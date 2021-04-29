Augmedix to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1 (201) 493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID #13719307. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com