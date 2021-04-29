Marlin Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Summary:



Net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $11.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share a year ago and down from net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share last quarter

Ended the quarter with total stockholders’ equity of $201.7 million and a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 20.73%

Total 30+ day delinquencies were 1.16%, down from 1.79% in the prior year and 1.63% in the fourth quarter; annualized net charge-offs of 1.67%, compared with 2.57% in the fourth quarter and 3.11% in the first quarter last year

Total sourced origination volume of $83.8 million, down 0.3% from the prior quarter, and down 46.8% year-over-year. Average total finance receivables were $833.5 million, down 17.4% year-over-year

Loss provision net benefit of $2.9 million with ending allowance for credit losses of $38.9 million; allowance as a percentage of receivables was 4.64% for equipment finance and 5.51% for working capital, down from prior quarter percentages of 5.07% for equipment finance and 6.02% for working capital;



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported first quarter 2021 net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $11.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Marlin’s first quarter results are highlighted by solid credit quality, improving origination volume trends and strong earnings. Our portfolio performed better than expected during the first quarter with delinquency and net charge-off metrics in-line with, or below, pre-pandemic levels. This, coupled with an improving macro-economic outlook resulted in a net release in loss reserves established last year in response to the pandemic. At the bottom line, net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, expanded significantly from a year ago.”

Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the first quarter of $83.8 million was down 46.8% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $7.4 million in the first quarter was down 80.3% from $37.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Indirect origination volume in the first quarter of 2021 was $76.2 million, down 33.0% from $113.8 million in the first quarter last year. Net Investment in Leases and Loans was $797.4 million, down 17.8% from first quarter last year, while total managed assets stood at approximately $1.0 billion, down 23.2% from the first quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 8.39% for the first quarter, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and down 95 basis points from a year ago. The sequential quarter increase was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense resulting from lower deposit rates, partially offset by a decrease in new origination loan and lease yields, interest income, and lower fee income. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily related to the decrease in new origination loan and lease yields and interest income. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables was 157 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 187 basis points for the prior quarter and 225 basis points for the first quarter of 2020, resulting from lower rates and a shift in mix, as higher rate long-term debt pays down.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $23.6 million in the first quarter last year.

Marlin recorded a $2.9 million provision for credit losses net benefit in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.7 million provision net benefit in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $25.2 million provision net expense in the first quarter of 2020. The provision release in the first quarter of 2021 reflects better than expected portfolio performance, continued positive performance trends, and an improved macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest income was $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $4.1 million in the prior quarter and $12.2 million in the prior year period. The sequential quarter increase is primarily due to property tax revenue that is seasonally high in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in gains from the sale of assets. Non-interest expense was $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses related to property tax expense that is seasonally high in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million write-off of goodwill impairment in the prior year period.

Marlin recorded a $2.5 million tax expense in the first quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 26.9%. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $4.8 million tax expense representing an effective tax rate of 23.9%, and in the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $7.4 million of tax benefit.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 4.65% at March 31, 2021 compared with 5.09% at December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a $2.9 million provision for credit losses net benefit, compared with $25.2 million provision net expense recognized in the first quarter of 2020 and a $12.7 million provision net benefit recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision release in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to positive changes in the outlook of macroeconomic assumptions to which the reserve is correlated as well as positive trends in portfolio performance.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $93.8 million total receivables that were modified, or 11.2% of total net investment, or $90.8 million (11.1%) Equipment Finance and $3.0 million (16.4%) of Working Capital. Total modified receivables for Equipment Finance and Working Capital declined 12.9% and 56.6%, respectively from corresponding amounts as of December 31st.

Equipment Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 116 basis points as of March 31, 2021, down 43 basis points from December 31, 2020, and down 66 basis points from March 31, 2020. Working Capital receivables over 15 days delinquent were 147 basis points as of March 31, 2021, down 353 basis points from December 31, 2020, and down 108 basis points from March 31, 2020. Annualized first quarter total net charge-offs were 1.67% of average total finance receivables versus 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.11% a year ago.

