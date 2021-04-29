Micron Appoints Sharawn Connors as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the appointment of Sharawn Connors to the role of chief diversity and inclusion officer.



Connors joined Micron in July 2019 as the vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI). Under Connors’ leadership, Micron established six key DEI commitments for fiscal year 2021, integrated global initiatives in the company’s business and operations, and set strategy-driven goals around diverse hiring, talent retention and advancement, and inclusion. Her success has been demonstrated by several accomplishments that are now embedded into Micron’s culture and business.

With guidance from Connors, Micron achieved comprehensive pay equity for underrepresented groups in March 2021; grew membership in employee-led resource groups by 84% from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020; and launched global allyship training for all employees to promote an inclusive culture.

“Sharawn’s leadership has been pivotal in accelerating Micron’s progress in diversity, equality and inclusion, where all team members are seen, heard, valued and respected,” said April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer at Micron. “Micron is committed to building an atmosphere where all people feel welcomed. This appointment reinforces our focus to stand for social justice whenever we can, address parity for underrepresented groups across the business and in the community, and implement meaningful improvements in workplace practices and operations.”

Connors’ professional experience spans human resources, information technology, project management, and operations. Prior to joining Micron, she led global diversity and inclusion efforts at Flex (formerly Flextronics).

Connors is also an advocate for affordable housing and quality elder care for underrepresented groups in her hometown of Oakland, California. She holds a Master of Science in human resource management from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from California State University.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com