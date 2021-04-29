MicroVision Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced its first quarter 2021 results.



Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, compared to $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. MicroVision's net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.04 per share for the first quarter of 2020. The Company ended the first quarter of 2021 with $75.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $16.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We remain on track in advancing our automotive lidar development program as the Company completed its A-Sample lidar hardware and development platform on schedule,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. “We are prepared and plan to share key performance data with potential customers, partners or parties interested in a strategic transaction. We expect that a version of this first-generation long-range lidar sensor, after internal and external validation, reliability and compliance testing, could be available for sale, in initial quantities, in the third or fourth quarter of 2021 as we previously reported. Additionally, with the recent completion of two At-the-Market equity raises, we believe the Company is in a strong financial position which enhances our ability to negotiate with potential strategic partners.”

Financial Results Webcast

MicroVision will host a webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on April 29, 2021 from the webcast link. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company’s integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company’s future products, progress on development, pursuit of a strategic transaction, financial position and ability to negotiate with potential strategic partners and product applications and statements using words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect” and “could” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs; its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts that the Company deems desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; its or its customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.





MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,338 $ 16,862 Other current assets 565 698 Total current assets 75,903 17,560 Property and equipment, net 2,245 1,883 Operating lease right-of-use asset 851 946 Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 152 164 Other assets 25 18 Total assets $ 79,611 $ 21,006 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 698 $ 630 Accrued liabilities 710 495 Contract liabilities 7,286 7,765 Current portion of long-term debt 699 431 Current portion of operating lease liability 680 676 Current portion of finance lease obligations 28 31 Total current liabilities 10,101 10,028 Long term debt, net of current portion 886 1,151 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 624 774 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 39 44 Total liabilities 11,650 11,997 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock at par value 158 153 Additional paid-in capital 660,267 601,224 Subscriptions receivable - (6,135 ) Accumulated deficit (592,464 ) (586,233 ) Total shareholders' equity 67,961 9,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 79,611 $ 21,006









MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Product revenue $ - $ 1,247 License and royalty revenue 479 212 Contract revenue - 10 Total revenue 479 1,469 Cost of product revenue (5 ) 1,395 Cost of contract revenue - 4 Total cost of revenue (5 ) 1,399 Gross margin 484 70 Research and development expense 4,462 3,683 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 2,247 1,771 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (450 ) Total operating expenses 6,709 5,004 Loss from operations (6,225 ) (4,934 ) Other expense, net (6 ) - Net income (loss) $ (6,231 ) $ (4,934 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 155,454 127,214

Investor Relations Contact