Corporate Developments

On April 29, 2021, Marlin’s Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 10, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on April 28, 2021, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.50%.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis and adjusted efficiency ratio are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements represent only the company’s current beliefs regarding future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding expectations of future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could”, “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others (including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the “Investors” section of our website. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expense, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company defines General and administrative annualized percent of average finance receivables, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio, adjusting the numerator for any General and administrative discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis, acquisition related general and administrative expenses, Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, and pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company defines Non-interest expense divided by average total managed assets, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the number for any non-interest expense discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expenses, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2021

2020

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,244 $ 5,473 Interest-earning deposits with banks 105,378 130,218 Total cash and cash equivalents 110,622 135,691 Time deposits with banks 4,482 5,967 Restricted interest-earning deposits related to consolidated VIEs 4,358 4,719 Investment securities (amortized cost of $12.6 million and $11.5 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 12,373 11,624 Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 319,092 337,159 Loans 517,249 532,125 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses (includes $23.2 million and $30.4 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 836,341 869,284 Allowance for credit losses (38,912 ) (44,228 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 797,429 825,056 Intangible assets 5,510 5,678 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,648 7,623 Property and equipment, net 8,603 8,574 Property tax receivables, net of allowance 12,063 6,854 Other assets 9,776 10,212 Total assets $ 972,864 $ 1,021,998 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 678,331 $ 729,614 Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs 23,670 30,665 Operating lease liabilities 8,517 8,700 Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 10,916 6,316 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 26,086 27,734 Net deferred income tax liability 23,642 22,604 Total liabilities 771,162 825,633 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,009,323 and 11,974,530 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 120 120 Additional paid-in capital 76,682 76,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (115 ) 69 Retained earnings 125,015 119,853 Total stockholders’ equity 201,702 196,365 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 972,864 $ 1,021,998

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income $ 18,288 $ 26,465 Fee income 2,455 2,766 Interest and fee income 20,743 29,231 Interest expense 3,263 5,680 Net interest and fee income 17,480 23,551 Provision for credit losses (2,936 ) 25,150 Net interest and fee income (loss) after provision for credit losses 20,416 (1,599 ) Non-interest income: Gain on leases and loans sold - 2,282 Insurance premiums written and earned 1,998 2,282 Other income 6,574 7,639 Non-interest income 8,572 12,203 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 8,373 9,519 General and administrative 11,246 13,605 Goodwill impairment - 6,735 Non-interest expense 19,619 29,859 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,369 (19,255 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,518 (7,434 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,851 $ (11,821 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.57 $ (1.00 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.57 $ (1.00 )

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) as reported $ 6,851 $ (11,821 ) Deduct: Goodwill impairment - (6,735 ) Tax effect - 1,614 Total adjustments, net of tax - (5,121 ) Net tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act of 2020 - 3,256 Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis $ 6,851 $ (9,956 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported $ 0.57 ($ 1.00 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share on an adjusted basis $ 0.57 ($ 0.84 ) Return on Average Assets as reported 2.78 % -3.98 % Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.78 % -3.35 % Return on Average Equity as reported 13.89 % -22.75 % Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 13.89 % -19.16 % Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported $ 19,619 $ 29,859 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - (6,735 ) Acquisition related expenses (160 ) (378 ) Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199 ) (807 ) Pass-through expenses (5,570 ) (6,002 ) Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $ 13,690 $ 15,937 Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported $ 26,052 $ 35,754 Adjustments to Denominator: Pass-through revenue (5,020 ) (5,504 ) Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $ 21,032 $ 30,250 Efficiency Ratio as reported 75.31 % 83.51 % Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 65.09 % 52.68 %

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, as reported $ 19,619 $ 29,859 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - (6,735 ) Acquisition related expenses (160 ) (378 ) Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199 ) (807 ) Pass-through expenses (5,570 ) (6,002 ) Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, on an adjusted basis $ 13,690 $ 15,937 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets as reported 7.49 % 8.89 % Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets on an adjusted basis 5.23 % 4.74 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as reported $ 11,246 $ 13,605 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - - Acquisition related expenses (168 ) (200 ) Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199 ) (807 ) Pass-through expenses (5,570 ) (6,002 ) General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as adjusted $ 5,309 $ 6,596 General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables as reported 5.40 % 5.39 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables on an adjusted basis 2.55 % 2.62 %

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 3/31/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

