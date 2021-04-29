Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WRAP Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Growing U.S. and International Demand Drives Solid 123% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $1.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“1Q21”).

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues grew 123% to $1.5 million
  • Gross margin of 39%, similar to 1Q20, up from 33% in 4Q20
  • Trained agencies increased 222% over prior-year quarter, to 628
  • Certified officer instructors increased 172% over prior-year quarter, to 1,961
  • President Tom Smith appointed CEO
  • WRAP Reality immersive training platform gaining momentum – signed new five-year training subscription agreement

Management Commentary – Tom Smith, CEO and President

“We had another solid quarter of progress toward integrating our training tools and remote restraint devices into a cohesive law enforcement technology platform. Our goal is to offer a seamless platform that provides efficient training for any situation an officer may experience and the effective use of devices to help do the job without causing pain or escalating a situation unnecessarily. Both our virtual reality training and BolaWrap fill a growing demand for safer solutions, as police agencies from around the world deal with reform under an intense spotlight.” 

“We believe our first-mover advantage in providing an immersive training solution to a market that is actively seeking fresh ideas towards police education and training will continue to serve us well as we expand our brand awareness worldwide. We have now delivered product to 41 countries. We expect 2021 to be a year of continued growth as we pursue our goal of becoming the global leader in de-escalation solutions and best practices.” 

           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021
   2020
Total revenues $ 1,542     $ 690  
Net sales growth (1)   123 %     485 %
Gross margin rate   39 %     41 %
Net loss $ (5,429 )   $ (2,346 )
Net loss per diluted share $ (0.14 )   $ (0.08 )

(1)   As compared to the prior-year period.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Revenues

  • Generated revenue of $1.5 million for the 1Q21, representing 123% growth as compared to 1Q20.  
  • Sequential increase of 9% from $1.4 million in the 4Q20.
  • The pandemic is expected to continue to impact sales efforts both in the U.S. and internationally; however, our sales pipeline remains robust.

Gross Profit

  • Generated $0.6 million of gross profit for the 1Q21.
  • Gross margin was 39% for the 1Q21, a sequential improvement compared to 33% for 4Q20.
  • We continue to expect our gross margins to be fluid as we ramp our revenue base during this early stage of growth.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

  • SG&A expense increased $2.8 million in 1Q21 to $5.0 million compared to 1Q20.
  • Increase was driven primarily by a $0.8 million increase in compensation costs as we ramp our sales force and training teams due to agency demand, and $1.0 million of public reporting expense.
  • Travel expenses remain under historical growth rates.

Research and Development (R&D) Expense

  • R&D expense increased $0.5 million in 1Q21 to $1.0 million compared to 1Q20.
  • We expect our R&D expense to increase in 2021 as we add staff and expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities, including further development of our training platform.

Inventory

  • Inventory increased to $3.6 million at end of 1Q21, compared to $2.7 million at 4Q20 in response to growing market opportunities.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $37.0 million at end of 1Q21, representing 81% of total assets, compared to $41.6 million at 4Q20.

Outlook

“We continue to expect near-term headwinds to our growth as international travel remains limited.,” said Mr. Smith.   “We expect this to continue through at least the first half of 2021, then soften as we proceed through the second half of 2021. Accordingly, near-term growth rates may differ from historical norms.”

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP operational metrics regarding agencies and training and amounts of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which the Company believes provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

       
       
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2021       2020  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $2,000     $16,647  
Short-term investments   35,000       24,994  
Accounts receivable, net   2,212       1,871  
Inventories, net   3,580       2,655  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   769       760  
Total current assets   43,561       46,927  
Property and equipment, net   463       357  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   114       139  
Intangible assets, net   1,404       1,397  
Other assets, net   8       13  
Total assets $45,550     $48,833  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $2,993     $1,953  
Customer deposits   5       2  
Deferred revenue   172       16  
Operating lease liability - short term   91       94  
Business acquisition liability - short term   175       275  
Total current liabilities   3,436       2,340  
Long-term liabilities   55       79  
Total liabilities   3,491       2,419  
Stockholders' equity   42,059       46,414  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $45,550     $48,833  
       


       
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
Revenues:      
Product sales $1,427     $675  
Other revenue   115       15  
Total revenues   1,542       690  
Cost of revenues   937       406  
Gross profit   605       284  
       
Operating expenses (i):      
Selling, general and administrative   4,978       2,140  
Research and development   1,065       534  
Total operating expenses   6,043       2,674  
Loss from operations   (5,438 )     (2,390 )
       
Other income   9       44  
Net loss ($5,429 )   ($2,346 )
       
Net loss per basic common share ($0.14 )   ($0.08 )
Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic common share   37,618,629       29,976,825  
       
Comprehensive loss:      
Net loss ($5,429 )   ($2,346 )
Net unrealized gain on short-term investments   2       -  
Comprehensive loss ($5,427 )   ($2,346 )
       
(i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
Selling, general and administrative $602     $429  
Research and development   257       38  
Total stock-based compensation expense $859     $467  
       


       
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:      
Net loss ($5,429 )   ($2,346 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash      
used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   104       25  
Gain on sale of assets   (1 )     -  
Warranty provision   (2 )     14  
Non-cash lease expense   25       30  
Share-based compensation   859       467  
Common shares issued for services   100       -  
Provision for doubtful accounts   -       10  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (341 )     (198 )
Inventories   (924 )     (44 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (9 )     (94 )
Accounts payable   1,168       43  
Operating lease liability   (26 )     (31 )
Customer deposits   3       (149 )
Accrued liabilities and other   (136 )     35  
Warranty settlement   9       -  
Deferred revenue   156       -  
Net cash used in operating activities   (4,444 )   ($2,238 )
       
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:      
Purchase of short-term investments   (25,003 )     -  
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   15,000       -  
Capital expenditures for property and equipment   (160 )     (20 )
Investment in patents and trademarks   (56 )     (34 )
Long-term deposits   3       -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,216 )     (54 )
       
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of warrants   -       632  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   113       169  
Repayment of debt   (100 )     -  
Net cash provided by financing activities   13       801  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (14,647 )     (1,491 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   16,647       16,984  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $2,000     $15,493  
       

Primary Logo

