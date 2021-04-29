WRAP Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Growing U.S. and International Demand Drives Solid 123% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $1.5 Million

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("1Q21").



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net revenues grew 123% to $1.5 million

Gross margin of 39%, similar to 1Q20, up from 33% in 4Q20

Trained agencies increased 222% over prior-year quarter, to 628

Certified officer instructors increased 172% over prior-year quarter, to 1,961

President Tom Smith appointed CEO

WRAP Reality immersive training platform gaining momentum – signed new five-year training subscription agreement

Management Commentary – Tom Smith, CEO and President

“We had another solid quarter of progress toward integrating our training tools and remote restraint devices into a cohesive law enforcement technology platform. Our goal is to offer a seamless platform that provides efficient training for any situation an officer may experience and the effective use of devices to help do the job without causing pain or escalating a situation unnecessarily. Both our virtual reality training and BolaWrap fill a growing demand for safer solutions, as police agencies from around the world deal with reform under an intense spotlight.”

“We believe our first-mover advantage in providing an immersive training solution to a market that is actively seeking fresh ideas towards police education and training will continue to serve us well as we expand our brand awareness worldwide. We have now delivered product to 41 countries. We expect 2021 to be a year of continued growth as we pursue our goal of becoming the global leader in de-escalation solutions and best practices.”

Three Months Ended March 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

Total revenues $ 1,542 $ 690 Net sales growth (1) 123 % 485 % Gross margin rate 39 % 41 % Net loss $ (5,429 ) $ (2,346 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 )

(1) As compared to the prior-year period.



FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Revenues

Generated revenue of $1.5 million for the 1Q21, representing 123% growth as compared to 1Q20.

Sequential increase of 9% from $1.4 million in the 4Q20.

The pandemic is expected to continue to impact sales efforts both in the U.S. and internationally; however, our sales pipeline remains robust.



Gross Profit

Generated $0.6 million of gross profit for the 1Q21.

Gross margin was 39% for the 1Q21, a sequential improvement compared to 33% for 4Q20.

We continue to expect our gross margins to be fluid as we ramp our revenue base during this early stage of growth.



Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A expense increased $2.8 million in 1Q21 to $5.0 million compared to 1Q20.

Increase was driven primarily by a $0.8 million increase in compensation costs as we ramp our sales force and training teams due to agency demand, and $1.0 million of public reporting expense.

Travel expenses remain under historical growth rates.



Research and Development (R&D) Expense

R&D expense increased $0.5 million in 1Q21 to $1.0 million compared to 1Q20.

We expect our R&D expense to increase in 2021 as we add staff and expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities, including further development of our training platform.

Inventory

Inventory increased to $3.6 million at end of 1Q21, compared to $2.7 million at 4Q20 in response to growing market opportunities.



Capital Structure and Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $37.0 million at end of 1Q21, representing 81% of total assets, compared to $41.6 million at 4Q20.



Outlook

“We continue to expect near-term headwinds to our growth as international travel remains limited.,” said Mr. Smith. “We expect this to continue through at least the first half of 2021, then soften as we proceed through the second half of 2021. Accordingly, near-term growth rates may differ from historical norms.”

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a live Zoom video webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The call will be hosted by Tom Smith, CEO and President, Jim Barnes, CFO Secretary and Treasurer, and Paul Manley, VP of Investor Relations.

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.wrap.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page within 24 hours of the live call ending.

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP operational metrics regarding agencies and training and amounts of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which the Company believes provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $2,000 $16,647 Short-term investments 35,000 24,994 Accounts receivable, net 2,212 1,871 Inventories, net 3,580 2,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 769 760 Total current assets 43,561 46,927 Property and equipment, net 463 357 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 114 139 Intangible assets, net 1,404 1,397 Other assets, net 8 13 Total assets $45,550 $48,833 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $2,993 $1,953 Customer deposits 5 2 Deferred revenue 172 16 Operating lease liability - short term 91 94 Business acquisition liability - short term 175 275 Total current liabilities 3,436 2,340 Long-term liabilities 55 79 Total liabilities 3,491 2,419 Stockholders' equity 42,059 46,414 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $45,550 $48,833





Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $1,427 $675 Other revenue 115 15 Total revenues 1,542 690 Cost of revenues 937 406 Gross profit 605 284 Operating expenses (i): Selling, general and administrative 4,978 2,140 Research and development 1,065 534 Total operating expenses 6,043 2,674 Loss from operations (5,438 ) (2,390 ) Other income 9 44 Net loss ($5,429 ) ($2,346 ) Net loss per basic common share ($0.14 ) ($0.08 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic common share 37,618,629 29,976,825 Comprehensive loss: Net loss ($5,429 ) ($2,346 ) Net unrealized gain on short-term investments 2 - Comprehensive loss ($5,427 ) ($2,346 ) (i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative $602 $429 Research and development 257 38 Total stock-based compensation expense $859 $467



