 171.9 % $ 18,882 $ (6,689 ) 382.3 % Retail net sales $ 141,396 $ 115,698 22.2 % $ 404,295 $ 392,065 3.1 % Retail GAAP operating margin 3.5 % (7.6 %) 4.2 % 1.9 % Adjusted retail operating margin* 4.2 % (7.1 %) 4.7 % 1.7 %







* Adjustments to reported GAAP financial measures including gross profit and margin, operating income and margin, net income and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (In thousands) March 31, March 31, 202 1 20 20 202 1 20 20 Inventory reserves and write-downs (wholesale) $ - $ - $ 389 $ 3,209 Manufacturing overhead costs and other (wholesale) - (5 ) - 1,315 Adjustments to gross profit $ - $ (5 ) $ 389 $ 4,524 Inventory reserves and write-downs (wholesale) $ - $ - $ 389 $ 3,209 Optimization of manufacturing and logistics (wholesale) - 363 - 2,148 Gain on sale of Passaic, New Jersey property and other (wholesale) (697 ) - (697 ) (11,497 ) Severance and other professional fees (wholesale) 308 238 308 449 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (retail) (746 ) - (473 ) - Retail acquisition costs, severance and other charges (retail) 322 - 472 148 Lease exit costs 1,406 - 1,406 - Impairment of long-lived assets (retail) - 506 623 506 Adjustments to operating income 593 1,107 2,028 (5,037 ) Adjustments to income before income taxes 593 1,107 2 , 028 ( 5 , 037 ) Related income tax effects on non-recurring items (1) (145 ) (271 ) (497 ) 1,234 Income tax benefit from valuation allowance adjustment (1,381 ) - ( 2,249 ) - Adjustments to net income $ (93 3 ) $ 836 $ (7 1 8 ) $ (3, 803 )

(1) Calculated using a tax rate of 24.5% in all periods presented.