Net Income (Loss) Net Income ($11,821 ) ($5,882 ) $2,743 $15,302 $6,851 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets -3.98 % -1.88 % 0.98 % 5.74 % 2.77 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity -22.75 % -12.41 % 6.00 % 33.59 % 13.89 % EPS Data: Net Income (Loss) Allocated to Common Stock ($11,821 ) ($5,882 ) $2,707 $15,112 $6,766 Basic Earnings (loss) per Share ($1.00 ) ($0.50 ) $0.23 $1.28 $0.57 Diluted Earnings (loss) per Share ($1.00 ) ($0.50 ) $0.23 $1.28 $0.57 Number of Shares - Basic 11,876,147 11,760,479 11,791,141 11,825,693 11,834,415 Number of Shares - Diluted 11,876,147 11,760,479 11,832,413 11,841,134 11,869,218 Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $37,821 $6,617 $8,381 $8,658 $7,437 Indirect Originations $113,760 $58,802 $58,736 $74,353 $76,245 Total Originations (6) $151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 $83,682 Equipment Finance Originations $127,681 $64,572 $65,764 $75,873 $75,272 Working Capital Loans Originations $23,900 $847 $1,353 $7,138 $8,410 Total Originations (6) $151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 $83,682 Assets originated for sale in the period $3,301 $1,135 $62 $0 $0 Assets referred in the period $2,509 $664 $1,297 $1,046 $84 Total Sourced Originations (6) $157,391 $67,218 $68,476 $84,057 $83,766 Implicit Yield on Originations: Total (6) 12.45 % 9.16 % 9.34 % 9.63 % 9.46 % Direct 21.69 % 13.80 % 15.76 % 19.85 % 21.22 % Indirect 9.39 % 8.64 % 8.42 % 8.38 % 8.32 % Equipment Finance 8.95 % 8.80 % 8.77 % 7.97 % 7.63 % Working Capital 31.16 % 36.75 % 36.62 % 26.72 % 25.85 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans Originated $0 $4,178 $202 $0 $0 Implicit Yield on Paycheck Protection Loans Originated n/a 4.56 % 2.76 % n/a n/a Assets sold in the period $22,929 $1,127 $4,286 $0 $0





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 Impact Yield on Organizations: # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 5,863 3,178 3,410 3,552 3,687 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 46 % 37 % 40 % 44 % 44 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 932 518 547 566 555 Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.49 % 9.90 % 9.69 % 9.06 % 8.78 % Fee Income (5) 1.10 % 1.00 % 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Interest and Fee Income 11.59 % 10.90 % 10.90 % 10.23 % 9.96 % Interest Expense 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.03 % 1.87 % 1.57 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 9.34 % 8.68 % 8.87 % 8.36 % 8.39 % Cost of Funds (1) 2.50 % 2.17 % 2.13 % 1.97 % 1.79 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $21,076 $19,985 $19,719 $18,068 $16,901 Interest Income Working Capital Loans $4,932 $4,095 $2,526 $1,515 $1,303 Average Total Finance Receivables $1,008,823 $979,313 $924,635 $869,625 $833,474 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $947,696 $928,210 $886,990 $845,487 $813,263 Average Working Capital Loans $61,127 $51,103 $33,696 $23,019 $19,062 End of Period Net Investment in leases and loans, net of allowance Equipment Finance $918,264 $876,919 $823,712 $806,229 $780,089 Working Capital Loans $51,812 $34,116 $23,016 $18,827 $17,340 Total Owned Leases and Loans (2) $970,076 $911,035 $846,728 $825,056 $797,429 Assets Serviced for Others $328,252 $296,401 $261,144 $229,530 $199,080 Total Managed Assets $1,298,328 $1,207,436 $1,107,872 $1,054,586 $996,509 Average Total Managed Assets $1,343,862 $1,292,052 $1,203,502 $1,114,929 $1,047,854 Restructured Receivables: Payment Deferral Modification Program Equipment Finance $12,530 $115,941 $117,672 $104,287 $90,843 Working Capital $6,987 $17,876 $12,210 $6,922 $3,004 Total - $ $19,517 $133,817 $129,882 $111,209 $93,847 Total - as a % of Ending Finance Receivables 2.00 % 13.70 % 14.30 % 12.80 % 11.22 % Total - # of Active Modified Contracts 520 5,017 5,237 4,809 4,356 Other Restructured Contracts $3,096 $1,751 $1,035 $922 $822

