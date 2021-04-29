Aqua Metals Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Advanced discussions with several potential license and equipment supply partners





Received first insurance payment of $1.4 million toward the business interruption claim, bringing total insurance collected to $25.0 million; additional payments for property and business interruption claims expected





Strengthened Board of Directors with two appointments that bring licensing, cleantech, and manufacturing experience





Filed provisional patent to protect the application of AquaRefining methodology to lithium-ion battery recycling





Invested $1.5 million in LiNiCo, a cleantech lithium-ion battery recycling innovator; providing an opportunity for strategic partnership





Commencement of triple-net lease-to-buy agreement for non-core McCarran, Nevada AquaRefinery with LiNiCo





Filed provisional patent for a methodology to create battery manufacturing-ready lead oxide directly from AquaRefining process





Established global partnership with BASF





Raised additional net proceeds of $0.5 million subsequent to the 2020 earnings report ($7.5 million total during the first quarter) through opportunistic share sales utilizing at-the-market sales agreements

MCCARRAN, Nev., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have had a very good start to 2021 and have taken several positive steps forward in the evolution of Aqua Metals. Most significantly, we are in advanced discussions with several strong candidates to license and implement our proprietary, hydrometallurgical, clean AquaRefining lead recycling technology. Our primary focus is to secure our first AquaRefining license and equipment supply partnership. We believe Aqua Metals is very close to achieving that goal. Other recent initiatives have included an investment in a strategic partner, paving the way for the formation of an alliance of companies to advance clean recycling technologies for lithium-ion batteries. In addition, we are working to strengthen our already robust IP portfolio with the submission of two strategic provisional patents covering our metal oxide and lithium battery recycling initiatives. Further, we have increased the expertise of our Board with the appointments of Molly Zhang and Edward Smith, who are already contributing with their vast experience in licensing, cleantech and manufacturing.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on the final stages of its V1.25L Aqualyzer program. As Aqua Metals has been refining its product offering for future license and equipment supply partners, the Company did not generate revenue during the first quarter of 2021. The minimal revenue recognized during the first quarter of 2020 was the result of the sale of existing inventory.

Cost of product sales increased by approximately 11% during the first quarter to $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2020. The slight increase in cost of product sales was driven by plant clean-up costs in preparation for the lease and planned sale of the facility.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 decreased approximately 4% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Aqua Metals achieved a significant decrease in general and administrative expenses last year, during the first quarter of 2020. These improvements resulted from swift cost reduction measures implemented during the Company’s expedited transition to a capital-light business model. The Company continues to scrutinize all expenses while focusing on efficient capital management.

Aqua Metals received insurance proceeds of $231,000 during the first quarter of 2021 related to the 2019 fire. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company received an additional insurance payment of $1.4 million, the first payment related to its business interruption claim. Including the most recent insurance payment, the total collected is now $25.0 million. It is anticipated that additional insurance collections will be received, reflecting asset replacement cost and business interruption coverage. As the amounts received have exceeded the original insurance receivable balance, that was limited by GAAP accounting standards, any additional payments are reported as other income.

Interest expense decreased approximately 97% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease resulted from the retirement of the Veritex loan during the fourth quarter of 2020, leaving the Company essentially debt free.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $4.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The net loss for the first quarter was $4.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals made a $1.5 investment in LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”). LiNiCo is a cleantech innovator focused on sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling methodologies. This investment is reflected as a non-current asset on the balance sheet. As another significant step in implementing its capital-light business model, the Company also reached an agreement with LiNiCo for the lease with an option to purchase its McCarran, Nevada plant. The agreement is structured to allow Aqua Metals to retain use of a portion of the building while also receiving lease revenues. As part of the transaction, LiNiCo is required to pay Aqua Metals two non-refundable cash deposits totaling $3.25 million to be used toward the purchase of the facility. As a triple-net lease, the agreement will significantly reduce Aqua Metals' cash outflow related to the plant. The lease-to-buy agreement commenced on April 1, 2021.

The Company utilized its at-the-market share sales agreements during the quarter. Through opportunistic share sales, Aqua Metals recently raised additional net proceeds of approximately $0.5 million. This is in addition to the $7.0 million previously announced and increased the total to $7.5 million raised during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $11.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit: www.aquametals.com.

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,727 $ 6,533 Accounts receivable — 32 Inventory 1,091 1,091 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 641 702 Total current assets 13,459 8,358 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 24,722 24,883 Intellectual property, net 775 819 Investment in LiNiCo 1,500 — Other assets 1,108 1,078 Total non-current assets 28,105 26,780 Total assets $ 41,564 $ 35,138 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,697 $ 1,552 Accrued expenses 1,709 1,253 Lease liability, current portion 606 620 Notes payable, current portion 31 29 Total current liabilities 4,043 3,454 Lease liability, non-current portion 108 242 Notes payable, non-current portion 170 303 Total liabilities 4,321 3,999 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,755,336 and 64,461,065 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 68 64 Additional paid-in capital 206,914 196,728 Accumulated deficit (169,739 ) (165,653 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,243 31,139 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,564 $ 35,138









AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Product sales $ — $ 18 Operating cost and expense Cost of product sales 1,610 1,454 Research and development cost 289 242 General and administrative expense 2,299 2,385 Total operating expense 4,198 4,081 Loss from operations (4,198 ) (4,063 ) Other income and (expense) Insurance proceeds net of related expenses (12 ) (203 ) PPP loan forgiveness 131 — Interest expense (5 ) (183 ) Interest and other income — 22 Total other income (expense), net 114 (364 ) Loss before income tax expense (4,084 ) (4,427 ) Income tax expense (2 ) — Net loss $ (4,086 ) $ (4,427 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 66,877,948 59,582,603 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 )



