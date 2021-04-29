AmMax Bio to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments with AMB-05X, its proprietary anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody platform, today announced that it will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will review the company’s pipeline of clinical programs targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, neovascular, and fibrotic diseases on May 13th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings for conference attendees.



AmMax was founded in 2020 to develop therapies under an exclusive worldwide license from Amgen, Inc. that leverage the diverse and critical roles played by the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) signaling pathway for macrophage regulation in multiple organ systems. AmMax is enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical program for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) and has achieved nonclinical proof-of-concept in both neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

About the TGCT Program

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), affecting over 300,000 patients worldwide, is a serious and debilitating disease in which patients can experience severe pain, disability, and diminished quality of life. Surgical resection is the primary standard of care for TGCT, but carries with it significant risk to patients, including complications, prolonged postoperative care, infections, and frequent relapse. Significant unmet needs exist for a safe and efficacious pharmacological therapy. AmMax is uniquely positioned to address the unmet needs by leveraging the target selectivity of AMB-05X and its enhanced safety profile in treating TGCT, while creating a sizable commercial opportunity for improved patient care.

About the nAMD Program

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness, impacting approximately 3 million US patients and 19 million patients worldwide. While anti-VEGF products are considered broadly effective, the development of macular fibrosis can compromise vision in a large percentage of patients over time. A long-acting AMB-05X with strong anti-fibrotic activity will reduce patient treatment burden and is expected to limit vision loss from macular fibrosis. AMB-05X should be complementary to anti-VEGF agents, and offer the potential for both first line and combination therapy.

About the IPF Program

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic progressive inflammatory and fibrotic interstitial lung disease with a 3-5 year median survival if untreated. It is reported to affect approximately 300,000 people in the U.S. and Europe and approximately 3 million people worldwide. AMB-05X offers a first-in-class opportunity for IPF that is potentially disease modifying.

About AMB-05X

A potent anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody, AMB-05X, is a therapeutic platform targeting macrophage-driven diseases with significant unmet medical needs and substantial commercial potential. The CSF1R, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across multiple organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications. Overactivation of the CSF1/IL-34 – CSF1R axis substantially contributes to the inflammation and fibrosis inherent in many diseases. Thus, the potent inhibition of CSF1R activity by AMB-05X represents a novel and powerful means of therapeutic intervention via its dual action.

Contact

AmMax Bio, Inc.

Andrew Sauter, CFO

Email: andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com

Tel: 650-787-3777