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

﻿

Quarter Ended: Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Portfolio Asset Quality: Allowance Total $52,060 $63,644 $61,325 $44,228 $38,912 % of Total Finance Receivables 5.09 % 6.53 % 6.75 % 5.09 % 4.65 % Equipment Finance $44,860 $55,682 $57,869 $43,022 $37,902 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 4.66 % 5.97 % 6.57 % 5.07 % 4.64 % Working Capital Loans $7,200 $7,962 $3,456 $1,206 $1,010 % of Total Working Capital Loans 12.20 % 18.92 % 13.06 % 6.02 % 5.51 % Net Charge-offs Total $7,846 $8,494 $10,488 $5,588 $3,475 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 3.11 % 3.47 % 4.54 % 2.57 % 1.67 % Equipment Finance $6,603 $7,872 $9,956 $5,203 $3,070 % on Avg. Equipment Finance, Annualized 2.79 % 3.39 % 4.49 % 2.46 % 1.51 % Working Capital Loans $1,243 $622 $532 $385 $405 % of Avg. Working Capital Loans, Annualized 8.13 % 4.87 % 6.32 % 6.69 % 8.50 % Delinquency Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due 1.79 % 3.83 % 2.15 % 1.63 % 1.16 % 60+ Days Past Due 1.00 % 2.46 % 1.42 % 0.77 % 0.62 % Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due 1.82 % 3.90 % 2.13 % 1.59 % 1.16 % 60+ Days Past Due 1.05 % 2.52 % 1.42 % 0.78 % 0.63 % Working Capital Loans: 15+ Days Past Due 2.55 % 4.38 % 3.93 % 5.00 % 1.47 % 30+ Days Past Due 1.14 % 2.68 % 2.94 % 3.69 % 1.05 % Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due $18,249 $37,347 $19,527 $14,209 $9,704 60+ Days Past Due $10,220 $24,015 $12,925 $6,717 $5,203 Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due $17,576 $36,217 $18,750 $13,468 $9,511 60+ Days Past Due $10,156 $23,353 $12,546 $6,582 $5,109 Working Capital Loans: 15+ Days Past Due $1,504 $1,843 $1,041 $1,001 $269 30+ Days Past Due $673 $1,130 $777 $741 $193



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Portfolio Asset Quality: Non-Accrual Total 0.66 % 1.13 % 0.92 % 1.64 % 1.68 % Equipment Finance 0.62 % 1.06 % 0.82 % 1.57 % 1.67 % Working Capital Loans 1.28 % 2.83 % 4.32 % 4.65 % 1.87 % Total (7) $6,705 $11,031 $8,375 $14,289 $14,013 Equipment Finance $5,950 $9,842 $7,231 $13,357 $13,669 Working Capital Loans $755 $1,189 $1,144 $932 $344 Expense Ratios: Salaries and Benefits Expense $9,519 $7,668 $8,515 $8,081 $8,373 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 3.77 % 3.13 % 3.68 % 3.72 % 4.02 % Total personnel end of quarter 339 240 247 254 262 General and Administrative Expense $13,605 $5,847 $4,717 $6,745 $11,246 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 5.39 % 2.39 % 2.04 % 3.10 % 5.40 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (3) 2.62 % 2.21 % 2.40 % 2.81 % 2.55 % Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 8.89 % 4.18 % 4.74 % 5.32 % 7.49 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 4.74 % 3.75 % 4.36 % 5.05 % 5.23 % Efficiency Ratio 83.51 % 53.92 % 57.64 % 66.51 % 75.31 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4) 52.68 % 47.58 % 53.38 % 63.93 % 65.09 %



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $1,002,611 $956,981 $891,940 $854,701 $822,706 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 19,525 17,698 16,113 14,583 13,635 Reserve for Credit Losses (52,060 ) (63,644 ) (61,325 ) (44,228 ) (38,912 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $970,076 $911,035 $846,728 $825,056 $797,429 Cash and Cash Equivalents 211,070 211,706 195,132 135,691 110,622 Restricted Cash 6,474 6,072 5,771 4,719 4,358 Other Assets 75,917 67,402 58,320 56,532 60,455 Total Assets $1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 $972,864 Liabilities Deposits 941,996 902,191 823,707 729,614 678,331 Total Debt 62,193 50,890 39,833 30,665 23,670 Other Liabilities 70,858 62,130 60,061 65,353 69,161 Total Liabilities $1,075,047 $1,015,211 923,601 825,632 771,162 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $119 $119 $120 $120 $120 Paid-in Capital, net 75,647 75,606 75,893 76,323 76,682 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 20 86 93 69 (115 ) Retained Earnings 112,704 105,193 106,244 119,854 125,015 Total Stockholders' Equity $188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 $201,702 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 $972,864 Capital and Leverage: Equity $188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 $201,702 Debt to Equity 5.33 5.27 4.74 3.87 3.48 Equity to Assets 14.92 % 15.13 % 16.49 % 19.21 % 20.73 % Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 16.18 % 15.05 % 16.92 % 18.78 % 20.68 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.64 % 19.33 % 21.17 % 22.74 % 23.79 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.64 % 19.33 % 21.17 % 22.74 % 23.79 % Total Risk-based Capital 19.94 % 20.65 % 22.49 % 24.04 % 25.08 %



